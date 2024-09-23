Broncos Fans Ask "What the Hell?" After Road Win Over Tampa Bay

The occasional inaccurate deep shot. Intermediate routes that were off-target nine out of ten times. Scads of check-downs netting two yards max. And the sort of general offensive ineptitude that would result in one soul-grinding defeat after another.
But something happened on the way to predictability: During the Broncos' face-off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road September 22, Nix and company looked surprisingly competent, moving the ball with alacrity and minimizing cringeworthy botches that marked their previous losses to the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The result was a 26-7 victory that inspired dedicated Bo-Ners to spew superlatives like an uncapped fire hydrant, leaving doubters with bruised chests from dropping jaws.
Why the turnaround? There are no easy answers. But head coach Sean Payton, whose record against the Bucs while at the helm of the New Orleans Saints left him even more cocky than usual, allowed Nix more rope than in the previous two contests — and to the surprise of pretty much every pro-football pundit, the onetime Auburn/Oregon hurler didn't hang himself.
Not every Nix toss was a thing of beauty, and several could have been picked off but weren't. Yet he showed that he can actually get the ball to receivers Courtland Sutton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey beyond the line of scrimmage if the O-line gives him a little bit of time — which, despite another painfully erratic performance by Garett "Holds" Bolles, they mostly did. And Nix's timely runs demonstrated an understanding of the game that should serve him well as he moves into a future that doesn't look nearly as bleak as it did las week.
Granted, Tampa Bay isn't a juggernaut. But the outfit has been on the upswing of late, making the playoffs in 2023 and starting out the current campaign with two straight wins, the most notable of which was a triumph over the Detroit Lions, a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Moreover, QB Baker Mayfield, a former number-one overall draft pick whose initial stints with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams had been underwhelming, has occasionally looked like the sort of swashbuckler he'd been at the University of Oklahoma, where he earned a Heisman Trophy.
No wonder Broncos Country was prepared for another loss on Sunday. But Nix overturned assumptions at the outset. He completed his first pass to Sutton for 22 yards — not quite an explosive play, but a helluva lot better than the sparklers he'd been waving — followed with a six-yarder to Nate Adkins, and then a hookup to Josh Reynolds that netted another 31 yards. And when Denver neared the end zone, something even more shocking happened: Nix ran into it, scoring a touchdown instead of settling for the usual field goal.
True, the Broncos' next possession was a familiar three-and-out. But after a beneficent Mayfield chucked an interception that gave Denver the ball at the nine-yard line, the offense managed to cash in again, albeit belatedly, via a fourth-down pitch to Jaleel McLaughlin that evaded disaster by inches. Suddenly, the Broncos had put fourteen points on the board — one more than they'd managed in the two previous jousts to date.
The next three quarters didn't go quite as well. The touchdowns were done for the day, leaving Will Lutz to score Denver's final twelve points by way of four separate kicks. But the defense proved stout on every Buccaneers drive except one — a six-play, 67-yard march in which Tampa Bay rookie Bucky Irving looked like a budding superstar. But Mayfield only passed for 163 yards over the course of the afternoon and didn't have nearly enough magic to make the Broncos disappear.
For his part, Nix completed 26 of 35 passes for 215 yards — fairly pedestrian numbers by modern NFL standards, but downright spectacular in comparison to his totals against Seattle and Pittsburgh. Better yet, he seemed to know what he was doing most of the time, or at least appeared to, which is half the battle, leading to a post-game celebration that looked as if the locker room had been hot-boxed.
That's what victory smells like.
Afterward, plenty of commentators on social media rushed to anoint Nix as the Third Coming of Broncos quarterback greatness — a premature but understandable reaction. Others were simply gobsmacked by what they'd witnessed. Whether Nix can build on his success next week against the New York Jets, led by Aaron Rodgers (who many dreamers thought would be coming to Denver a few years back) and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett (among the worst Denver head coaches ever) is unclear. But for one week, at least, hope is alive.
Continue to see our picks for the twenty best post-game takes on X:
Number 20:
Debuted the dub! Hell ya!— JackJohnson (@JoseyRylie) September 22, 2024
Number 19:
Where the fuck was this Broncos team week 1 & 2?!— King Steve (@kingsteve132) September 22, 2024
Number 18:
#Broncos rookie Qb Bo Nix has the 4th most rushing yards of all QBs in the #NFL with 120 through 3 games.— Hittingpaydirt (@hittingpaydirt) September 22, 2024
Nix is tied for 1st with 2 rushing TDs.
Sean Payton is cooking.
Number 17:
Is Sean Payton back up to his old tricks in the #Broncos locker room? Lol https://t.co/X2snOpB7Ys pic.twitter.com/8A51Q7BKy1— Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) September 22, 2024
Number 16:
Bo Nix's First Win in NFL in The Big Leagues QB1!! My QB1 https://t.co/toK4mR2pd7— Enrique Eloy (@Enrique_Eloy_) September 22, 2024
Number 15:
Bo Nix proved me wrong. This was easily his best game so far. Hell, it is the best performance from the Broncos period. Take a bow, Sean Payton. https://t.co/2mIhc1rCfP— Rich Prime (@sonofabear97) September 22, 2024
Number 14:
ITS ABOUT FUCKIN TIME.— ~Fuckity Fuckin Go Broncos~ (@Gobroncos239) September 22, 2024
WHAT a game tho!!! Fuck yea
Number 13:
Congrats to Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. I still hate you from your Auburn days but you played a hell of a game today. #GoBucs #WPS— Hank Bagwell (@abonafidepirate) September 22, 2024
Number 12:
Night and day difference in Bo. Confident and accurate— Broncos eternal optimist Bo Nix fan (@bobgar79821) September 22, 2024
Number 11:
Fuck the fans that said the Broncos were gonna be easy.— Bald Dudes R Us (@BalddudesRUs) September 22, 2024
Number 10:
Bo Nix looked really legitimate today.— The Dynasty Degen (@FFDynastyDegen) September 22, 2024
Great data point to counterbalance the ugly data points from Weeks 1 & 2
Awesome to see!
Number 9:
That’s the Broncos team Sean Payton was excited about #DENvsTB— kdog (@ligmacooks4) September 22, 2024
Number 8:
Number 7:
Hell nah! Bo needs some time and that was a team effort today! He is the future for the @Broncos Great win today. pic.twitter.com/VmAMCBM8vO— Hunter (@Broncodabulldog) September 22, 2024
how the fuck do you lose to “bo nix”— aln (@alanmndozaa) September 22, 2024
Number 6:
Number 5:
To everyone who said the broncos were losing. Fuck you we’re so back— (@onlyhere4nascar) September 22, 2024
Guess I underestimated Sean Payton's knowledge of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the tenacity of my own Denver Broncos. Great win, folks! pic.twitter.com/6xdkcaWh2U— Rich Hopkins - The Win Anyway Guy (@RichHopkins) September 22, 2024
Number 4:
Number 3:
Yup.....Sean Payton still outcoaches the Bucs even on the Broncos....— Steve Schwartz (@Steve_Schwartz1) September 22, 2024
Number 2:
we looked very good today but i dont wanna get TOO hyped up for next week. we have the jets. it will be a decently hard game but after what i saw from bo nix and the defense, i feel confident in this team— Aidan Green (@aidangreen21) September 22, 2024
Wore my Nix jersey with pride today! We all await— Brandon Zitsch (@TMN_Moralz) September 22, 2024
Number 1:
Broncos beat the Bucs? What the hell.— Tea (@Tbrasco07) September 22, 2024