The Story Behind George Brauchler's Skull-and-Crossbones Logo

Plenty of candidates like to cultivate a tough image, but George Brauchler, the Republican nominee for Colorado Attorney General, actually has a logo to match: an angry-looking skull with the word "Justice" in place of teeth emblazoned over crossbones and circled with the phrases "Seek the Truth" and "Punish the Wicked."

This emblem isn't being used as part of Brauchler's AG campaign, but at the Colorado District Attorneys' Council fall conference in Breckenridge late last month, members of his current staff with the 18th Judicial District DA's office were rocking caps sporting the symbol, much to the surprise of at least one attendee, who sent the photo at right above to Westword.

According to Brauchler, the likeness of this bony bro isn't new. "As long as I've been DA, we've incorporated it for T-shirts at the conference," he says. "And this year, it was hats."