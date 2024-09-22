Reader: Bo Nix Is Not the Problem, Coaching Is Letting Him Down

Yes, rookie mistakes are to be expected, and if Nix develops into a superior field general, his early performances will only add to his legend. But in the meantime, Bronco Bo-Ners, as well as Nixers, share plenty of thoughts in the comments on the Westword Facebook post of Roberts's "Broncos Fans Can't Stop Talking About Bo Nix's Boners After Loss to Steelers." Says Ron:
Go Bo…I’m pullin’ for you and think you’re going to be great. Take every day in stride and learn what you can. Be patient and you’ll own this town in three years!Urges Greg:
Let him develop. Most great QBs take a few seasons to reach performance expectations. We won't know if he's even capable of being great unless we give him at least a season or two.Notes Suzanne:
Like it is all him? Hardly! He has a lot around him that needs work, along with coaching!Adds Sylvia:
He is a new quarterback. It’s not his fault the Broncos are losing. What happened to the offense? It takes a whole team to win, not just one person. It took Elway seven years to make it to the Super Bowl. He’s still learning. Cut him some slack. We put a new quarterback in and if he doesn’t make the Super Bowl in one year we axe him. Let him learn and play and give him a few years to become a great quarterback. Stop being so negativeCounters Al:
It took Elway seven years but he was still winning games the majority of the time. We will find out over the next ten to fourteen weeks what Nix can do.Responds John:
It's the lack of him being groomed properly. Coaching is letting him down. The dropped passes are one thing, but the o-line has been horrid. No run game. That's coaching. Not being able to come up with play calls to disguise anything. And at the end of the day the arrogance of the head coach is disgusting. Bo Nix is NOT the problem.Suggests Brian:
Should have started season with Stidham or Zac Wilson and brought in Nix at some point in the season. I get that he needs to play to get better and he is the future but he clearly wasn’t ready. I was around when Elway played his first game which wasn’t pretty. He then went to the bench and came back later in the season and played much better. The bigger problem I see is a head coach who is arrogant and puts together a bad game plan. The biggest boner was trading drafts picks to get him.As for those boners, Mark offers:
Well, come on, it’s difficult enough to be a QB in the NFL, and even more so if you are trying to do it with a boner.And Scott concludes:
What are you expecting at today's game? What do you think of Bo Nix so far?