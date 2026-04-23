Arvada Uber Driver Accused of Sexual Assault After Driving Off With Passenger

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Arvada police are investigating a local rideshare driver who they accuse of using his job to prey on and sexually assault vulnerable passengers.

Javier Delgado-Cordoba, 29, was arrested on Monday, April 20, on three counts of sexual assault. The charges stem from an attack on one woman in January, but officers believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward, according to the Arvada Police Department.

Delgado-Cordoba was the victim’s Uber driver, transporting her and her boyfriend from a Denver bar to a residence in Arvada, police say. The victim was intoxicated and, according to the charges, incapacitated. When they arrived at their destination, the boyfriend briefly left the victim in the vehicle with Delgado-Cordoba while he unlocked the front door. But when the boyfriend returned to the vehicle, the driver was in the backseat with the victim, according to police.

Delgado-Cordoba allegedly returned to the driver’s seat and quickly drove away with the victim still inside the car. She was later dropped off at a business in another city, according to police.

Believing she may have been sexually assaulted, the victim sought medical care and underwent a forensic exam, which confirmed her suspicions. Police say they identified Delgado-Cordoba as the suspected assailant based on DNA evidence, in addition to information from his rideshare profile and social media.

Delgado-Cordoba had driven for Uber for around a year and had completed over 1,000 rides, according to police. Based on the nature of the alleged assault, officers believe he may have victimized other passengers before.

Javier Delgado-Cordoba. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

He adds to a disturbing list of Colorado rideshare drivers accused of taking advantage of passengers.

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Last March, Lyft driver John Pastor-Mendoza was sentenced to 290 years in prison for kidnapping and/or sexually assaulting twelve women, targeting intoxicated passengers seeking rides home in Denver. In January 2025, State Representative Jenny Willford said she was sexually assaulted by her Lyft driver outside of her Adams County home. In 2024, Lyft driver Shengfu Wu was sentenced to nine years in prison for raping a thirteen-year-old passenger in Aurora, and Uber driver Nesrelah Bedru Kemal was charged with sexually assaulting a passenger in Denver.

The issue has become so pervasive that Colorado lawmakers passed a bill in May to require rideshare companies to increase safety measures. Governor Jared Polis vetoed the bill after Uber threatened to leave the state over the new requirements.

“We recognize that these types of crimes are deeply personal and difficult to report,” Arvada Police Chief Ed Brady says. “Our goal in sharing this information is to ensure that anyone who may have been affected knows they are not alone and that support and resources are available.”

Delgado-Cordoba went by the name Javier on his Uber profile and drove a light-colored 2023 Kia K5 sedan with license plate 642RDGZ26, according to police. He had access to other vehicles that he may have also used while working as a rideshare driver.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Delgado-Cordoba is asked to contact the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-7171 and reference case AR26001904.

Delgado-Cordoba is currently being held in Jefferson County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.