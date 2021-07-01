Bad Religion, Tipper and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

- Local
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio, whose co-headlining tour was scrapped last year because of the pandemic, will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, November 19, with opener War on Women. Tickets, $39.75 to $69.75, are on sale now.
British electronica composer and producer Tipper headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, August 6, and Saturday, August 7. Detox Unit, Evac and Bwoy de Bhajan open on Friday, and Mickman, Resonant Language and Frequent open on Saturday. Tickets, $67.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2.
While Wu-Tang and the Colorado Symphony are slated to headline Red Rocks on Friday, August 13, they'll also be at the Mission Ballroom on Saturday, August 14, with Big Boi and DJ Nu-Mark opening.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Banshee Tree: With Violet Pilot, Sat., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Chris Webby: With Futuristic and Dizzy Wright, Sat., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $32-$37.
Circles Around the Sun: Wed., Sept. 15, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Jerry Dance Party: Fri., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Sensi Trails: With Heart Medicine, Thu., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Authority Zero: Sun., Jan. 23, 7 p.m.
Bridge City Sinners: Mon., Aug. 23, 7 p.m.
Cohc Beach Bash: Feat Mouth for War, Mindz Eye and more, Sat., July 31, 6 p.m.
The Expendables: With Ballyhoo!, Tunnel Vision, Fri., Sept. 24, 6 p.m.
The Mountain Goats: Wed., Aug. 18, 8 p.m.
The National Parks: Thu., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $20.
Circles Around the Sun: Thu., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25-$29.50.
The Hu: Mon., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $29.50-$34.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Lloyd Banks: Wed., Aug. 25, 8 p.m.,
SHIFT: Ft. Inzo and more, Thu., Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. Codes and Lucati, Thu., Aug. 19, 8:30 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. J. Rocc, Peanut Butter Wolf and more, Thu., Aug. 26, 8:30 p.m.
SHIFT: Ft. Supertask and more, Thu., Sept. 16, 8:30 p.m.
3 Chambers Tour: Raekwon x Ghostface x GZA: Sat., Oct. 16, 7 p.m., $10-$79.75.
Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio: Fri., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $39.75-$69.75.
Meshuggah: Tue., March 8, 6 p.m., $35-$59.75.
Chris Webby: With Futuristic, Dizzy Wright, Sun., Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m., $32-$37.
Christian French: With Sarah Barrios, Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
The Crystal Method: Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$30.
Sarah Barrios: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
The Budos Band: Thu., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $30-$40.
Greyson Chance: Fri., April 29, 8 p.m., $25-$65.
I Fight Dragons: Sat., Nov. 20, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Riley Downing and Kassi Valazza: Tue., Oct. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Slow Pulp and Mamalarky: Tue., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Emotional Oranges: With Tkay Maidza, Fri., Oct. 15, 9 p.m., $22.50-$25.
Homeshake: With Salami Rose Joe Louis, Sat., May 21, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Mogwai: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $30.75.
LOST LAKE
Andrew Duhon: Sun., Aug. 29, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Brandy Clark: Wed., Nov. 3, 8 p.m., $26-$30.
Authority Zero: Sat., Jan. 22, 7 p.m., $16.
Giolì & Assia: Sat., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $20.
Hi I'm Ghost: Sat., July 3, 9 p.m., $1-$25.
Lil Lotus: Fri., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $17.
Wu-Tang Clan with Colorado Symphony: With Big Boi, DJ Nu-Mark, Sat., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $79.95-$145.95.
The Hu: Tue., Oct. 19, 8 p.m., $32.50.
The Mighty Mighty Bosstones: With the Dendrites, Sun., Sept. 5, 7 p.m., $29.95-$35.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Tipper: With Detox Unit, Evac, Bwoy de Bhajan (8/6), Mickman, Resonant Language, Frequent (8/7), Fri., Aug. 6, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $67.50.
The Score: Tue., Oct. 19, 7 p.m., $20.
