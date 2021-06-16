House Ethics Investigation of Lauren Boebert's January 6 Behavior Dropped

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

An investigation into whether Representative Lauren Boebert helped incite the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been dropped by the House Committee on Ethics.

As thanks, on June 15 Boebert was one of 21 House Republicans — and the only Coloradan — who voted against a resolution awarding Congressional Gold Medals to the Capitol Police who defended the Capitol when it was stormed.

The ethics complaint against Boebert had been filed in March by Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington who also filed complaints against representatives Mo Brooks of Alabama and Paul Gosar of Arizona. The committee considered passing the complaint to an investigative subcommittee, but that motion failed to pass, and on June 11 the committee informed the reps that the complaint had been dropped. But Jayapal had also submitted a complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics, where it's now under consideration.

"I would love to see how many taxpayer dollars Representative Jayapal wasted on this ridiculous ethics complaint rehashing leftist media talking points and offering no real substance," Boebert says in a release announcing the decision. "She represents the worst of the entrenched swamp creatures who waste taxpayer money on partisan crusades and endless investigations. Luckily, the House Committee on Ethics saw through Representative Jayapal’s posturing and dismissed her ethics complaint."

In her March 10 complaint, Jayapal had claimed that Boebert encouraged rioters by tweeting "This is 1776" on the day of the riot; she also argued that Boebert had endangered Nancy Pelosi's life by tweeting that the Speaker of the House had been removed from the House chamber during the storming of the Capitol. Jayapal also pointed to Boebert's repeated support of carrying a gun around the Capitol, and her close ties to members of the white supremacist group the Three Percenters.

Just days after the January 6 insurrection, Boebert refused to comply with tightened security at the Capitol, refused to allow security to search her bag after setting off a metal detector. "We already see in Washington, D.C., you can't petition your government," she told a Republican Party meeting in Montrose in March. "You’re an insurrectionist if you do that."

Boebert's actions during the insurrection so irked her communications manager, Ben Goldey, that he quit after less than two weeks on the job, stating that he didn't agree with how she'd handled events that day. Boebert's teenage intern, Weston Imer, also resigned.

Boebert's current press secretary, Jake Settle, did not comment on the dropped ethics complaint. As for her "no" vote regarding medals, he points out that in March, Boebert "voted for the first bill to award the Capitol Police the Congressional Gold Medal," which focused on Eugene Goodman, who'd led rioters away from the House chamber.

After negotiations with the Senate, though, the resolution was amended to award medals to three more officers involved in the fight on January 6: Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood of the Capitol Police, and Jeffrey Smith of the Metropolitan Police — all of whom died in the days after they were on duty at the Capitol on January 6. It also included Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans, who was standing with another Capitol Police officer in front of a steel barricade near the Russell Senate Office Building on April 2 when they were struck by a car whose driver intentionally rammed the barrier.

"The desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American Democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our Nation's history," the resolution reads.

"She did not vote for the second bill since it conflated Officer Evans’ murder by a suspected Islamist terrorist on April 2 with the events on January 6," Settle explains.

Boebert offers more explanation in a statement on her June 15 vote: "Once again Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats prove that there is no level they won’t stoop to. Using the death of an officer in April to try and score cheap political points is shameful. I’m not here to play their partisan games."