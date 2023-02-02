Support Us

Zeds Dead, Big Thief and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

February 2, 2023 5:00AM

Zeds Dead is back, baby!
Zeds Dead is back, baby! zedsdead / facebook
Zeds Dead will be back in town for a three-day run, starting with two nights at Red Rocks on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3, and culminating at Civic Center Park for an afternoon jamboree on Tuesday, July 4. Tickets for the Dead Rocks IX shows are $85-$380, and tickets for the 3rd Annual Deadbeats Backyard Jamboree are $59.95-$199.95; both are on sale now.

Big Thief brings angsty folk to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, July 31. Tickets are $56-$185 and are on sale now.

Here's every new Denver concert announcement:


New Show / On Sale Dates

BALL ARENA
John Mayer: With Joy Oladokun, Mon., April 3, 7:30 p.m.]
Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts 2023: With Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Thu., July 6, 7:30 p.m., $10.50-$149.50
Luke Bryan: Country On Tour 2023: Sat., July 29, 7 p.m., $39.50-$199.50

BELLCO THEATRE
Marco Antonio Solis: El Buki World Tour 2023: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m.; Sun., March 12, 8 p.m.

THE BLACK BOX
Jonny G of lespecial: With DigitalVagabond, Ceiva and Khu, Thu., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $15
LCY: With Sinistarr, Despise and Banzulu, Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $15
Spades: With Inspect3r, Humorme, Trip Drop and Dienasty, Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $15
EASTGHOST: With Trigo, Kases and Bounds, Thu., Feb. 23, 9 p.m., $15
Sub.mission presents: Colony Wars: With Mike Wallis, Alejo and Base2, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $25
DILIP: With Otxhello and Olswel, Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $5
Sub.mission presents: Murkury: With Lavier, Bankaji and Snakko, Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$25
Sub.mission presents: Pineapple on Tour: With Addison Groove, Sam Binga and Sir Hiss, Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $25

BLACK BUZZARD
Guappo: With Rose Capone, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Deva Yoder: Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Thrash Hard City: With MUSUJI, Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$18
Wheelwright: With Seth Beamer, Pie Lombardi and The Maykit, Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $15-$20
Church of Cash (Tribute to Johnny Cash): Fri., May 12, 8 p.m., $15-$20

BOULDER THEATER
Hermanos Gutiérrez: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $25-$30
Joseph: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35
Sparks: Sun., July 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM/OTHER SIDE
Late Night Radio: With Recess and Derlee, Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Juno What?!: With Mikey Thunder, Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $20
Kyle Hollingsworth Band: With Joel Cummins (Umphrey's McGee) and The Runaway Grooms, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $22
Shakedown Street & The Other Brothers: 15th Annual Tunes for Barrett (Rett Syndrome Benefit Concert): With Dylan and Declan, Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15-$30
Zilla: Thu., Feb. 23, 8:30 p.m., $22
Space Bacon: With Squeaky Feet and River Spell, Sat., Feb. 25, 8:15 p.m., $20
The Great Mountain Groove: With The Sweet Lillies, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys and Sicard Hollow, Thu., March 2, 8 p.m., $18
Collie Buddz: With Arise Roots and Stylie, Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $25-$59.50
Thouxanbanfauni: With Jerney and Stunt Fam, Tue., March 7, 8 p.m., $22-$100
Take Me to the River NOLA LIVE!: George Porter Jr & RunninPardners, Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr and J & The Causeways, Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $25
The Collection: Sat., March 11, 8 p.m., $15
Witt Lowry: If You Don't Like the Story Write Your Own Tour: With Livingston, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $20
Thumpasaurus: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $18
Louis Cole Big Band: With Genevieve Artadi, Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $25
The Bumpin' Uglies: With The Bastard Suns, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $20
Coco and Clair Clair: Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $20
Bluegrass Generals: With Chris Pandolfi, Andy Hall, Royal Masat and Sierra Hull, Fri., April 7, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $20-$25
Scary Pockets: With David Ryan Harris, Sat., April 8, 8 p.m., $25
Lolo Zouai: The Playgirl Tour: Tue., April 18, 8 p.m., $22-$100
Chris Webby: With Ekoh, ANoyd, Justin Clancy and Sean Ski, Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $25-$275
Maoli: With Cas Haley, The MAADKiNG and Dorian Green, Sat., May 6, 8 p.m., $25
Kolohe Kai: Sun., May 7, 8 p.m., $27.50-$65.50
Onyx: With R.A. The Rugged Man and DJ Lala, Tue., May 9, 8 p.m., $22

