Wu-Tang Clan, Widespread Panic and More Denver Concert Announcements

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Wu-Tang Clan teams up with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, August 13, with guests Big Boi and Chris Karns. Tickets, $69.95 to $139.95, go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m.
Widespread Panic, which has sold out sixty consecutive shows at Red Rocks, is set to return to the venue for a three-night run, Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27. Tickets, $70, go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m.
GRiZ is set to do a three-night Halloween run at 1STBANK Center with three separate sets: House Party Vibes (In The Round) on Friday, October 29, ’10-’17 Set (In The Round) on Saturday, October 30, Full Set Flex (In The Long) on Sunday, October 31. General admission tickets, $57.50/three-day pass $150, go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Break the Silence: Ft. Layne's Calling, Bound by Years, A Vintage Future and Sin on Six, Sat., July 10, 7 p.m., $60-$120.
Ms. Nomer: With the Nightshades, Fri., July 16, 8 p.m., $80-$160.
Native Station: With the Crooked Rugs and 13 Fridays, Sat., June 12, 8 p.m., $100-$200.
BALL ARENA
Jason Aldean: With Lainey Wilson, Sat., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., $49.75-$115.
10 Years: Sun., Aug. 8, 7 p.m.
Red Not Chili Peppers: Thu., Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
Shwayze: Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m.
The Brook & the Bluff: Thu., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $16.
Lucy Dacus: With Bartees Strange, Wed., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $20.
Bob Mould Band: Mon., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Kyle Kinane: Fri., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $29.50.
Rachael & Vilray: Sun., July 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Aweminus B2B Yakz: Sun., May 23, 8 p.m., $25.
BTTRFLY Quintet: Sat., May 29, 9 p.m., $25.
J.I.: Sun., Oct. 10, 8 p.m.
Rodrigo y Gabriela: With David Keenan, Wed., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., $55-$70.
Lettuce: With Flamingosis (7/2), Corey Henry, Judith Hill (7/3), Fri., July 2, 6:15 p.m.; Sat., July 3, 4:45 p.m., $30.
Dead and Company: Fri., Oct. 22, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $75-$179.50.
Jelly Roll: Sat., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $19.50-$59.75.
GRiZ: Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $57.50/3-day pass $150.
Julian Lage: Sun., Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., $21-$23
GERALD R. FORD AMPHITHEATRE
Death Cab for Cutie: With Deep Sea Diver, Sat., Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., $44.95-$89.50.
Rodrigo y Gabriela: With David Keenan, Fri., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $45-$79.95.
Kody West: Thu., July 8, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Anderson East: With Bendigo Fletcher, Fri., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $27.50.
Girl in Red: Tue., April 5, 8 p.m., $26.75.
Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby: Mon., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $32.75-$37.
JP Saxe: With Amy Allen, Wed., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Dragondeer: Sat., June 19, 5 p.m., $20.
Giovannie & the Hired Guns: Thu., July 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Off the Record Block Party: Ft. The Reminders, Sat., June 12, 8 p.m., $20-$120.
Paul DeHaven and Austen Carrol Grafa: Sun., June 13, 3 p.m., $20.
Cody Canada & the Departed: Thu., June 17, 7 p.m., $0-$35.
The Dip: With Oh He Dead, Thu., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $0-$35.
Juneteenth R&B Summer Kick Off: Fri., June 18, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.
NOLA Roadshow: Feat. Dumpstaphunk (with George Porter Jr. and Jon Cleary). With Dyrty Byrds, Thu., June 24, 6:30 p.m., $0-$49.50.
Pandas & People: Sun., July 18, 5 p.m., $0-$35.
Parker McCollum: With Josh Abbott Band, Sat., July 10, 6 p.m., $25-$45.
Saint Nomad: With Corsicana, Fri., June 25, 7 p.m., $0-$35.
Shook Twins: Thu., June 10, 7 p.m., $0-$35.
Yonder Mountain String Band: Thu., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $0-$45.
Lawsuit Models and State Drugs: Fri., July 30, 7 and 9:30 p.m., $20-$40.
The Losers Club and Years Down: Thu., July 8, 9:30 p.m., $26-$52.
Ashley McBryde: With Ray Fulcher, Wed., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.
Hail the Sun: Mon., Oct. 11, 6 p.m., $20.
The Happy Fits: Fri., Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., $16.
Hot Mulligan: Mon., Nov. 15, 6 p.m., $19.99.
Nothing: Wed., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $18.
Small Black: Tue., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $22.
Bleachers: With Claud, Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $37.75-$76.
Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy: Thu., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $35-$125.
In This Moment and Black Veil Brides: With Ded and Raven Black, Mon., Sept. 27, 6:15 p.m., $44.50-$99.95.
Rodrigo y Gabriela: With David Keenan, Sat., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $35-$79.95.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
311: With Iration, Sat., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $55.95-$99.95.
Above & Beyond: Fri., Oct. 22, 6 p.m., $55-$125.
Blackberry Smoke: With the Allman Betts Band and the Wild Flowers, Thu., Oct. 28, 6 p.m., $35-$125.
Casting Crowns: With Zach Williams, We Are Messengers, Cain, Brandon Heath, Tue., Aug. 3, 7 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $32.75.
Death Cab for Cutie: With Perfume Genius, Mon., Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., $52-$89.95.
Jonas Brothers: Sun., Sept. 5, 7 p.m.
Widespread Panic: Fri., June 25, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 26, 7 p.m.; Sun., June 27, 7 p.m., $70.
Wu-Tang Clan With Colorado Symphony: With Big Boi and Chris Karns, Fri., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $69.95-$139.95.
BoomBox: With Mark Farina and ETHNO, Sat., July 31, 6 p.m., $25.95-$35
Fitz and the Tantrums: Thu., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$60.
Itchy-O: Sat., July 24, 8 p.m., $50.
Tab Benoit: Fri., July 2, 7 p.m., $47.50-$55.
Zeds Dead: Deadbeats July 4th Backyard Jamboree: Sun., July 4, 1 p.m., $55-$60.
Dyonn James: Sun., June 13, 6 p.m., $15-$25.
Jon McLaughlin: Sat., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Michael "Chip" Chipman (album release): Sat., July 10, 8 p.m.
The Ocean Blue: Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Selina Albright: Fri., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Ashe: Thu., May 12, 6 p.m., $25.50.
Inhaler: Mon., March 21, 7 p.m., $25.
Madison Beer: Wed., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $32.50.
Ruston Kelly: With Margaret Glaspy, Wed., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $22.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.