 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Part of the crowd at Bandimere Speedway's "Stop the COVID Chaos" rally on September 1.
Part of the crowd at Bandimere Speedway's "Stop the COVID Chaos" rally on September 1.
Denver7 via YouTube

Top Tweets About Bandimere "Stop the COVID Chaos" Rally

Michael Roberts | September 2, 2020 | 6:36am
AA

The September 1 "Stop the COVID Chaos" rally at Bandimere Speedway displayed clearly the continuing divide over how best to handle the novel coronavirus in Colorado.

Yesterday evening, thousands of mostly unmasked and not always socially distanced people gathered at the racetrack, located in the foothills along C-470, to express their belief that safety recommendations regarding facial coverings and bans on large events such as "Stop the COVID Chaos" infringe on their constitutional rights — despite data showing that the disease has killed more than 185,000 Americans to date, with thousands still succumbing daily.

Of course, those figures are being disputed, too, as noted during a September 1 press conference by Governor Jared Polis. Hours later, Polis was treated as Public Enemy No. 1 by Bandimere speakers, including conservative columnist Michelle Malkin and attorney and KNUS radio personality Randy Corporon, who revealed that a new lawsuit against public-health orders has been filed in Denver District Court after the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear a previous complaint.

Related Stories

Other legal action is certainly possible, given that Jefferson County Public Health, a department that previously took Bandimere to court over a July 4 fireworks extravaganza that attracted 7,000 people, sent a letter to event organizers reminding them that attendance for such gatherings was limited to 175 — which was exceeded on September 1 approximately a microsecond after Bandimere's gates were opened.

The responses to "Stop the COVID Chaos" on Twitter tended to either praise the get-together as a much-needed demonstration of freedom amid oppression or castigate it as a potentially catastrophic super-spreader whose participants are dangerous morons who deserve what they get.

Here are our picks for the most memorable tweets — first ten pro, then ten con.

PRO

1.

2.

3. 

4. 

5. 

6. 

7. 

8. 

9. 

10.  

CON

1. 

2. 

3. 

4. 

5. 

6. 

7. 

8. 

9. 

10. 

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.