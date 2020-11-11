 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us

Recommended For You

4
| Crime |

Joby Weeks Cops a Plea in $722M BitClub Mining Scheme

Alan Prendergast | November 11, 2020 | 4:50am
Joby Weeks, seen here with wife Stephanie, boasted that Bitcoin investments allowed him to become a "perpetual traveler."
Joby Weeks, seen here with wife Stephanie, boasted that Bitcoin investments allowed him to become a "perpetual traveler."
WeeksAbroad.com
AA

Jobadiah Sinclair Weeks, Colorado whiz-kid entrepreneur turned Bitcoin evangelist, has pleaded guilty to tax evasion and conspiracy to sell unregistered securities, in what federal investigators have described as one of the largest cryptocurrency frauds ever devised, one that bilked tens of thousands of small investors out of more than $720 million.

The plea, entered November 5 in federal court in New Jersey, is the third deal the government has reached with former promoters and principals of the BitClub Network, which promised high returns to customers who purchased shares in a cryptocurrency "mining pool." The money was supposed to go toward acquiring and operating stacks of high-speed computing equipment, to be used in carving out new blocks of transactions in the Bitcoin blockchain. But the federal indictment says the BitClub hucksters made exaggerated claims about mining capability they didn’t have, paid out inflated earnings to early investors in order to rope in more suckers, and took huge rake-offs for themselves, much of it in the form of commissions from a multi-level marketing (MLM) setup that paid huge bonuses for recruiting new members.

Although he was not one of the founders of BitClub, Weeks was one of the most visible promoters of the operation, singing its praises at conferences and in videos. As detailed in "Bros and Cons," our BitClub cover story, Weeks made a fortune in MLM products at an early age and became a role model for some cryptocurrency enthusiasts dazzled by his tales of instant wealth, his libertarian activism and his lifestyle as a "perpetual traveler" who chronicled his exotic travels on his website and mused about starting his own country. "We're basically selling machines that print money," he told potential BitClub investors.

Related Stories

Among themselves, though, the BCN promoters were singing a different tune. Internal communications obtained by prosecutors indicate that company founder Matthew Goettsche, a 2005 graduate of the University of Colorado, referred to the company's target market as "sheep" and "the typical dumb MLM investor." "We are building this whole model on the back of idiots," Goettsche told a computer programmer. In other exchanges, Weeks appears to be advising clients on how to circumvent U.S. securities regulations and deriding those who worried about whether their mining-pool windfall would be taxable.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Arrested last December, Weeks has spent most of 2020 in jail in New Jersey, his globe-trotting on hiatus. He was denied bail despite his lawyers' pleas that he was at high risk of contracting the coronavirus in detention. A fresh charge of tax evasion was recently filed, with prosecutors claiming that he'd failed to file a return for the years 2015 to 2018, encompassing "at least" $18 million in unreported income and $7 million in outstanding taxes.

After pleading to the tax count and the conspiracy charge, Weeks faces up to ten years in federal prison and an amount of restitution still to be determined. But he was also granted release until sentencing upon posting of a $2 million bail, secured by properties his family owns in Arvada, Buena Vista and Coaldale, and a tract of land in Washington.

Two other BitClub defendants, Joseph Frank Abel and Silviu Balaci, have recently entered guilty pleas in the case. Goettsche and former BCN exec Russ Medlin, who was arrested on child sex charges in Indonesia a few months ago, still face a possible trial in the case.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Alan Prendergast has been writing for Westword for over thirty years. He teaches journalism at Colorado College; his stories about the justice system, historic crimes, high-security prisons and death by misadventure have won numerous awards and appeared in a wide range of magazines and anthologies.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.