Amid National Spotlight, Aurora Disputes Venezuelan Gang Has "Taken Over" City

"The existence of this criminal element is a regional issue," the statement notes. "Just recently arrests have also been made in Denver and Arapahoe County. For this reason, a special task force was established in collaboration with Aurora and other local, state, and federal partners."



Aurora is "optimistic about public safety in our city," the statement reads, noting that on September 9, it swore in new APD Chief Todd Chamberlain, the city's fifth police chief in two years. The statement also promises that Aurora "will continue to embrace our identity as the most diverse city in Colorado and remain steadfast in our commitment to arrest bad actors."

In the September 11 statement, Aurora admits that "TdA activity" and the July incident involving the Pacheco-Chirinos brothers "had significantly affected those properties." Both brothers are now in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to APD.