Ten Aurora Police and Fire Rescue Fails (So Far)

Last September, the office of Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser found that the Aurora Police Department had a pattern and practice of racially biased policing, as well as unsound training, inadequate record-keeping and a culture that leads to the use of excessive force. The APD and Aurora Fire Rescue were subsequently placed under a consent decree, with an independent monitor tasked with overseeing the city's implementation of widespread reform.
On July 25, the first report under the consent decree from Florida-based monitor IntegrAssure was released, and it was tough on Aurora. The firm had looked at 37 of seventy mandates for improvement during a reporting period that ran from February 15 through May 15, and determined that only nine had been achieved. Another ten were labeled with a particularly troubling phrase: "It is uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met."
The mandates are judged by how close they are to completion ("0-24 percent complete," "25-49 percent complete," "50-74 percent complete," "75-99 percent complete" and "substantial compliance"), as well as whether they're on the "right track (in line with Monitor expectations)," "cautionary track (at this time, uncertain if Monitor's expectations will be met"), and "wrong track or unexpectedly overdue (expectations of the Monitor are not being met)."
According to the introduction to the report, accessible on the monitor's website, no mandates are considered to be on the wrong track at this early stage, while 27 of 37 are said to be moving in the right direction. The nine mandates for which city agencies were found to be in substantial compliance involved "Aurora Fire Rescue's use of chemical sedatives" — a policy change put in place owing to the role of ketamine in the police-involved 2019 death of Elijah McClain — and the Aurora Civil Service Commission's "selection of an expert to aid in its work on recruitment."
As for the ten that are not going in the right direction, the report states that the "major concern" pertains to "lack of governance over the process of policy and training revisions."
IntegrAssure stresses that Aurora agencies have cooperated with the consent decree despite the April firing of police chief Vanessa Wilson, whose attorney has suggested that she was sacked in part because she was more serious about reforms than many of her colleagues. But as evidenced by the analysis, Aurora still has a long way to go before all of its issues can be considered resolved — if they ever are.
Here are the ten mandates where the city has fallen short thus far, along with a status update and an excerpt from the report:
Mandate 1
"Aurora Fire Rescue and Aurora Police agree to develop comprehensive policies and procedures that ensure implementation of this Consent Decree. In addition, Aurora Fire Rescue and Aurora Police will work to ensure policies are consistent and complementary, conduct training to ensure coordinated responses, and hold officers and firefighters accountable for violating policy."
Current status: 0-24 percent complete. It is uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met.
Excerpt: "With respect to training, at least one instance of ad hoc training from an individual officer in one District, was being delivered to officers in the Department without a review or sign off by appropriate units within the Department. Although we understand and commend the impulse to develop and provide such training, and understand that in this instance, the training was well-done and consistent with existing policy, it is imperative that any such training be properly vetted before delivery to ensure such consistency."
Mandate 3
"During the time covered by the Consent Decree, Aurora will submit any new or revised policies, procedures, or rules outlined in this Consent Decree to the Consent Decree Monitor for review before implementation until a time when the Consent Decree Monitor decides that such review is no longer necessary."
Current status: 0-24 percent complete. It is uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met.
Excerpt: "The Monitor discovered that this Mandate needs to be reinforced and itself made part of policy and the workflow of policy amendment or development. During the Reporting Period there were some arguably relevant policies that were developed and finalized without the consultation of the Monitor. The Monitor ultimately reviewed the policies and had no issues with the revisions."
Mandate 19
"The City shall improve and develop accountability measures that consistently identify excessive uses of force, situations where force should not have been used even if it was legal, and recurring training and tactical issues related to use of force."
Current status: 0-24 percent complete. It is uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met.
Excerpt: "With respect to the Force Review Board, notwithstanding some significant improvements, we have not seen the degree of self-critical analysis that we believe is so important to the process. In addition, it appears that the history of individual officers involved in uses of force is not meaningfully considered during the process of evaluating whether remediation for an officer is required."
Mandate 24
"Since the Attorney General began the Pattern & Practice investigation, Aurora Police has already made several changes to the Force Review Board. These changes include: 1) adding a standardized process to review each use of force, 2) placing commanders at the academy on the Force Review Board to allow for more immediate feedback on training, 3) including commanders in the Force Review Board discussion of force incidents from that commander’s unit, 4) requiring commanders to follow up on training and tactical issues identified by the Force Review Board with the patrol officers in each district, and 5) adding legal counsel to the Force Review Board. If Aurora Police seeks to reverse any of the recent changes discussed in this section, it must first discuss those proposed changes with the Consent Decree Monitor following the process in Section II.A."
