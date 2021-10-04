Twitter Nation Agrees Drew Lock Sucks After Ravens Crush Broncos

And that something is named Drew Lock.
When recent arrival Teddy Bridgewater won the overhyped pre-season quarterback competition over Lock, plenty of folks were unhappy, feeling that despite his struggles during the 2020 campaign, the Drewster had the bigger upside. And even a 3-0 start under Steady Teddy didn't quell all the doubs, since the opponents in question (the Giants, the Jaguars and the Jets) are varying degrees of horrible. For that reason, the contest against the Ravens, a brawny contender with a former MVP, Lamar Jackson, calling the signals, was viewed as the squad's legitimacy litmus test. But the questions lingering in Broncos country weren't answered...at least, not the way fans wanted them to be.
In the first half, Bridgewater looked noticeably less sharp than he had during previous outings in orange, but he was also hampered by receivers dropping catchable passes, as well as lousy play-calling that consistently resulted in third-and-long scenarios custom-made for the Ravens to tee off on Denver's depleted offensive line.
Bridgewater took some heavy hits prior to one just before halftime that was more serious than fans realized at the time. Turns out Teddy suffered a concussion, and when the Empower Field at Mile High announcer revealed that Lock would be taking over the quarterbacking duties, the crowd of more than 74,000 made a noise that could be roughly translated as "What the hell?" And Lock's poor play over the next two quarters — lingering in the pocket too long, missing open targets and generally looking inept despite having a year-plus as a starter under his belt — turned that question mark into an exclamation point. His teammates instantly began playing down to his level, causing the entire stadium to slowly, sadly deflate.
Granted, the Broncos had other problems beyond Lock. The decision to try and contain Jackson rather than blitz him was a total failure, leading to two first-half touchdown drives. A subsequent strategy shift that unleashed extra rushers helped a bit, but Lock's ineptitude meant the defense was left on the field for far too long — and the unit eventually ran out of gas.
After the final whistle, Twitter exploded with frustration over Lock, with some correspondents seriously called for third-stringer Brett Rypien to start if Bridgewater isn't cleared to play at the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday. And if the suggestion seems crazy, consider this cry we heard from a guy sitting behind us: "Bring back Tebow!"
Continue to count down our picks for the twenty most memorable tweets about Lock and company, interspersed with photos from the game.
@Broncos QB’s outside of Teddy B and Brett Rypien https://t.co/U9uyhAqWqA— Brittan M. Buhrig (@MyGrindNvrSleep) October 4, 2021
Number 19:
Drew Lock sucks. He’s terrible. He shouldn’t ever wear our beautiful jersey ever again. I’d rather have Dalton. #BroncosCountry— Kristi Mercier (@KristiMercier18) October 4, 2021
Number 18:
Was it Drew Lock’s fault the #Broncos lost the game? No. Lock still sucks though and is afraid to take a hit in order to extend the play.— John Frair (@FrairJohn) October 4, 2021
Number 17:
Drew Lock sucks!!!!!!! https://t.co/xNMzTkpL8j— JEJG (@jejg_19) October 3, 2021
Number 16:
@Broncos … say bye to #drewlock. He sucks. He ruins the entire vibe of the team. Trade him.— Hans Phillip (@HansPhillip5) October 3, 2021
Number 15:
Roll Tide‼️ but Drew Lock suck so fuckin hard…can’t wait for Teddy to come back…he can’t even get a garbage time TD … https://t.co/MEyWwPUuYr— Rich Lawd (@_RichLawd) October 3, 2021
Number 14:
The @Broncos should have traded Drew Lock before he went out there today and proved he sucks, and has no value.— Andy Bobandy (@andy_bobandy4) October 3, 2021
yeah drew lock fuckin sucks i was very wrong— Murray1toHopkins10 (@timmyshakes) October 3, 2021
Number 12:
Jesus drew lock sucks— Alec Santiago (@AlecSantiago10) October 3, 2021
Number 11:
People take Drew Lock criticism waaaay too personally. It’s *extremely* fair to complain about how much a QB we drafted sucks. Complaining about Lock critics compared to the lack of Teddy critics (who we didn’t draft) makes zero sense to me lol— Kim John Gn (@JohnTheNaptist) October 3, 2021
Number 10:
If Teddy Bridgewater can’t play next week, the #Broncos need to take a serious look at starting Brett Rypien— Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) October 3, 2021
Number 9:
The Donkeys suck big time and Drew Lock is still the bum we saw a season ago. Bring on hockey season.— Roberto Gurule (@RobertoGurule) October 3, 2021
Number 8:
I got one better— CombatKEV77 (@CombatKev77) October 3, 2021
Dear Drew lock
Please retire and leave your done you suck
Sincerely Me myself and I https://t.co/hn8JRLW49N
Number 7:
Drew Lock isn’t good please give it up man lol I don’t wanna hear about he needs time, he won the QB comp lol blah blah blah he fucking sucks— David Sisneros (@ImDavidSisneros) October 3, 2021
Drew Lock sucks no wonder Teddy housed him for the starting job— Bobbi Swift (@301ayite) October 3, 2021
Number 5:
This line doesn’t get their shit together it’ll be the Brett Rypien show in a week.— orangejynx™ (@orangejynx) October 3, 2021
Number 4:
Drew Lock sucks sooooooo much. We should trade him or not even have him on the roster, let anybody else get a chance at qb— William (@pisomojado16) October 3, 2021
Number 3:
Number 2:
Drew Lock sucks SO bad. I hope this game shows every broncos fan who wanted him to start, that he’s clearly not that guy pal— Boobie Miles (@ShowshonMoreno) October 3, 2021
Brett Rypien gives the Broncos a better chance over Drew Lock next week. God forbid Teddy can’t go. But Lock is horrible, it’ll be another 20 point drumming if he plays.— Justin (@jtsurff35) October 4, 2021
Number 1:
Drew lock fucking sucks. I don’t miss these days— salty cassidy club (@alldatcasss) October 3, 2021