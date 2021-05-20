Wu-Tang Clan, Widespread Panic and More Denver Concert Announcements

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Wu-Tang Clan teams up with the Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, August 13, with guests Big Boi and Chris Karns. Tickets, $69.95 to $139.95, go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

Widespread Panic, which has sold out sixty consecutive shows at Red Rocks, is set to return to the venue for a three-night run, Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27. Tickets, $70, go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

GRiZ is set to do a three-night Halloween run at 1STBANK Center with three separate sets: House Party Vibes (In The Round) on Friday, October 29, ’10-’17 Set (In The Round) on Saturday, October 30, Full Set Flex (In The Long) on Sunday, October 31. General admission tickets, $57.50/three-day pass $150, go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Break the Silence: Ft. Layne's Calling, Bound by Years, A Vintage Future and Sin on Six, Sat., July 10, 7 p.m., $60-$120.

Ms. Nomer: With the Nightshades, Fri., July 16, 8 p.m., $80-$160.

Native Station: With the Crooked Rugs and 13 Fridays, Sat., June 12, 8 p.m., $100-$200.

BALL ARENA



Jason Aldean: With Lainey Wilson, Sat., Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., $49.75-$115.

BLACK SHEEP

10 Years: Sun., Aug. 8, 7 p.m.

Red Not Chili Peppers: Thu., Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

Shwayze: Sat., Sept. 25, 8 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

The Brook & the Bluff: Thu., Sept. 30, 8 p.m., $16.

Lucy Dacus: With Bartees Strange, Wed., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Bob Mould Band: Mon., Oct. 4, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Kyle Kinane: Fri., Nov. 5, 7 p.m., $29.50.

Rachael & Vilray: Sun., July 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Aweminus B2B Yakz: Sun., May 23, 8 p.m., $25.

BTTRFLY Quintet: Sat., May 29, 9 p.m., $25.

J.I.: Sun., Oct. 10, 8 p.m.

CHAUTAUQUA AUDITORIUM

Rodrigo y Gabriela: With David Keenan, Wed., Sept. 1, 7:30 p.m., $55-$70.

DILLON AMPHITHEATER

Lettuce: With Flamingosis (7/2), Corey Henry, Judith Hill (7/3), Fri., July 2, 6:15 p.m.; Sat., July 3, 4:45 p.m., $30.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Dead and Company: Fri., Oct. 22, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 23, 7 p.m., $75-$179.50.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Jelly Roll: Sat., Oct. 9, 7 p.m., $19.50-$59.75.

1STBANK CENTER

GRiZ: Fri., Oct. 29, 7 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 30, 7 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 31, 7 p.m., $57.50/3-day pass $150.

FOX THEATRE

Julian Lage: Sun., Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m., $21-$23

GERALD R. FORD AMPHITHEATRE



Death Cab for Cutie: With Deep Sea Diver, Sat., Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m., $44.95-$89.50.

Rodrigo y Gabriela: With David Keenan, Fri., Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., $45-$79.95.

GLOBE HALL

Kody West: Thu., July 8, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Anderson East: With Bendigo Fletcher, Fri., Nov. 5, 9 p.m., $27.50.

Girl in Red: Tue., April 5, 8 p.m., $26.75.

Hamilton Leithauser & Kevin Morby: Mon., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., $32.75-$37.

JP Saxe: With Amy Allen, Wed., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $23-$25.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Dragondeer: Sat., June 19, 5 p.m., $20.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns: Thu., July 1, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Off the Record Block Party: Ft. The Reminders, Sat., June 12, 8 p.m., $20-$120.

Paul DeHaven and Austen Carrol Grafa: Sun., June 13, 3 p.m., $20.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

Cody Canada & the Departed: Thu., June 17, 7 p.m., $0-$35.

The Dip: With Oh He Dead, Thu., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $0-$35.

Juneteenth R&B Summer Kick Off: Fri., June 18, 7 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.

NOLA Roadshow: Feat. Dumpstaphunk (with George Porter Jr. and Jon Cleary). With Dyrty Byrds, Thu., June 24, 6:30 p.m., $0-$49.50.

Pandas & People: Sun., July 18, 5 p.m., $0-$35.

Parker McCollum: With Josh Abbott Band, Sat., July 10, 6 p.m., $25-$45.

Saint Nomad: With Corsicana, Fri., June 25, 7 p.m., $0-$35.

Shook Twins: Thu., June 10, 7 p.m., $0-$35.

Yonder Mountain String Band: Thu., Aug. 5, 7 p.m., $0-$45.

LOST LAKE

Lawsuit Models and State Drugs: Fri., July 30, 7 and 9:30 p.m., $20-$40.

The Losers Club and Years Down: Thu., July 8, 9:30 p.m., $26-$52.

OGDEN THEATRE

Ashley McBryde: With Ray Fulcher, Wed., Oct. 13, 8 p.m., $27.50-$30.

MARQUIS THEATER

Hail the Sun: Mon., Oct. 11, 6 p.m., $20.

The Happy Fits: Fri., Nov. 19, 6:30 p.m., $16.

Hot Mulligan: Mon., Nov. 15, 6 p.m., $19.99.

Nothing: Wed., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $18.

Small Black: Tue., Aug. 10, 7 p.m., $22.

MISSION BALLROOM

Bleachers: With Claud, Sat., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $37.75-$76.

Dillon Francis x Yung Gravy: Thu., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $35-$125.

In This Moment and Black Veil Brides: With Ded and Raven Black, Mon., Sept. 27, 6:15 p.m., $44.50-$99.95.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Rodrigo y Gabriela: With David Keenan, Sat., Sept. 4, 8 p.m., $35-$79.95.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



311: With Iration, Sat., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $55.95-$99.95.

Above & Beyond: Fri., Oct. 22, 6 p.m., $55-$125.

Blackberry Smoke: With the Allman Betts Band and the Wild Flowers, Thu., Oct. 28, 6 p.m., $35-$125.

Casting Crowns: With Zach Williams, We Are Messengers, Cain, Brandon Heath, Tue., Aug. 3, 7 p.m.; Wed., Aug. 4, 7 p.m., $32.75.

Death Cab for Cutie: With Perfume Genius, Mon., Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m., $52-$89.95.

Jonas Brothers: Sun., Sept. 5, 7 p.m.

Widespread Panic: Fri., June 25, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 26, 7 p.m.; Sun., June 27, 7 p.m., $70.

Wu-Tang Clan With Colorado Symphony: With Big Boi and Chris Karns, Fri., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $69.95-$139.95.

SCULPTURE PARK

BoomBox: With Mark Farina and ETHNO, Sat., July 31, 6 p.m., $25.95-$35

Fitz and the Tantrums: Thu., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$60.

Itchy-O: Sat., July 24, 8 p.m., $50.

Tab Benoit: Fri., July 2, 7 p.m., $47.50-$55.

Zeds Dead: Deadbeats July 4th Backyard Jamboree: Sun., July 4, 1 p.m., $55-$60.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Dyonn James: Sun., June 13, 6 p.m., $15-$25.

Jon McLaughlin: Sat., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$27.

Michael "Chip" Chipman (album release): Sat., July 10, 8 p.m.

The Ocean Blue: Fri., Nov. 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Selina Albright: Fri., Oct. 29, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

SUMMIT

Ashe: Thu., May 12, 6 p.m., $25.50.

Inhaler: Mon., March 21, 7 p.m., $25.

Madison Beer: Wed., Nov. 17, 7 p.m., $32.50.

Ruston Kelly: With Margaret Glaspy, Wed., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $22.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.