 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The booking photo for Matthew Martin.
The booking photo for Matthew Martin.
Denver Police Department

Matthew Martin Busted for Woman's Death in 19th and Larimer Homicide

Michael Roberts | September 11, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

More details have emerged about a mysterious death in Tamei Tower, a residential building in the Sakura Square complex near 19th and Larimer streets, on September 9. The Denver Police Department has now labeled the incident a homicide and is holding Matthew Martin, 24, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

An unusual amount of information about the case remains under wraps, and because around half of Martin's probable-cause statement has been redacted, the circumstances of the alleged crime are unclear. But the document identifies the 22-year-old victim as Martin's girlfriend and reveals that she was shot in the head.

The DPD had previously divulged that officers arrived at an apartment in Tamei Tower at 4:56 p.m. on September 9. According to the arrest report, they were prompted to do so by a 911 call from a friend of the victim, who'd been called by Martin and told of the death. The friend asked for a "welfare check."

Related Stories

The officers soon found themselves in what was characterized by the DPD as a barricade situation. Matthews is said to have been inside the apartment with a gun, claiming that his girlfriend was dead inside.

After about an hour, a negotiator was able to convince Matthews to leave the apartment, but any specifics are blacked out of the probable-case statement. So, too, is every section related to Matthews's interviews with authorities, to which he "voluntarily agreed," the report emphasizes. Pretty much the only info not excised relates to the post-mortem examination of the victim, who had "a single gunshot entry wound to her forehead."

There's still plenty of mystery to go around. Click to read the Matthew Martin probable-cause statement.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >