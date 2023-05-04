Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

Wu Tang Clan, The Strokes and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

May 4, 2023 6:00AM

Wu-Tang Clan returns to Denver!
Wu-Tang Clan returns to Denver! wutangclan / facebook
The hip-hop legends of Wu-Tang Clan are co-headlining a show with Run the Jewels at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Friday, September 8. Tickets are $49.50-$199.50 and are on sale now.

The Strokes are back on tour and will be making a stop at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, August 14. Tickets are $90.50 and go on sale with Fair AXS Onsale on Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. (registration for the Fair AXS Onsale is open until Thursday, May 4, at 5 p.m.). The public sale will start on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m.

Keep reading for every new Denver concert announcement:

New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night.: Thu., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Shinedown: Revolutions Live: With Papa Roach and Spiritbox, Fri., Oct. 20, 6:50 p.m., $39.50-$125
Aerosmith: "Peace Out" The Farewell Tour: With The Black Crowes, Sun., Nov. 19, 7 p.m., $59.95-$499.95

BELLCO THEATRE
 Fuerza Regida: Otra Peda Tour 2023: Sun., Aug. 20, 8 p.m., $69-$800

BLUEBIRD THEATER
Total Chaos: With Acidez and Pitch Invasion, Tue., Sept. 5, 8 p.m., $19.50-$22.50
Nick Shoulders and the Okay Crawdad: Best Western Tour: Fri., Sept. 8, 9 p.m., $22-$25
VOLA: Fri., Sept. 15, 7 p.m., $24.50-$27.50

BOULDER THEATER
Dave Mason: Mon., July 31, 8 p.m., $45-$119
Ziggy Alberts: The Rewind Tour: With Kim Churchill, Fri., Aug. 25, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Hawthorne Heights presents: Colorado Is for Lovers Festival: Sat., July 22, 1 p.m.
Wu Tang Clan: With Run the Jewels and Deltron 3030 (ft. Del The Funky Homosapien, Dan the Automator, and Kid Koala), Fri., Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., $49.50-$199.50

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
The Gaslight Anthem: Mon., Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m., $39.75-$59.75
Wizkid: More Love, Less Ego Tour: With Skillibeng, Tue., Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., $49.75-$89.75

FOX THEATRE
Wilderado: With Husbands, Tue., Sept. 26, 9 p.m., $25-$28
Jawny: It's Never Fair, Always True Tour: Wed., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$27

GLOBE HALL
Earth: Tue., June 13, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25
Jon Stork: Fri., June 16, 8 p.m., $16
Drayton Farley: Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $25
Say She She: Mon., July 31, 8 p.m., $19

GOTHIC THEATRE
Read Southall Band: Sun., Aug. 20, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25
Todrick Hall: Velvet Rage Tour: Fri., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $34.50
BoyWithUke: With Naethan Apollo, Tue., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $25.50-$59.50
Tom Odell: Live in North America: Fri., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $29.95
Yvie Oddly: Strange Love Tour: Wed., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $30-$40

HI-DIVE
ACxDC (Antichrist Demoncore): With NO/MÁS and Berated, Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $15-$18
Spirit Mother: With Abrams and Cloudcatcher, Wed., June 7, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Heated Bones (Album Release Party): With Boot Gun and Wet Nights, Fri., June 9, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Drowse: With Agriculture, Sprain and Palehorse/Palerider, Mon., June 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Los Dug Dug's: With Ritmo Cascabel and DJ Polvo de Muertos, Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $18

LARIMER LOUNGE
Ganja White Night: Wobble Rocks II (merch pop-up): Fri., May 5, 11 a.m., free
Blood Red Shoes: Tue., July 11, 8 p.m., $18
Chromonicci: Sat., July 29, 6 p.m., $15

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Black Belt Eagle Scout: Fri., June 2, 9 p.m., $15
Katie Toupin: Fri., June 23, 9 p.m., $18
Eddie 9V: Sat., July 15, 9 p.m., $17
Sweeping Promises: Sat., Sept. 9, 9 p.m., $16.50
Whitehall: Wed., Nov. 1, 8 p.m., $15

MARQUIS THEATER
Craig Owens: With Kurt Travis and Moxy the Band, Tue., June 6, 6 p.m., $20
Follow the Reaper: With Oak, Ash and Thorn and Celestial Wizard, Sat., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $12
Malinda: Tue., Sept. 26, 7 p.m., $18
Alesana: "A Place Where the Sun Is Silent" Tour: With Limbs, Vampires Everywhere and Across The White Water Tower, Sun., Nov. 19, 6 p.m., $26

MEOW WOLF
sub-ID (Bradley K. Bowden & Alana Rocklin of STS9): With Richard Devine, Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $20
Rio Romeo: Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $25
The Moth Project: Sun., May 21, 3 p.m., $20
Nate Amor: With IYKYK, Thu., May 25, 7:30 p.m., $20
Whipped Cream: Someone You Can Count On Tour: Sat., May 27, 9 p.m., $25

MISSION BALLROOM
Brent Faiyaz: F*ck the World It’s a Wasteland Tour: Tue., July 25, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50
Sylvan Esso: No Rules (Tour): With GRRL, Mon., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $39.95
Bishop Briggs & MisterWives: The Don't Look Down Tour: Sun., Oct. 1, 7 p.m., $42.50-$75

OGDEN THEATRE
Ganja White Night: Official Red Rocks Pre-Party: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $39.95-$42.95
Spag Heddy: With Soltan, Dr Ushuu and Grail Sounds, Fri., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $10-$50
King Krule: Space Heavy Tour: Fri., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $35.95-$39
Hermanos Gutiérrez: Tue., Sept. 19, 8 p.m., $26.50-$79.50
Cannons: The Heartbeat Highway Tour: With Two Another & Jane Leo, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $30-$35
Dean Lewis: The Future Is Bright Tour 2023: With Sara Kays, Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m., $35
Wheeler Walker, Jr.: The Spread Eagle Tour: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $35

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Ed Sheeran:- Tour: Fri., Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., $105.50

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
The Strokes: With Weyes Blood, Mon., Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m., $90.50
The Chainsmokers: The Party Never Ends: With SG Lewis (DJ Set) and NOTD, Sat., Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m.
Louis the Child: With Franc Moody, Aluna and Spüke (9/23), with Elderbrook, Shallou, Aluna and Playground Set (9/24), Sat., Sept. 23, 5 p.m.; Sun., Sept. 24, 5 p.m., $59.50-$105
Thundercat: In Yo Girl’s City Tour 2023: Tue., Oct. 10, 6 p.m., $45

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Boot Gun: With Horse Bitch and The White Moms, Fri., May 12, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15
Thneed: With Sir Rat, Natural One and Barbara, Wed., May 17, 8 p.m., $10-$13
Roseville: With Outwest and Fainting Dreams, Thu., May 18, 9 p.m., $10-$13
Coastless Creatives presents: BRiNK & Friends: With Heather Hunt, Bridge Down and Bennett Louis, Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Indie 102.3 presents: Local 303 Meetup: With Sour Magic, Mon., May 22, 6 p.m., free

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Secrets: With Outline in Color, Of Virtue and Nerv, Wed., June 14, 6 p.m., $18
Lastlings: Perfect World North America Tour: With Running Touch, Sat., Sept. 30, 9 p.m., $25

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Music

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation