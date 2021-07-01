 
| Concerts |

Bad Religion, Tipper and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | July 1, 2021 | 5:55am
Bad Religion plays at the Fillmore Auditorium on November 19.
Bad Religion plays at the Fillmore Auditorium on November 19.
Melissa Fossum
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio, whose co-headlining tour was scrapped last year because of the pandemic, will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, November 19, with opener War on Women. Tickets, $39.75 to $69.75, are on sale now.

British electronica composer and producer Tipper headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7. Detox Unit, Evac and Bwoy de Bhajan open on Friday, and Mickman, Resonant Language and Frequent open on Saturday. Tickets, $67.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2.

While Wu-Tang and the Colorado Symphony are slated to headline Red Rocks on Friday, August 13, they'll also be at the Mission Ballroom on Saturday, August 14, with Big Boi and DJ Nu-Mark opening.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Banshee Tree: With Violet Pilot, Sat., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Chris Webby: With Futuristic and Dizzy Wright, Sat., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $32-$37.
Circles Around the Sun: Wed., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Jerry Dance Party: Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Sensi Trails: With Heart Medicine, Thu., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

BLACK SHEEP

Authority Zero: Sun., Jan. 23, 7 p.m.
Bridge City Sinners: Mon., Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
Cohc Beach Bash: Feat Mouth for War, Mindz Eye and more, Sat., July 31, 6 p.m.
The Expendables: With Ballyhoo!, Tunnel Vision, Fri., Sept. 24, 6 p.m.
The Mountain Goats: Wed., Aug. 18, 8 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

The National Parks: Thu., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Circles Around the Sun: Thu., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50.
The Hu: Mon., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $29.50-$34.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Lloyd Banks: Wed., Aug. 25, 8 p.m.,
SHIFT: Ft. Inzo and more, Thu., Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. Codes and Lucati, Thu., Aug. 19, 8:30 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. J. Rocc, Peanut Butter Wolf and more, Thu., Aug. 26, 8:30 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. Supertask and more, Thu., Sept. 16, 8:30 p.m.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

3 Chambers Tour: Raekwon x Ghostface x GZA: Sat., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$79.75.
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio: Fri., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75.
Meshuggah: Tue., March 8, 6 p.m., $35-$59.75.

FOX THEATRE

Chris Webby: With Futuristic, Dizzy Wright, Sun., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., $32-$37.
Christian French: With Sarah Barrios, Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
The Crystal Method: Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Sarah Barrios: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

GLOBE HALL

The Budos Band: Thu., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
Greyson Chance: Fri., April 29, 8 p.m., $25-$65.
I Fight Dragons: Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Riley Downing and Kassi Valazza: Tue., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Slow Pulp and Mamalarky: Tue., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Emotional Oranges: With Tkay Maidza, Fri., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Homeshake: With Salami Rose Joe Louis, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Mogwai: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $30.75.

LOST LAKE

Andrew Duhon: Sun., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Brandy Clark: Wed., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $26-$30.

MARQUIS THEATER

Authority Zero: Sat., Jan. 22, 7 p.m., $16.
Giolì & Assia: Sat., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $20.
Hi I'm Ghost: Sat., July 3, 9 p.m., $1-$25.
Lil Lotus: Fri., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $17.

MISSION BALLROOM

Wu-Tang Clan with Colorado Symphony: With Big Boi, DJ Nu-Mark, Sat., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $79.95-$145.95.

OGDEN THEATRE

The Hu: Tue., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $32.50.
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones: With the Dendrites, Sun., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $29.95-$35.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Tipper: With Detox Unit, Evac, Bwoy de Bhajan (8/6), Mickman, Resonant Language, Frequent (8/7), Fri., Aug. 6, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $67.50.

SUMMIT

The Score: Tue., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $20.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

