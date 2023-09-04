Wu-Tang Clan, Janelle Monáe and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Gregory Alan Isakov plays Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, September 4, and Janelle Monáe takes her own turn on that iconic stage Thursday, September 7.
Wu-Tang Clan and Run the Jewels co-headline a show at Fiddler's Green on Friday, September 8, and Sylvan Esso takes over Red Rocks on Sunday, September 10.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Gregory Alan Isakov
Monday, September 4, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$60-$89.95
Gregory Alan Isakov moved to the United States from South Africa with his family when he was young and eventually found his way to Boulder (where he still resides) to study horticulture at Naropa University. When he wasn't busy singing to his plants, he discovered that people appreciated his music, as well, and managed to turn it into a successful career. The Red Rocks show will be the third date on his tour for the just-released album Appaloosa Bones, following gigs at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, September 2, and Dillon Amphitheater on Sunday, September 3. Fun Machine
Tuesday, September 5, 8 p.m.
Skylark Lounge (Bobcat Club), 140 South Broadway
$15-$18
This talented gaggle of Denver musicians named their act after an obscure synthesizer/organ combo from the 1970s, and much like the instrument, they've got a very unique sound. Fun Machine will serve up its jazz-flavored ’90s rock tunes in preparation for a Midwest tour with fellow local group Cherokee Social, which will also share the Skylark stage that night. Denver desert-punk trio Red Light Ritual and Mile High emo-jazz group Tonguebyte will provide support.
Jazz 404
Wednesday, September 6, 7 p.m.
Bar 404, 404 Broadway
Free
Every Wednesday, this iconic Baker neighborhood bar hosts one of the best free weekly jazz series in Denver, one that never fails to fill the room with a crowd of lively folks. The weekly series, which showcases a rotating cost of talented cats and kittens, was started by jazz musician and teacher Ron LeGault in early 2022 and continues to be a day to look forward to among the city's jazz community.
Bay Ledges
Thursday, September 7, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$20-$25
The dreamy electro-indie beach-pop act Bay Ledges is the brainchild of Zach Hurd, who started the project when he moved to L.A. from his home state of Maine in 2015. Since then, the multi-faceted musician has been touring relentlessly to hone his unique sound, which has seemingly paid off in spades. Brooklyn-based indie-electro artist Mishegas opens.
Janelle Monáe
Thursday, September 7, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$51-$495
Janelle Monáe is a woman of many talents. She got her singing chops while growing up in a Baptist church community and has taken that talent to great lengths as an award-winning songwriter and rapper. She has numerous acting credits under her belt as well, and let's not forget her flawless sense of fashion. She is now touring in support of her just-released album, Age of Pleasure.
Endless Sunshine
Friday, September 8, 5 p.m.
Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue
$79.95
Downtown Denver's Civic Center Park has seen many different types of music happenings over the years, and now the impromptu venue will host the inaugural indie-rock festival Endless Sunshine. Come see up-and-coming artists such as Salt Lake City's indie folk-pop group the Backseat Lovers, Vancouver's sad bubblegum-rock band Peach Pit, Knoxville's Briston Maroney, and such Denver heavy hitters as the Velveteers, the Mañanas and several more local indie favorites.
Wu-Tang Clan
Friday, September 8, 6:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$49.50-$199.50
The legendary group of New York hip-hop dignitaries Wu-Tang Clan started collaborating in 1992 and immediately became a formidable force not to be messed with. Many of the members have gone on to record successful solo albums, and some have even achieved acting careers, as well. Now they will be sharing the stage with hip-hop super-duo Run the Jewels for what is sure to be a night to remember. Collaborative hip-hop trio Deltron 3030 provides support.
Lane 8 Presents: "This Never Happened" Summer Gathering
Saturday, September 9, 3 p.m.
Civic Center Park, Broadway and Colfax Avenue
$65-$179.95
Daniel Goldstein (aka Lane 8) began making beats while growing up in the Bay Area. Now living in Denver, the artist has become a household name in the EDM community and has been hosting This Never Happened Summer Gatherings (named after the concept of not allowing phones or other recording devices into the performances) since 2017. Fellow electronic artists (and TNH labelmates) Sultan+Shepard, EMBRZ, Massane, Ocula and Ashibah are also performing at the Civic Center Park gathering. An official afterparty will be at the Ogden Theatre later that night, with Sultan+Shepard and Ashibah.
Sylvan Esso
Sunday, September 10, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$52.50-$75
Indie dance-tronica folk-pop duo Sylvan Esso formed after Amelia Meath (who comes from a folky a cappella background) was touring as a solo act and met Ryan Sanborn (who has expertise in producing catchy downtempo electronic beats) at one of the small clubs where she was performing. She asked him to lend his sound to one of her singles, and they quickly began making more music together. Two decades and four albums later, the two have married and are selling out massive venues all over the world. Tropidelic electro artist Reyna Tropical and eccentric punk rockers GRRL help open the show.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.