DAZZLE
Connect Four: Love Notes (Songs in Celebration of Love): Thu., Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m., $20
The Rajdulari Experience: Back 2 Love (A Valentine’s Day Celebration): With Cleveland Jones, Fri., Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m., $25
Denver Jazz Orchestra: Mon., Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m., $15-$35
The Legacy Group: So This Is Love: Tue., Feb. 14, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30

ENIGMA BAZAAR
Ciudad Reina: Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $7
Midnite Exhibition: With Superimposition, Sat., Feb. 25, 5 p.m., $10-$15
Laurie Dameron Jazz Duo: Sun., March 5, 4 p.m., $5
Covenhoven: The Candlelight Concerts: Sun., March 12, 7 p.m.; Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $10
Evan James: With Mark May and Sarah Adams, Sat., April 29, 7 p.m., $10

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Fall Out Boy: With Bring Me the Horizon, Royal & the Serpent and Daisy Grenade, Sun., July 9, 6:30 p.m., $41-$130.95

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Lil Wayne: Sun., May 7, 7 p.m., $109.95-$129.95

FOX THEATRE
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night: Thu., March 16, 9 p.m., $15-$25

GLOBE HALL
Interpretive Tyranny: With Radio Fluke and Flak, Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $12
Kolton Moore & the Clever Few: Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., $20
Teresa Storch Band: With Antonio Lopez Band and Tim Ostdiek Band, Sun., March 5, 4 p.m., $15
Simple Syrup: With Dabylon and Pipin’ Hot, Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $15
Billie Marten: Wed., June 14, 8 p.m., $23

GOTHIC THEATRE
Carcass: With Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death, Fri., April 21, 7 p.m., $33.50-$36.50

GRIZZLY ROSE
Trey Lewis: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $15

HI-DIVE
Jesse Daniel: With Two Runner, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $18-$20
Hell: Mon., April 24, 8 p.m., $15

LARIMER LOUNGE
 Techno Tupac & Special Guest: With Derteedisco and Macefacekilla, Sun., Feb. 19, 7 p.m., $12
Charlie Hickey: Fri., March 24, 6 p.m., $16

LOST LAKE LOUNGE
Eddie 9V: With Jacob Larson and NJ Tranzit, Thu., Feb. 16, 8 p.m., $15
Blood of Lilith: With Warcrown, Heartsick Heroine and Gone Full Heathen, Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $15
DJ Rockstar Aaron’s Ultimate Party presents: Lady Gaga Night: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $15-$40
Matt Heckler: With Johno Leeroy and Joe’s Truck Stop, Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $17
DJ Rockstar Aaron’s Ultimate Party presents: 2000s Night: Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $15-$40
Skizzy Mars: Thu., March 2, 8 p.m.
Los Mocochetes: With This Broken Beat and Chariots and Charioteers, Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $15
Jay Stott: With Alex Rhodes Show and Meghan Clarisse, Sun., March 19, 4 p.m., $12
Grenata Rose: With Ancient Echoes, Pinetree Janitorial Service and In Plain Air, Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $14
Ozone Jones: With Mrs Nezbitt and Chaarm, Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $15
Bathing Lagoon: With Sincerely Ours and The Defectonauts, Fri., April 14, 9 p.m., $15

