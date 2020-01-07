Twenty Things to Expect From the 2020 Legislative Session

The 2020 legislative session will kick off on January 8, with Democrats still in control of the House and Senate as well as the governor’s and attorney general’s offices, as they have been since last January. With a super (super, super) majority, Dems passed progressive legislation during the 2019 session, including bills that more firmly regulated the health-care and oil and gas industries and funded full-day kindergarten. But 2020 is an election year, so the big question will be whether Democrats will continue to take bold, progressive steps on the biggest issues facing the state, or slow to a more moderate approach so as not to totally alienate conservative voters.

We’ll have to wait a few months to find out. In the meantime, we’re offering a quick look at twenty issues the legislature is likely to consider in the 2020 session, ranging from marijuana expungement to paid family leave and TABOR.

Public option

Legislation passed last year directed Colorado officials to come up with a plan for a new, state-run “public option” to be sold on the private health insurance market; now lawmakers have to pull the trigger. Under the proposal, public-option plans would be administered by private insurers, but state regulators would set the prices that hospitals could charge public-option enrollees, the way the federal government already does for Medicare.

It would be a big change, and Colorado would become just the second state — Washington was the first — to try it. But a powerful coalition of insurers and providers is already spending heavily in opposition to the proposal — and reform advocates in Washington were left frustrated when similar industry pressure significantly weakened its plan. Will Democrats hold their nerve, or will the for-profit health-care lobby turn back yet another effort to rein in the industry? Policy-makers around the country are watching closely to find out.

Paid family leave

Sixth time’s the charm? After repeatedly trying and failing to pass a bill to create a statewide paid family-leave program, Colorado Democrats are vowing to finally get it done in 2020. The basic idea behind the Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) Act — require businesses and employees to pay into a fund that would cover up to twelve weeks of paid leave for every Colorado worker who needs it — hasn’t changed much since it was first introduced in 2015. But after years of intense lobbying by business groups, it’s not clear exactly what approach the latest version of FAMLI will take. Can Democrats finally get it across the finish line? And what will workers get if they do?

RTD

Falling ridership, staffing shortages and a slowing economy have the Regional Transportation District reeling, with some boardmembers going so far as to say that the transit agency is “in crisis.” So who’s to blame? That’s the key question as lawmakers discuss potential changes to RTD’s governing structure, which was formally established by the legislature in 1969. Expect to hear from reformers who think the answer to RTD’s problems is more boardmembers, fewer boardmembers, or an appointed board instead of an elected one — but also from mobility advocates who still don’t believe that state and local governments are doing enough to invest in efficient, reliable public transit.

Ridesharing fees

Could Colorado’s transportation-funding woes get a little less woeful with a small fee on every Uber and Lyft ride? A little-noticed bill passed by lawmakers in 2019 instructed the state’s Department of Transportation to study the question, and the resulting report has given lawmakers a range of options to consider. More than a dozen states have already enacted per-ride fees or taxes on transportation network companies, and TNC fees at the local level in Chicago have helped the city invest millions in public transit. Advocates for climate action want Colorado to follow suit, but don’t expect ride-hailing giants or their lobbyists to share their enthusiasm.

Building electrification

Nearly a quarter of Colorado’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the burning of natural gas in heating systems and cooking appliances — and in order to stop climate change, these building-based emissions will eventually have to be zeroed out. That’s among the most daunting challenges that climate policy-makers will face in the coming years, but they’ve got to start somewhere, and a “beneficial electrification” bill set to be introduced by Democrats will be aimed at speeding up the transition from gas-powered to electric appliances in new and existing buildings.

Recycling and plastics pollution

Thanks to cheap, spacious landfills and a lack of “end market” recycling businesses, Colorado has one of the worst waste-diversion rates in the country. But state officials are determined to change that. A special interim committee approved two bills to be considered by the full legislature this year, while a “bottle bill” — to create a five or ten-cent redemption value for recyclable beverage containers — could also return. And environmental groups continue to call on lawmakers to take a variety of steps to crack down on single-use plastics, including banning polystyrene foam food containers or allowing local governments to do the same.

TABOR