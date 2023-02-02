Zeds Dead, Big Thief and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Big Thief brings angsty folk to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, July 31. Tickets are $56-$185 and are on sale now.
Here's every new Denver concert announcement:
BALL ARENA
New Show / On Sale Dates
John Mayer: With Joy Oladokun, Mon., April 3, 7:30 p.m.]
Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023: With Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Thu., July 6, 7:30 p.m., $10.50-$149.50
Luke Bryan: Country On Tour 2023: Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., $39.50-$199.50
BELLCO THEATRE
Marco Antonio Solis: El Buki World Tour 2023: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m.; Sun., March 12, 8 p.m.
THE BLACK BOX
Jonny G of lespecial: With DigitalVagabond, Ceiva and Khu, Thu., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $15
LCY: With Sinistarr, Despise and Banzulu, Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $15
Spades: With Inspect3r, Humorme, Trip Drop and Dienasty, Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $15
EASTGHOST: With Trigo, Kases and Bounds, Thu., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $15
Sub.mission presents: Colony Wars: With Mike Wallis, Alejo and Base2, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $25
DILIP: With Otxhello and Olswel, Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $5
Sub.mission presents: Murkury: With Lavier, Bankaji and Snakko, Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Sub.mission presents: Pineapple on Tour: With Addison Groove, Sam Binga and Sir Hiss, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $25
BLACK BUZZARD
Guappo: With Rose Capone, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Deva Yoder: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Thrash Hard City: With MUSUJI, Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Wheelwright: With Seth Beamer, Pie Lombardi and The Maykit, Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Church of Cash (Tribute to Johnny Cash): Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $15-$20
BOULDER THEATER
Hermanos Gutiérrez: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Joseph: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
Sparks: Sun., July 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Late Night Radio: With Recess and Derlee, Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Juno What?!: With Mikey Thunder, Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $20
Kyle Hollingsworth Band: With Joel Cummins (Umphrey's McGee) and The Runaway Grooms, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $22
Shakedown Street & The Other Brothers: 15th Annual Tunes for Barrett (Rett Syndrome Benefit Concert): With Dylan and Declan, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$30
Zilla: Thu., Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m., $22
Space Bacon: With Squeaky Feet and River Spell, Sat., Feb. 25, 8:15 p.m., $20
The Great Mountain Groove: With The Sweet Lillies, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys and Sicard Hollow, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $18
Collie Buddz: With Arise Roots and Stylie, Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $25-$59.50
Thouxanbanfauni: With Jerney and Stunt Fam, Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $22-$100
Take Me to the River NOLA LIVE!: George Porter Jr & RunninPardners, Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr and J & The Causeways, Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $25
The Collection: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $15
Witt Lowry: If You Don't Like the Story Write Your Own Tour: With Livingston, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $20
Thumpasaurus: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $18
Louis Cole Big Band: With Genevieve Artadi, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $25
The Bumpin' Uglies: With The Bastard Suns, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $20
Coco and Clair Clair: Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $20
Bluegrass Generals: With Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall, Royal Masat and Sierra Hull, Fri., April 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Scary Pockets: With David Ryan Harris, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $25
Lolo Zouai: The Playgirl Tour: Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., $22-$100
Chris Webby: With Ekoh, ANoyd, Justin Clancy and Sean Ski, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $25-$275
Maoli: With Cas Haley, The MAADKiNG and Dorian Green, Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $25
Kolohe Kai: Sun., May 7, 8 p.m., $27.50-$65.50
Onyx: With R.A. The Rugged Man and DJ Lala, Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $22
DAZZLE
Connect Four: Love Notes (Songs in Celebration of Love): Thu., Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m., $20
The Rajdulari Experience: Back 2 Love (A Valentine’s Day Celebration): With Cleveland Jones, Fri., Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m., $25
Denver Jazz Orchestra: Mon., Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m., $15-$35
The Legacy Group: So This Is Love: Tue., Feb. 14, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30
ENIGMA BAZAAR
Ciudad Reina: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $7
Midnite Exhibition: With Superimposition, Sat., Feb. 25, 5 p.m., $10-$15
Laurie Dameron Jazz Duo: Sun., March 5, 4 p.m., $5
Covenhoven: The Candlelight Concerts: Sun., March 12, 7 p.m.; Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $10
Evan James: With Mark May and Sarah Adams, Sat., April 29, 7 p.m., $10
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Fall Out Boy: With Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Daisy Grenade, Sun., July 9, 6:30 p.m., $41-$130.95
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Lil Wayne: Sun., May 7, 7 p.m., $109.95-$129.95
FOX THEATRE
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night: Thu., March 16, 9 p.m., $15-$25
GLOBE HALL
Interpretive Tyranny: With Radio Fluke and Flak, Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $12
Kolton Moore & the Clever Few: Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $20
Teresa Storch Band: With Antonio Lopez Band and Tim Ostdiek Band, Sun., March 5, 4 p.m., $15
Simple Syrup: With Dabylon and Pipin’ Hot, Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $15
Billie Marten: Wed., June 14, 8 p.m., $23
GOTHIC THEATRE
Carcass: With Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death, Fri., April 21, 7 p.m., $33.50-$36.50
GRIZZLY ROSE
Trey Lewis: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15
HI-DIVE
Jesse Daniel: With Two Runner, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Hell: Mon., April 24, 8 p.m., $15
LARIMER LOUNGE
Techno Tupac & Special Guest: With Derteedisco and Macefacekilla, Sun., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $12
Charlie Hickey: Fri., March 24, 6 p.m., $16
LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Eddie 9V: With Jacob Larson and NJ Tranzit, Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $15
Blood of Lilith: With Warcrown, Heartsick Heroine and Gone Full Heathen, Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $15
DJ Rockstar Aaron’s Ultimate Party presents: Lady Gaga Night: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$40
Matt Heckler: With Johno Leeroy and Joe’s Truck Stop, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $17
DJ Rockstar Aaron’s Ultimate Party presents: 2000s Night: Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$40
Skizzy Mars: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m.
Los Mocochetes: With This Broken Beat and Chariots and Charioteers, Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $15
Jay Stott: With Alex Rhodes Show and Meghan Clarisse, Sun., March 19, 4 p.m., $12
Grenata Rose: With Ancient Echoes, Pinetree Janitorial Service and In Plain Air, Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $14
Ozone Jones: With Mrs Nezbitt and Chaarm, Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $15
Bathing Lagoon: With Sincerely Ours and The Defectonauts, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $15
MARQUIS THEATER
N8NOFACE: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $15
Broadway Rave: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $10-$20
Meg Myers: Tzia's Arc Tour: With Weathers and Band of Silver, Thu., April 20, 6:30 p.m., $25
The Beaches: Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $15
Rebecca Black: Tue., May 16, 7 p.m., $22.50
Tarja: Living the Dream Tour: With Armored Dawn, Sat., June 24, 7 p.m., $39.50
MEOW WOLF
Talia Tucker, Foxy Cox, and Jessica L'Whor present: Crazy, Stupid, Drag: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m.; Wed., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$40
By Any Dream Necessary: A DCI Tour Live Mixtape: Wed., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $8
What So Not: Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m.
Danceportation: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $65-$70
Magic Giant: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $25
The Fungineers: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $28
PLAID: Feorm Falorx 2023 North American Tour: Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $25
MERCURY CAFE
World Music Night: Sat., Feb. 4, 7 p.m.; Sat., March 4, 7 p.m.; Sat., April 1, 7 p.m.; Sat., May 6, 7 p.m., free
Valentine's Day Concert: With Vio the Violinist and DJ Buddy Bravo, Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m.
MISSION BALLROOM
The Australian Pink Floyd: Tue., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $39.95-$79.95
The National: With The Beths, Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $55
Coheed & Cambria: NEVERENDER | NWFTWM: With Deafheaven, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $42.50
NOCTURNE
Jack Dunlevie: Swinging Originals: Thu., Feb. 2, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.; Thu., Feb. 9, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.; Thu., Feb. 16, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.; Thu., Feb. 23, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20
Briana Harris Quintet Honors Carole King: Fri., Feb. 3, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 10, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 17, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 24, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30
The Tom Amend Quintet plays Tadd Dameron and Duke Pearson: Sat., Feb. 4, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 25, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30
The Camilla Vaitaitis Trio: Sun., Feb. 5, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20
Seth Lewis Trio: Sun., Feb. 19, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 26, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20
NUMBER 38
Honey Blazer: With DJ Miggy, Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., free
Scottie Bolin (of Morsel): With Colorado Junction String Band, Sun., Feb. 5, 3 p.m., free
Redd: Wed., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., free
Brandywine and the Mighty Fines: Thu., Feb. 9, 6 p.m., free
Bottlerocket Hurricane: Fri., Feb. 10, 6 p.m., free
Fat Tire X Chill Foundation After Party: With a Super Jam featuring Borahm Lee (Break Science), Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Jeff Franca (Theivery Corporation), Parris Fleming (Harry Styles) and Will Gaines (Gaines Brothers), Sat., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., free
OGDEN THEATRE
WORSHIP: North America Tour 2023: With Sub Focus (DJ Set), Dimension (DJ Set), Culture Shock and 1991, Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $25-$79.95
Yves Tumor: To Spite or Not to Spite: With Pretty Sick and NATION, Mon., May 15, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45
Ella Mai: Heart on My Sleeve Tour: Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $45.50-$79.50
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
HYPE *Y2K Dance Party: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $25-$28
Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party: Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m.