Current status: 25-49 percent complete: It is uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met.
Excerpt: "The Board will need to further revise its rules to ensure that critical thinking in all critical areas is being utilized. This work will begin in earnest starting in the next Reporting Period. Until significant progress is made, we view this Mandate as being uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met."
Mandate 25
"In addition to these changes, the Force Review Board will, by the Force Review Board Process Improvement Deadline, modify its procedures or policies to formalize the process of giving feedback from the Force Review Board to those in charge of academy and in-service training, District Commanders, and Aurora Fire Rescue in incidents where no policy violation occurred but practices can be improved[.] Once the new Use of Force Policies discussed above are implemented, the Force Review Board shall promptly update its procedures or policies to evaluate use of force incidents against the updated policies, working with the Consent Decree Monitor on both policies and procedures under Section II.A."
Current status: 0-24 percent complete. It is uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met.
Excerpt: "The Monitor found that the Force Review Board has added representatives from the APD’s training unit and District Commands so that those representatives are made aware of training patterns and themes. The inclusion of these representatives gave them with an opportunity to work with the Board to identify training needs and provide input for in-service training for the department. The Board continues to work on updating its policies accordingly."
Mandate 26
"In addition to these changes, the Force Review Board will, by the Force Review Board Process Improvement Deadline, modify its procedures or policies to… review each instance of force used in the context of the overall encounter, including the circumstances leading to its use and the mental capacity of the suspect[.]"
Current status: 0-24 percent complete. It is uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met.
Excerpt: "The Monitor found that the Force Review Board continues to evaluate and refine its processes, and that the Board must memorialize any changes to its processes in its written policies. That being said, the Board has not yet progressed to the level of critical self-assessment that is required for the benefits of the Board to be realized. In addition, the mental status of each subject has not regularly been a point of discussion at Board meetings."
Mandate 33
"The City shall develop a documentation system that complies with state law, allows for prompt and transparent review of officer behavior, and improves the ability of Aurora Police to identify successes and areas for improvement. The Parties recognize that recent legislative changes require a comprehensive update to the City’s practices, which will take time to implement. The City will ensure that compliance with these statutes will occur within the time periods identified in this section."
Current status: 25-49 percent complete. It is uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met.
Excerpt: "The development and rollout are behind schedule, and although there were reasonable explanations for the delays, fulfilling this Mandate expeditiously is extremely important. Until full rollout and training with respect to data collection, the Monitor views this Mandate as being uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met."
Mandate 34
"Aurora Police will develop policies that comply with existing law as soon as practicable, and, in any event, no later than the Stops Policy Deadline. The City shall work to develop policies in a comprehensive manner that reduces the need for multiple trainings and policy updates. In addition to compliance with applicable law, the policies and platforms supporting the policies shall link information about officers involved with the stops to the required information about stops."
Current status: 0-24 percent complete. It is uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met.
Excerpt: "The Monitor found that APD created a new Documentation of Contacts policy, but finalization of the policy was impacted by the failure of the Department to have a governance structure around the development and finalization process. The policy had yet to be rolled out as of the end of RP1. APD has also, by the end of RP1, not yet begun developing a new Contacts (Stops) policy."
Mandate 36
"Aurora Police will create a new policy for implementing the data collection requirements of C.R.S. §§ 24-31-309(3.5) and 24-31-903."
Current status: 50-74 percent complete. it is uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met.
Excerpt: "The Monitor found that APD, with Monitor assistance, has drafted a policy meeting the requirements of the Mandate but, in large part because of the lack of governance previously referenced, had not yet disseminated or implemented the policy."
Mandate 37
"Aurora Police will develop a training plan including, but not limited to, curriculum, material, and, if needed, scenario-based modules, in consultation with the Consent Decree Monitor and, as needed, outside experts, for implementing the new policies and for any revisions of curr1e5n,t 2p0o2l2ic ies required by the Stops Training Plan Deadline."
Current status: 50-74 percent complete. It is uncertain if the expectations of the Monitor will be met.
Excerpt: "The Monitor found that APD has not finalized the required policy for Documentation of Contacts but has substantially developed new training, which will be administered once the policy and relevant forms are disseminated to APD personnel. Until training is rolled out with respect to data collection, the Monitor views this Mandate as unacceptably behind schedule."
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, the IntegrAssure team will host an in-person/livestreamed town hall at the Beck Recreation Center, 800 Telluride Street in Aurora, to discuss this first report. The City of Aurora will televise the meeting live on AuroraTV.org and Comcast channels 8 and 880. Click to read the period-one report of the Independent Consent Decree Monitor.