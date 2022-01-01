Support Us

Fundraisers Spreading for Victims of December 30 Fire: Here's How to Help

January 1, 2022 9:42AM

Evan Semon
In the wake of the explosive Marshall blaze that saw tens of thousands of people evacuated and up to 1,000 homes burned in Louisville and Superior, fundraisers have been spreading almost as fast as the wildfire itself.

How do you know which will do the most good? Sadly, since earlier fires and the King Soopers shootings last March, Boulder County has been geared up for such charitable efforts. To give financial help, donors can go directly to ColoradoGives, which is already more than halfway to its emergency fund's $5 million goal, or the Community Foundation Boulder County. (New Belgium just donated $10,000 to the Wildfire Fund set up there.)

To volunteer, visit ColoradoResponds, which shares opportunities. To offer supplies and get more information, visit the Boulder Office of Emergency Management, which cautions against dropping things off directly at evacuation sites and other emergency locations.
click to enlarge GOFUNDME
GoFundMe

Many fundraisers have been popping up on GoFundMe, which reports that it quickly mobilized its crisis response team and began monitoring the platform for campaigns created for people affected by the fire. There's now a centralized hub where would-be donors can identify fundraisers that have been verified by GoFundMe's Trust & Safety team; more than two dozen are already on the list and have the GoFundMe Guarantee, which verifies the focus of the campaign and insures a 100 percent refund if there's a problem. See the growing list here.

We'll be updating this list as more benefits are announced. If you know of a Marshall fire fundraiser, send information to [email protected] 