MARQUIS THEATER
N8NOFACE: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $15
Broadway Rave: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $10-$20
Meg Myers: Tzia's Arc Tour: With Weathers and Band of Silver, Thu., April 20, 6:30 p.m., $25
The Beaches: Fri., April 28, 7 p.m., $15
Rebecca Black: Tue., May 16, 7 p.m., $22.50
Tarja: Living the Dream Tour: With Armored Dawn, Sat., June 24, 7 p.m., $39.50

MEOW WOLF
Talia Tucker, Foxy Cox, and Jessica L'Whor present: Crazy, Stupid, Drag: Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m.; Wed., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $30-$40
By Any Dream Necessary: A DCI Tour Live Mixtape: Wed., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $8
What So Not: Sat., Feb. 25, 8 p.m.
Danceportation: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $65-$70
Magic Giant: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $25
The Fungineers: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $28
PLAID: Feorm Falorx 2023 North American Tour: Sat., Aug. 12, 9 p.m., $25

MERCURY CAFE
World Music Night: Sat., Feb. 4, 7 p.m.; Sat., March 4, 7 p.m.; Sat., April 1, 7 p.m.; Sat., May 6, 7 p.m., free
Valentine's Day Concert: With Vio the Violinist and DJ Buddy Bravo, Sat., Feb. 11, 7 p.m.

MISSION BALLROOM
The Australian Pink Floyd: Tue., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $39.95-$79.95
The National: With The Beths, Fri., Aug. 11, 8 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $55
Coheed & Cambria: NEVERENDER | NWFTWM: With Deafheaven, Sat., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $42.50

NOCTURNE
Jack Dunlevie: Swinging Originals: Thu., Feb. 2, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.; Thu., Feb. 9, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.; Thu., Feb. 16, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.; Thu., Feb. 23, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20
Briana Harris Quintet Honors Carole King: Fri., Feb. 3, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 10, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 17, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Fri., Feb. 24, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30
The Tom Amend Quintet plays Tadd Dameron and Duke Pearson: Sat., Feb. 4, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 6:30 & 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 25, 6:30 & 9 p.m., $30
The Camilla Vaitaitis Trio: Sun., Feb. 5, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20
Seth Lewis Trio: Sun., Feb. 19, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 26, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m., $20

NUMBER 38
Honey Blazer: With DJ Miggy, Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., free
Scottie Bolin (of Morsel): With Colorado Junction String Band, Sun., Feb. 5, 3 p.m., free
Redd: Wed., Feb. 8, 7 p.m., free
Brandywine and the Mighty Fines: Thu., Feb. 9, 6 p.m., free
Bottlerocket Hurricane: Fri., Feb. 10, 6 p.m., free
Fat Tire X Chill Foundation After Party: With a Super Jam featuring Borahm Lee (Break Science), Eddie Roberts (The New Mastersounds), Jeff Franca (Theivery Corporation), Parris Fleming (Harry Styles) and Will Gaines (Gaines Brothers), Sat., Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m., free

OGDEN THEATRE
WORSHIP: North America Tour 2023: With Sub Focus (DJ Set), Dimension (DJ Set), Culture Shock and 1991, Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $25-$79.95
Yves Tumor: To Spite or Not to Spite: With Pretty Sick and NATION, Mon., May 15, 8 p.m., $39.50-$45
Ella Mai: Heart on My Sleeve Tour: Sat., May 20, 8 p.m., $45.50-$79.50

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
HYPE *Y2K Dance Party: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $25-$28
Lipgloss: An Indie Dance Party: Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m.
Bill Frisell Four: With Johnathan Blake, Gerald Clayton and Gregory, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $39-$59
Outlaw Country Revisited: Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $13-$18
Perpetual Groove: Fri., April 7, 9 p.m.; Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $23-$33

