Wu Tang Clan, The Strokes and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Strokes are back on tour and will be making a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, August 14. Tickets are $90.50 and go on sale with Fair AXS Onsale on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. (registration for the Fair AXS Onsale is open until Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m.). The public sale will start on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.
BALL ARENA
Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night.: Thu., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Shinedown: Revolutions Live: With Papa Roach and Spiritbox, Fri., Oct. 20, 6:50 p.m., $39.50-$125
Aerosmith: "Peace Out" The Farewell Tour: With The Black Crowes, Sun., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $59.95-$499.95
BELLCO THEATRE
Fuerza Regida: Otra Peda Tour 2023: Sun., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $69-$800
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Total Chaos: With Acidez and Pitch Invasion, Tue., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $19.50-$22.50
Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad: Best Western Tour: Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$25
VOLA: Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $24.50-$27.50
BOULDER THEATER
Dave Mason: Mon., July 31, 8 p.m., $45-$119
Ziggy Alberts: The Rewind Tour: With Kim Churchill, Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Hawthorne Heights presents: Colorado Is for Lovers Festival: Sat., July 22, 1 p.m.
Wu Tang Clan: With Run the Jewels and Deltron 3030 (ft. Del The Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automator, and Kid Koala), Fri., Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$199.50
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
The Gaslight Anthem: Mon., Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m., $39.75-$59.75
Wizkid: More Love, Less Ego Tour: With Skillibeng, Tue., Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., $49.75-$89.75
FOX THEATRE
Wilderado: With Husbands, Tue., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$28
Jawny: It's Never Fair, Always True Tour: Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$27
GLOBE HALL
Earth: Tue., June 13, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
Jon Stork: Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $16
Drayton Farley: Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $25
Say She She: Mon., July 31, 8 p.m., $19
GOTHIC THEATRE
Read Southall Band: Sun., Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25
Todrick Hall: Velvet Rage Tour: Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $34.50
BoyWithUke: With Naethan Apollo, Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $25.50-$59.50
Tom Odell: Live in North America: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $29.95
Yvie Oddly: Strange Love Tour: Wed., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $30-$40
HI-DIVE
ACxDC (Antichrist Demoncore): With NO/MÁS and Berated, Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Spirit Mother: With Abrams and Cloudcatcher, Wed., June 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Heated Bones (Album Release Party): With Boot Gun and Wet Nights, Fri., June 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Drowse: With Agriculture, Sprain and Palehorse/Palerider, Mon., June 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Los Dug Dug's: With Ritmo Cascabel and DJ Polvo de Muertos, Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $18
LARIMER LOUNGE
Ganja White Night: Wobble Rocks II (merch pop-up): Fri., May 5, 11 a.m., free
Blood Red Shoes: Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $18
Chromonicci: Sat., July 29, 6 p.m., $15
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Black Belt Eagle Scout: Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $15
Katie Toupin: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $18
Eddie 9V: Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $17
Sweeping Promises: Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $16.50
Whitehall: Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
Craig Owens: With Kurt Travis and Moxy the Band, Tue., June 6, 6 p.m., $20
Follow the Reaper: With Oak, Ash and Thorn and Celestial Wizard, Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $12
Malinda: Tue., Sept. 26, 7 p.m., $18
Alesana: "A Place Where the Sun Is Silent" Tour: With Limbs, Vampires Everywhere and Across The White Water Tower, Sun., Nov. 19, 6 p.m., $26
MEOW WOLF
sub-ID (Bradley K. Bowden & Alana Rocklin of STS9): With Richard Devine, Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $20
Rio Romeo: Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $25
The Moth Project: Sun., May 21, 3 p.m., $20
Nate Amor: With IYKYK, Thu., May 25, 7:30 p.m., $20
Whipped Cream: Someone You Can Count On Tour: Sat., May 27, 9 p.m., $25
MISSION BALLROOM
Brent Faiyaz: F*ck the World It’s a Wasteland Tour: Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50
Sylvan Esso: No Rules (Tour): With GRRL, Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $39.95
Bishop Briggs & MisterWives: The Don't Look Down Tour: Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $42.50-$75
OGDEN THEATRE
Ganja White Night: Official Red Rocks Pre-Party: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $39.95-$42.95
Spag Heddy: With Soltan, Dr Ushuu and Grail Sounds, Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$50
King Krule: Space Heavy Tour: Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $35.95-$39
Hermanos Gutiérrez: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $26.50-$79.50
Cannons: The Heartbeat Highway Tour: With Two Another & Jane Leo, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Dean Lewis: The Future Is Bright Tour 2023: With Sara Kays, Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $35
Wheeler Walker, Jr.: The Spread Eagle Tour: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $35
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Ed Sheeran:- Tour: Fri., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., $105.50
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
The Strokes: With Weyes Blood, Mon., Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m., $90.50
The Chainsmokers: The Party Never Ends: With SG Lewis (DJ Set) and NOTD, Sat., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Louis the Child: With Franc Moody, Aluna and Spüke (9/23), with Elderbrook, Shallou, Aluna and Playground Set (9/24), Sat., Sept. 23, 5 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 24, 5 p.m., $59.50-$105
Thundercat: In Yo Girl’s City Tour 2023: Tue., Oct. 10, 6 p.m., $45
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Boot Gun: With Horse Bitch and The White Moms, Fri., May 12, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Thneed: With Sir Rat, Natural One and Barbara, Wed., May 17, 8 p.m., $10-$13
Roseville: With Outwest and Fainting Dreams, Thu., May 18, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Coastless Creatives presents: BRiNK & Friends: With Heather Hunt, Bridge Down and Bennett Louis, Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Indie 102.3 presents: Local 303 Meetup: With Sour Magic, Mon., May 22, 6 p.m., free
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Secrets: With Outline in Color, Of Virtue and Nerv, Wed., June 14, 6 p.m., $18
Lastlings: Perfect World North America Tour: With Running Touch, Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $25