Bill Frisell Four: With Johnathan Blake, Gerald Clayton and Gregory, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $39-$59
Outlaw Country Revisited: Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $13-$18
Perpetual Groove: Fri., April 7, 9 p.m.; Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $23-$33
ORIENTAL THEATER
Adore Delano: Party Your World 2023 US Tour: Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $34.50-$200
The Deathrattle Tour: With Norma Jean, Fire From The Gods and Greyhaven, Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $23-$175
Lost Dog Ensemble (a Tom Waits Tribute): With Little Creatures (tribute to Talking Heads), Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$100
Drug Church: With Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Anxious and Webbed Wing, Tue., March 7, 7 p.m., $22-$150
John Hiatt: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $55-$400
Teenage Bottlerocket: With Brendan Kelly (From The Lawrence Arms) and Redbush, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $20-$150
Itchy-O's Intergalactic Masquerade: With Carnivale De Sensuale Sci-Fi Burlesque, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $30-$200
The Reverend Horton Heat: With Delta Bombers and Jukebox Hardknocks, Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $5-$150
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
An Evening with Phil Rosenthal (of Somebody Feed Phil): Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$59.50
John Butler: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $38.50-$89.50
The Electric Light Orchestra Experience: With Evil Woman, Tue., May 9, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
Tommy James & the Shondells: Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $45-$100
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Shane Smith & The Saints: With Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and Midnight River Choir, Tue., May 9, 6 p.m., $39.95
Gary Clark Jr.: With Allen Stone, Sat., May 13, 7:30 p.m., $55-$215
Global Dub Festival: With Adventure Club, Zomboy, Flux Pavilion, Andy C, Funtcase and Steller, Sat., May 20, 5 p.m., $49.95-$79.95
Chromeo & Hot Chip: Funk on the Rocks: With Coco & Breezy and Cimafunk, Fri., May 26, 6 p.m., $49.95
Oliver Tree: The World's Tiniest Tap Dancer: With Special Guests Tai Verdes, UPSAHL and Little Ricky ZR3, Tue., June 20, 7 p.m., $59.95-$89.50
Dead Rocks IX: With Zeds Dead, Sun., July 2, 4 p.m.; Mon., July 3, 5 p.m., $85-$380
Big Thief: With Lucinda Williams, Mon., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $56-$185
Young the Giant: With Milky Chance and TALK, Wed., Aug. 30, 7 p.m.
Black Tiger Sex Machine Presents: Portals: Sun., Oct. 22, 6 p.m., $49.95-$89
ROXY ON BROADWAY
The Thread Barons: Fri., Feb. 3, 6 p.m.
Red Moon Rounder: With Hickabee, Sam Wachtler and Adam Gardino, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $10
the HuCKLE BEARErS: Sat., Feb. 4, 6 p.m.
NoizeyxFlo: With ZEREK, DeKid and RICKY CHVS, Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Swing at the Roxy: With Uptown Messaround, Thu., Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m., $10
Derek Dames Ohl: Fri., Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Yard Art: With Robot Tennis Club, Autumnal and Gila Teen, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $12
Stoyer: Sat., Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
blankslate: With Paulo's Flood and Ugly Summer, Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15
SKYLARK LOUNGE
Clayton Dexter’s Country Backwash (Album Release): With Austen Carroll & The Better Neighbors and Ian Huschle (Album Release), Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Unicorn Hits: With Sponsored Content and special guests, Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Animal Steel: With Leading Causes and Loose Charm, Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $10-$13
The Upper Strata: With Spyderland and Chocolate Jesus 702, Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15
SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Kurt Travis: With Amarionette, Predisposed and Giveaway, Tue., Feb. 28, 6 p.m., $18
Hayley Kiyoko: The Panorama Tour: Mon., May 8, 6 p.m., $35
Set It Off: The Dopamine Tour: With Scene Queen, In Her Own Words and Rivals, Tue., May 23, 5:30 p.m., $29.50
Decibel Tour 2023: With Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds and Blackbraid, Fri., June 2, 6 p.m., $28.50
