Boulder's Insane College-Age Gatherings Ban Works — Sort of

Boulder is currently the hottest spot in Colorado when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rapidly exploding case counts and outbreaks at dorms and Greek houses persuaded administrators at the University of Colorado Boulder to temporarily switch from on-campus instruction to all-remote learning last week, and the city just instituted a 10 p.m. last call for alcohol, even though Governor Jared Polis, who'd previously established that time statewide, pushed it back to 11 p.m. in August and is now allowing municipalities with low virus counts to keep serving even later.

Still, Boulder's most surprising policy was a ban on gatherings for all individuals between 18 and 22 for two weeks, starting September 24. Although the order contains no definition of "gathering," presumably the target is parties of the sort that could lead to a slew of infections. As it's written, though, a date between a pair of twenty-year-olds could seemingly constitute a violation.

"We must take stronger action to stop the spread of this virus in our community," Boulder County Public Health executive director Jeff Zayach said in a statement. "We have researched the actions we can take that would be effective while minimizing burden on those who have not been the source of increased transmission. We believe this strategy can achieve both goals."

"How many of you are between 18 and 22? Could we see your IDs?" Photo by Michael Roberts

Against this backdrop, Westword received a tip about large bashes allegedly taking place during recent weekends alongside Boulder Creek, the setting for similar jamborees back in May that were caught on viral videos. The clips inspired censure from Polis and a decision by Boulder government types to shut off access to the creek at Eben G. Fine Park, the key entry point. So on Saturday, September 26, we headed to Boulder to see if Boulder Creek bashes were still a thing and whether college students were obeying or laughing off the gatherings ban.

A message to the cops on a sidewalk at Eben G. Fine Park. Photo by Michael Roberts

During our time in town, we found no evidence of any creekside parties...but we did see quite a few small gaggles of college-age students in assorted public places. However, the overall volume of people out and about was lower than would have been expected for such a beautiful early fall day, and was similar to what we'd experienced this past April, when students had been sent home for the rest of the semester.

At Eben G. Fine Park, barriers to Boulder Creek were still up, but only a few folks had climbed over them to get to the water, and those we saw were all loners: one person studying, another making a phone call, a third dangling his toes in the water. Otherwise, the only groups in the park were young parents with kids cavorting on a jungle gym — which, as far as we can tell, remains legal in Boulder.

The only overt sign of frustration was a "Fuck the Police" scrawl on one of the sidewalks leading away from the creek.

The CU Boulder campus was largely deserted on the afternoon of the 26th: a few random walkers, some solitary, others in twos and threes, but no large collectives. The Hill area, near numerous fraternities and sororities, was also fairly quiet. Again, we saw modest clusters of students strolling or heading to eateries, and none of them seemed particularly self-conscious. But then, neither were there any examples of police officers searching for suckers to cite. Gatherings-ban enforcers were nowhere in view.

College age diners and pedestrians risking punishment in Boulder. Photo by Michael Roberts

The situation was much the same at the Pearl Street Mall: knots of students here or there, but generally fewer people stopping into shops, munching snacks, buying curios or dropping bills into the box beside a conga drummer, the only street performer we saw. Mask usage was strong, even outdoors, and social distancing was better than average thanks to the lack of crowds.

In short, Boulder's gathering ban seemed to inspire general compliance rather than widespread anger or overt rebellion this past Saturday. As for whether it accomplishes anything, we'll know more in another couple of weeks — when two Boulder eighteen-year-olds can go out together again without breaking the law.