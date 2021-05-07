Sexual Contact Investigation at One of State's Most Elite Private Schools

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

A criminal investigation into alleged unlawful sexual contact of a juvenile is under way at Boulder County's Alexander Dawson School, one of Colorado's most elite private academic institutions.

The inquiry is confirmed by both the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and George Moore, the head of Dawson School. But neither will offer additional details about potential suspects or how many students may be possible victims.

Founded in 1970 as the Colorado Junior Republic, a boarding school for ninth-through-twelfth-grade boys, the Dawson School, which is located in Lafayette, has evolved into "an exceptional coeducational college preparatory day school for grades K-12," according to the history page on its website.

The school isn't cheap; the tuition listed for the 2021-2022 school year runs $23,095 for kindergarten through second grade, $27,225 for third through fifth grade, and $29,990 for sixth through twelfth grade. But it earns high marks from Niche, a national school-rating service that ranks it as the third-best private K-12 school in Colorado and places it at number 289 among all private K-12 schools in the U.S.

In response to questions from Westword, Carrie Haverfield, a public-information officer for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, notes: "We can confirm that we are actively working an investigation associated with the Dawson School, and that the school is cooperating. Because of the nature of the investigation, alleged unlawful sexual contact of a juvenile, we will not be commenting on specifics of the investigation at this time. No charges have been filed in the case."

And Moore offers this: "The safety of students is Dawson's first priority. To that end, the school consistently follows its policies and procedures with respect to personnel matters, fulfills its obligations as a mandatory reporter, and fully cooperates with law enforcement at all times. Dawson does not publicly comment on current investigations so as not to impede their timely and successful resolution."