Opinion: Black Philanthropy Month Marks a Legacy of Generosity

This is the sixtieth anniversary of the March on Washington, and the giving continues.
August 26, 2023
The March on Washington, August 26, 1963.
The March on Washington, August 26, 1963. Getty Images
Throughout the month of August, we celebrate Black Philanthropy Month. This is a time when the community celebrates the richness and spirit of our culture while also focusing on the importance of generosity. At the root, philanthropy is best defined as the love of humankind. We embrace this love and legacy of giving year-round while elevating its importance during this month and especially on August 28, Black Giving Day.

This day is recognized for the occurrence of numerous catalyzing events throughout modern Black history in America, both horrific and awe-inspiring, such as the March on Washington and the I Have a Dream speech, which was delivered sixty years ago. We celebrate Black Giving Day in commemoration of countless invaluable contributions of time, talent, treasure, testimony and social ties made by, and within, Black communities year after year. Black philanthropy is invested in addressing the struggle and adversity while elevating Black joy and triumph.

For over 400 years (marking the arrival of enslaved Africans to America on August 20, 1619), Black folks have fueled not only our survival but our quest for independence and equality through our giving. Giving is deeply rooted in our history and culture. Our ancestors, including my grandparents and parents, instilled in me the importance of giving at a young age. It is not a special assignment. It is an expectation that should be as easy, and as necessary, as breathing. Whether  investing our time in voicing the inequity of our circumstances, organizing for systemic change, or giving to ensure access and progress for the next generation, it is collectively rooted in creating the change that we wish to see for our community.
Clara Brown, Colorado entrepreneur and philanthropist.
Smithsonian
Reflecting on why I give always takes me to numerous examples of well-known Colorado Black philanthropists: Daddy Bruce, who fed the multitudes; John and Edna Mosley, providing scholarships for future Black educators; the “angel of the west,” Clara Brown, helping formerly enslaved persons settle in the West; and Robert Smith, providing tuition payoffs for HBCU graduates and entrepreneur resource grants, to name a few. But I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the “unknown” Black philanthropists who give not only from their treasure but, most important, from their heart. Whether it’s one dollar or thousands, an hour or a lifetime, let us lift up Black philanthropists.

Everyone who mentors, coaches and positively pours into our youth. Everyone who supports Black businesses. Everyone who promotes healing in our families and communities. Everyone who contributes to Black nonprofits, our community anchors. We thank you for embracing the philanthropic mantle that has been passed to you from your family tree of a multi-generation of givers. Your generous giving heart continues the traditions and culture of Black philanthropy.

It is that spirit of giving that sparked the creation of the Black Resilience in Colorado Fund, which was established on Juneteenth of 2020. BRIC is the first Black-focused community fund in Colorado that explicitly provides financial resources and support to Black-led and serving organizations. It’s that ongoing generosity that empowers diverse organizations and individuals to invest in the sustained growth of our community while ensuring their work continues and is not left behind. It fuels our efforts to provide programs that promote racial equity, Black ownership, leadership and liberation in Colorado Black communities and beyond. And it centers our commitment to shift our communities from surviving to thriving. Since its inception, BRIC has distributed over $3.5 million in grants to nearly 230 organizations.

As Black Philanthropy Month comes to a close, Black giving will continue — 365, 24/7 — as we build Black communities, BRIC by BRIC!

LaDawn Sullivan is the executive director of the Black Resilience in Colorado Fund.

Westword.com frequently publishes commentaries on matters of interest to the community on weekends. Have one you'd like to submit? Send it to e[email protected], where you can also comment on this piece.
