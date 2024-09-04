Venezuelan Gangs or Slumlord? Aurora Residents, City Leaders Double Down on Opposing Claims.





Residents of the Edge and from Whispering Pines, an Aurora apartment complex located at 1457 Helena Street, said the real issue wasn't gangs, but neglect by CBZ Management , the out-of-state company that oversees nearly a dozen apartment complexes in the Denver area."I invite you to come by my apartment there. There are rats. Yesterday, I caught three. There are cockroaches," Didenot said. "There is a lot of disease. There are a lot of rats here. The fear about living here is the rats and the bedbugs.""The apartment is full of bedbugs, like some that have bit up my arm," said Edge resident Francia Rodriguez. "Sometimes the curtains in my apartment don't work. In my apartment, the thermostat doesn't work, the air conditioning doesn't work. There's a hole in the ceiling from maintenance workers who left it there."CBZ has alleged that its property at 1568 Nome Street, known as Fitzsimons Place or Aspen Grove, was in disrepair because members of Tren de Aragua had terrorized its employees and overtaken the complex. On August 13, the City of Aurora closed the property and evicted its couple hundred residents.

According to HAND, the City of Aurora is planning to shut down the Edge and Whispering Pines and evict residents, as well. All three properties have outstanding code violations, according to the city. However, protesters on Tuesday wanted the city to consider other options that put more pressure on CBZ instead of residents.





click to enlarge Moises Didenot, a Venezuelan migrant and resident of the Edge of Lowry, says that he has been dealing with multiple health and safety violations but CBZ Management won't solve the issues. Bennito L. Kelty

Many Venezuelans live across the Edge and other CBZ-managed properties. Medina says he got in with the help of an Aurora congregation. Didenot says that Papagayo, a nonprofit that has been working alongside the City of Denver to respond to a large influx of migrants since 2022, helped him and other Venezuelans find and move into the apartments. Others say they found the place by talking to other Venezuelan migrants.





