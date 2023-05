Wu Tang Clan, The Strokes and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

New Show / On Sale Dates



The hip-hop legends of Wu-Tang Clan are co-headlining a show with Run the Jewels at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, September 8. Tickets are $49.50-$199.50 and are on sale now. The Strokes are back on tour and will be making a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, August 14. Tickets are $90.50 and go on sale with Fair AXS Onsale on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. ( registration for the Fair AXS Onsale is open until Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m.). The public sale will start on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:Thu., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.With Papa Roach and Spiritbox, Fri., Oct. 20, 6:50 p.m., $39.50-$125With The Black Crowes, Sun., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $59.95-$499.95Sun., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $69-$800With Acidez and Pitch Invasion, Tue., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $19.50-$22.50Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$25Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $24.50-$27.50Mon., July 31, 8 p.m., $45-$119With Kim Churchill, Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50Sat., July 22, 1 p.m.With Run the Jewels and Deltron 3030 (ft. Del The Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automator, and Kid Koala), Fri., Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$199.50Mon., Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m., $39.75-$59.75With Skillibeng, Tue., Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., $49.75-$89.75With Husbands, Tue., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$28Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$27Tue., June 13, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $16Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $25Mon., July 31, 8 p.m., $19Sun., Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $34.50With Naethan Apollo, Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $25.50-$59.50Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $29.95Wed., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $30-$40With NO/MÁS and Berated, Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $15-$18With Abrams and Cloudcatcher, Wed., June 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18With Boot Gun and Wet Nights, Fri., June 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15With Agriculture, Sprain and Palehorse/Palerider, Mon., June 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18With Ritmo Cascabel and DJ Polvo de Muertos, Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $18Fri., May 5, 11 a.m., freeTue., July 11, 8 p.m., $18Sat., July 29, 6 p.m., $15Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $15Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $18Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $17Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $16.50Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $15With Kurt Travis and Moxy the Band, Tue., June 6, 6 p.m., $20With Oak, Ash and Thorn and Celestial Wizard, Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $12Tue., Sept. 26, 7 p.m., $18With Limbs, Vampires Everywhere and Across The White Water Tower, Sun., Nov. 19, 6 p.m., $26With Richard Devine, Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $20Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $25Sun., May 21, 3 p.m., $20With IYKYK, Thu., May 25, 7:30 p.m., $20Sat., May 27, 9 p.m., $25Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50With GRRL, Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $39.95Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $42.50-$75Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $39.95-$42.95With Soltan, Dr Ushuu and Grail Sounds, Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$50Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $35.95-$39Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $26.50-$79.50With Two Another & Jane Leo, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $30-$35With Sara Kays, Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $35Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $35Fri., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., $105.50With Weyes Blood, Mon., Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m., $90.50With SG Lewis (DJ Set) and NOTD, Sat., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.With Franc Moody, Aluna and Spüke (9/23), with Elderbrook, Shallou, Aluna and Playground Set (9/24), Sat., Sept. 23, 5 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 24, 5 p.m., $59.50-$105Tue., Oct. 10, 6 p.m., $45With Horse Bitch and The White Moms, Fri., May 12, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15With Sir Rat, Natural One and Barbara, Wed., May 17, 8 p.m., $10-$13With Outwest and Fainting Dreams, Thu., May 18, 9 p.m., $10-$13With Heather Hunt, Bridge Down and Bennett Louis, Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18With Sour Magic, Mon., May 22, 6 p.m., freeWith Outline in Color, Of Virtue and Nerv, Wed., June 14, 6 p.m., $18With Running Touch, Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $25