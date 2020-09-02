Top Tweets About Bandimere "Stop the COVID Chaos" Rally

Part of the crowd at Bandimere Speedway's "Stop the COVID Chaos" rally on September 1.

The September 1 "Stop the COVID Chaos" rally at Bandimere Speedway displayed clearly the continuing divide over how best to handle the novel coronavirus in Colorado.

Yesterday evening, thousands of mostly unmasked and not always socially distanced people gathered at the racetrack, located in the foothills along C-470, to express their belief that safety recommendations regarding facial coverings and bans on large events such as "Stop the COVID Chaos" infringe on their constitutional rights — despite data showing that the disease has killed more than 185,000 Americans to date, with thousands still succumbing daily.

Of course, those figures are being disputed, too, as noted during a September 1 press conference by Governor Jared Polis. Hours later, Polis was treated as Public Enemy No. 1 by Bandimere speakers, including conservative columnist Michelle Malkin and attorney and KNUS radio personality Randy Corporon, who revealed that a new lawsuit against public-health orders has been filed in Denver District Court after the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear a previous complaint.

Other legal action is certainly possible, given that Jefferson County Public Health, a department that previously took Bandimere to court over a July 4 fireworks extravaganza that attracted 7,000 people, sent a letter to event organizers reminding them that attendance for such gatherings was limited to 175 — which was exceeded on September 1 approximately a microsecond after Bandimere's gates were opened.

The responses to "Stop the COVID Chaos" on Twitter tended to either praise the get-together as a much-needed demonstration of freedom amid oppression or castigate it as a potentially catastrophic super-spreader whose participants are dangerous morons who deserve what they get.

Here are our picks for the most memorable tweets — first ten pro, then ten con.

@9NEWS Liars, Bandimere did not pack the stands. They sold 4,800 tickets to a facility that holds over 20,000 fans. This was nothing more than protesting, some Colorado politicians support. No different than this picture. pic.twitter.com/7WbHB6AmZo — Chad Ladwig (@ChadMLadwig) September 2, 2020

Bandimere Speedway God and Country Defense Fund https://t.co/K93qfXiVM6 — Ker Mudgen #RespectLEOs (@TanksAlotBrad) September 2, 2020

Bandimere Speedway "stop the covid chaos" another great photo. pic.twitter.com/sTaRsw9q6y — We The People (@WeThePe43682201) September 2, 2020

@Bandimere, I stand with you, as does the silent majority. We have your back thru this. — Deno (@dankorbust) September 2, 2020

@JeffcoPH@jaredpolis @JeffcoColorado



It's peaceful protesting you all seem to be okay with that on the streets of Denver with people being shot...at least Bandimere doesn't have Anarchists, Rioters, Marxists, and Domestic Terrorists there!https://t.co/7WhsaV4ntR — TonyaMexican4Trump (@Redhead196749) September 2, 2020

Covid-Chaos event at Bandimere Speedway was AWESOME! Lets get back to work! It's a New Day in CD7! Donate at least $17.76 a month for our freedom! pic.twitter.com/1J9vvLbiSC — Casper4Colorado (@Casper4Colorado) September 2, 2020

saw the idiots on the side protesting the large event. hey fools, how about protesting the huge riots that destroyed cities and businesses, thats o k with you, proud of bandimere. https://t.co/nhQKFIIMQU — patriotic grandma (@7777honestly) September 2, 2020

Out showing our support to @Bandimere! Thank you for a great and peaceful event! It was great to not be bothered about a damn mask. #nomaskcolorado #america #opencarry @ Bandimere Speedway https://t.co/VVGTHa4S6g — Flo-Walker (@JayBone) September 2, 2020

This just in. Sky rocketing Covid cases due to @Bandimere throwing a tantrum and hosting a no mask rally all over money.



Done supporting this track due to their childish behavior. See you in the statistics, fuckers. #greedkills #wheresyourgod #tantrum #growup #bandimere — Me (@wheelinryan) September 2, 2020

These freaks are very bad citizens for yet another reason.

Bandimere Speedway To Hold 'Stop The COVID Chaos' Rally Tuesday Night https://t.co/p6gYSG8uyO — David York (@DenverYork) September 2, 2020

Hilarious!

On the other hand, NOT going to Bandimere Speedway again. I had no idea John Bandimere was one of the ignorant by choice right-wingers spouting lies & misinformation. Although we have seen them ignore safety protocols often at the speedway in favor of making money https://t.co/rxdGYYEgqd — Linda in Colorado (@LindainColorad1) September 2, 2020

The owners of @Bandimere are fools. Their greed played on the emotions of @realDonaldTrump’s moronic followers. No hospital coverage for those idiot attendees that get Covid. Trump wouldn’t let those peeps stay at his hotels. @9NEWS @DougCOGOP @Jeffcogop https://t.co/Ic6RijurZt — Billy Raiola (@BillyRaiola) September 2, 2020

@jaredpolis - fuck the @bandimere family. You’ve done an outstanding job with the pandemic. The data doesn’t lie. — Wil Wilson (@thewtwilson) September 2, 2020

Just think, right now at Bandimere hundreds of covidiots are fighting for their right to spread this virus to us because they also think only 9000 people have died #covid19colorado https://t.co/UmltLbM4wt — Wear a Mask (@bookd0rk) September 2, 2020

@jaredpolis get you butt out of you chair and do something! Bandimere is literally laughing in you face! There’s needs to be an example made. Stop running for office and do something. How do you expect anyone to uphold the mandate when you won’t even do it yourself. — Vicki (@lindty72) September 2, 2020

Things like the super spreader event/protest at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison CO tonight are the reason I hate hearing “we’re in this together”. No we’re not, you bastards — Tami Thompson (@teacherspirit) September 2, 2020