ORIENTAL THEATER
Adore Delano: Party Your World 2023 US Tour: Thu., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $34.50-$200
The Deathrattle Tour: With Norma Jean, Fire From The Gods and Greyhaven, Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m., $23-$175
Lost Dog Ensemble (a Tom Waits Tribute): With Little Creatures (tribute to Talking Heads), Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$100
Drug Church: With Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Anxious and Webbed Wing, Tue., March 7, 7 p.m., $22-$150
John Hiatt: Fri., March 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $55-$400
Teenage Bottlerocket: With Brendan Kelly (From The Lawrence Arms) and Redbush, Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $20-$150
Itchy-O's Intergalactic Masquerade: With Carnivale De Sensuale Sci-Fi Burlesque, Sat., April 1, 9 p.m., $30-$200
The Reverend Horton Heat: With Delta Bombers and Jukebox Hardknocks, Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $5-$150

PARAMOUNT THEATRE
An Evening with Phil Rosenthal (of Somebody Feed Phil): Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$59.50
John Butler: Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., $38.50-$89.50
The Electric Light Orchestra Experience: With Evil Woman, Tue., May 9, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$59.50
Tommy James & the Shondells: Sat., May 27, 8 p.m., $45-$100

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Shane Smith & The Saints: With Charles Wesley Godwin, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and Midnight River Choir, Tue., May 9, 6 p.m., $39.95
Gary Clark Jr.: With Allen Stone, Sat., May 13, 7:30 p.m., $55-$215
Global Dub Festival: With Adventure Club, Zomboy, Flux Pavilion, Andy C, Funtcase and Steller, Sat., May 20, 5 p.m., $49.95-$79.95
Chromeo & Hot Chip: Funk on the Rocks: With Coco & Breezy and Cimafunk, Fri., May 26, 6 p.m., $49.95
Oliver Tree: The World's Tiniest Tap Dancer: With Special Guests Tai Verdes, UPSAHL and Little Ricky ZR3, Tue., June 20, 7 p.m., $59.95-$89.50
Dead Rocks IX: With Zeds Dead, Sun., July 2, 4 p.m.; Mon., July 3, 5 p.m., $85-$380
Big Thief: With Lucinda Williams, Mon., July 31, 7:30 p.m., $56-$185
Young the Giant: With Milky Chance and TALK, Wed., Aug. 30, 7 p.m.
Black Tiger Sex Machine Presents: Portals: Sun., Oct. 22, 6 p.m., $49.95-$89

ROXY ON BROADWAY
The Thread Barons: Fri., Feb. 3, 6 p.m.
Red Moon Rounder: With Hickabee, Sam Wachtler and Adam Gardino, Fri., Feb. 3, 9 p.m., $10
the HuCKLE BEARErS: Sat., Feb. 4, 6 p.m.
NoizeyxFlo: With ZEREK, DeKid and RICKY CHVS, Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$15
Swing at the Roxy: With Uptown Messaround, Thu., Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m., $10
Derek Dames Ohl: Fri., Feb. 10, 6 p.m.
Yard Art: With Robot Tennis Club, Autumnal and Gila Teen, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $12
Stoyer: Sat., Feb. 11, 6 p.m.
blankslate: With Paulo's Flood and Ugly Summer, Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15

SKYLARK LOUNGE
Clayton Dexter’s Country Backwash (Album Release): With Austen Carroll & The Better Neighbors and Ian Huschle (Album Release), Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15
Unicorn Hits: With Sponsored Content and special guests, Sat., Feb. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Animal Steel: With Leading Causes and Loose Charm, Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $10-$13
The Upper Strata: With Spyderland and Chocolate Jesus 702, Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $12-$15

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Kurt Travis: With Amarionette, Predisposed and Giveaway, Tue., Feb. 28, 6 p.m., $18
Hayley Kiyoko: The Panorama Tour: Mon., May 8, 6 p.m., $35
Set It Off: The Dopamine Tour: With Scene Queen, In Her Own Words and Rivals, Tue., May 23, 5:30 p.m., $29.50
Decibel Tour 2023: With Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds and Blackbraid, Fri., June 2, 6 p.m., $28.50

