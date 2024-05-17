Denver Resumes In-Person Jail Visitations After Nearly Two Decades

click to enlarge After nearly twenty years, the Denver County Jail will resume in-person visits in this cheerful room. Courtesy of Denver Sheriff Department

Denver started to consider reinstating in-person visits in 2017, when the Office of the Independent Monitor suggested the idea to the Sheriff's Department, Diggins said. The project slowed when COVID hit, and it also took time to purchase the body scanners that will be used to examine inmates leaving the visiting room, he added.





According to Diggins, Denver is now the only county in Colorado that offers in-person visitation at one of its jails. Most prisons, which are for convicted criminals, offer in-person visitations; jails, which are for people awaiting trial, switched to video visitations across the country around the time Colorado made the move.



The new visitation area is in the same space where in-person visits took place before 2005, and where Diggins used to visit his dad. In-person visits there were "very correctional," he recalled.



"The walls were plain. The floors had no carpeting, it was just tile. There were no private visiting rooms. There was a long table with a white countertop with chairs for the people in custody on that side and chairs on the other side for family members," Diggins described. "That experience of those families coming into this space, we know it was traumatizing."

