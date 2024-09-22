 Denver Broncos New Quarterback Bo Nix Still Supported by Fans | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: Bo Nix Is Not the Problem, Coaching Is Letting Him Down

The new quarterback will take on the Buccaneers in Tampa this morning. Will we see more boners?
September 22, 2024
Bo Nix will be back on the field this morning.
Bo Nix will be back on the field this morning. Denver Broncos via YouTube
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The 0-2 Denver Broncos will face off against the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers this morning. In recounting the Broncos' season-opening defeat by the Seattle Seahawks, Michael Roberts referred to fans convinced that former University of Oregon standout Bo Nix will prove to be the team's new quarterback messiah as Bo-Ners. But after the squad's equally lackluster surrender to the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 15, Roberts noted that Denver loyalists found themselves posting about a different kind of boners — the head-slapping mistakes that prevented the Broncos from scoring a single touchdown en route to another ignominious defeat.

Yes, rookie mistakes are to be expected, and if Nix develops into a superior field general, his early performances will only add to his legend. But in the meantime, Bronco Bo-Ners, as well as Nixers, share plenty of thoughts in the comments on the Westword Facebook post of Roberts's "Broncos Fans Can't Stop Talking About Bo Nix's Boners After Loss to Steelers." Says Ron:
Go Bo…I’m pullin’ for you and think you’re going to be great. Take every day in stride and learn what you can. Be patient and you’ll own this town in three years!
Urges Greg:
Let him develop. Most great QBs take a few seasons to reach performance expectations. We won't know if he's even capable of being great unless we give him at least a season or two.
Notes Suzanne:
Like it is all him? Hardly! He has a lot around him that needs work, along with coaching!
Adds Sylvia:
He is a new quarterback. It’s not his fault the Broncos are losing. What happened to the offense? It takes a whole team to win, not just one person. It took Elway seven years to make it to the Super Bowl. He’s still learning. Cut him some slack. We put a new quarterback in and if he doesn’t make the Super Bowl in one year we axe him. Let him learn and play and give him a few years to become a great quarterback. Stop being so negative
Counters Al:
It took Elway seven years but he was still winning games the majority of the time. We will find out over the next ten to fourteen weeks what Nix can do.
Responds John:
It's the lack of him being groomed properly. Coaching is letting him down. The dropped passes are one thing, but the o-line has been horrid. No run game. That's coaching. Not being able to come up with play calls to disguise anything. And at the end of the day the arrogance of the head coach is disgusting. Bo Nix is NOT the problem.
Suggests Brian:
Should have started season with Stidham or Zac Wilson and brought in Nix at some point in the season. I get that he needs to play to get better and he is the future but he clearly wasn’t ready. I was around when Elway played his first game which wasn’t pretty. He then went to the bench and came back later in the season and played much better. The bigger problem I see is a head coach who is arrogant and puts together a bad game plan. The biggest boner was trading drafts picks to get him.
As for those boners, Mark offers:
Well, come on, it’s difficult enough to be a QB in the NFL, and even more so if you are trying to do it with a boner. 
And Scott concludes:
Gotta love an editor who knows and appreciates boner having two meanings...and stets this headline.
What are you expecting at today's game? What do you think of Bo Nix so far? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Broncos Fans Can't Stop Talking About Bo Nix's Boners After Loss to Steelers

Sports

Broncos Fans Can't Stop Talking About Bo Nix's Boners After Loss to Steelers

By Michael Roberts
New Denver Fall Forecast Released: Here’s What to Expect

Weather

New Denver Fall Forecast Released: Here’s What to Expect

By Catie Cheshire
The Populus Pushes Back Opening Date to October 15

Design

The Populus Pushes Back Opening Date to October 15

By Catie Cheshire
Analysis: Denver’s Experiment With Asylum-Seekers Isn't Cheap — But Doing Nothing Might Cost more

Opinion & Commentary

Analysis: Denver’s Experiment With Asylum-Seekers Isn't Cheap — But Doing Nothing Might Cost more

By Anita Alves Pena
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation