Broncos Fans on Twitter Act Like Nathaniel Hackett Has Already Been Fired

After the Broncos lost 22-16 yesterday, plenty of those who haven't yet abandoned Twitter again demanded that Hackett be sacked immediately, if not sooner. But judging from their tweets, a sizable percentage of Broncos Country residents have come to the conclusion that Hackett is already history and are more interested now in who's going to replace him.
Hackett tried to buy himself time in advance of the contest by handing over play-calling duties to Klint Kubiak, son of former Broncos backup QB and Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak — and at the start of the game, the change looked as if it might pay dividends. The Denver offense looked crisper, with Wilson getting rid of the ball more quickly and even rolling out on occasion — a skill that Hackett seemed loath to utilize for reasons unknown. The squad jumped out to a 10-0 lead (again), and after giving up a touchdown to the Raiders, moved the ball inside the Las Vegas five-yard line, seemingly ready to put another TD on the board. But running back/fumbling machine Melvin Gordon coughed up the ball at the worst possible time (his specialty), and even though Denver recovered, a subsequent field goal attempt was blocked.
This all-too-familiar series of events was echoed by more flashbacks in the second half. The Broncos somehow managed to put another six points on the board, but allowed the Raiders to tie the score in the waning moments, and then notch a quick six-pointer in overtime, when receiver Davonte Adams made cornerback Patrick Surtain II look less than invincible in just a few agonizing seconds.
Despite these defensive failings, the person most tweeters apparently want to step in for Hackett is D-coordinator Ejiro Evero. Other names to surface include Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn, a finalist in the process that led to Hackett's hiring, and, intriguingly, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, a former CU Buffaloes great who's been passed over by NFL teams again and again despite the mandate to hire more Black head coaches.
Here are twenty memorable post-game Twitter takes:
Number 20:
Fire Hackett!!!!!— Fernando Romero (@Fernand43704703) November 21, 2022
Number 19:
Fire coach Hackett @Broncos idc who u hire but idk what more we need to see? This guy is weak sauce— Deku (@UniversalVange) November 21, 2022
Number 18:
@benmaller @raider_rob24— Double0Mexican (@Double0M) November 21, 2022
Looks like we can bury that take that Adams won't put up his usual numbers without Rodgers.
If the Broncos don't fire Hackett after losing to McDaniels twice then they must be drinking too many coors light
Number 17:
It’s not Klint it’s Hackett @Broncos listen to your fans Fire Hackett move Klint to coach and play caller— sinister (@vance138) November 21, 2022
Number 16:
#Broncos please fire Hackett tonight.— Jack Carlson (@junyer24) November 21, 2022
Number 15:
The #Broncos need to fire #hackett tonight and give Evero a shot as the interim head coach. We need to see what we have before other teams start calling in the off season and take him away.. otherwise, give Eric Bienemi a long overdue opportunity— RaAlex87 (@Alex87Ra) November 21, 2022
Number 14:
What if: Paton says 'Hackett is my guy & deserves more than 1 season, fire him & I go too'. Broncos County down for a 100% rebuild? If they offer a HC/GM role they might entice a big name & he absolutely would NOT be tied to RW. RW would prob then become the 'bridge' guy.— BoogerEatinBennie (@BennieEatin) November 21, 2022
Number 13:
@AllbrightNFL Ben, Broncos have to go with HC experience if they fire Hackett, right?— Ramie (@Coach_Ramie_E) November 21, 2022
Personally, I still want Quinn I'm sure he's pissed he didn't get the job last time.
What do you think of Pederson or Raheem Morris. I like Morris especially because he and Evero have a history
Number 12:
@DPoetzl How about them Broncos? It's way past time to fire Coach Hackett. I think they should've hired Kyle Shanahan. SMH— CuppaJoe (@TorransJoe) November 21, 2022
At least the Avs are winning.
Number 11:
Hey, @Broncos WTF are you guys doing over there? Fire Hackett. Hire Bieniemy. #LetsRide— Chad Schneider (@agentchadillac) November 21, 2022
Number 10:
This alone should be reason enough to fire Hackett now not at the end of the season…the Wilson trade continues to look worse the better that draft pick is, Broncos need as many wins as they can get and a new coach stands a better chance of doing that…— Aaron Wagoner (@YetiRoar) November 21, 2022
Number 9:
FIRE HACKETT ALREADY !— Keith A. Edmonson (@KeithEdmonson61) November 21, 2022
We are the laughing stock of the NFL. pic.twitter.com/TEta1NL8BZ
Number 8:
I can’t wait for Denver to fire HC. I bet NOTHING would change. I don’t believe they will fire him now. If team continues to suck who are they going to blame then. Hackett is a perfect scapegoat right now!#BroncosCountry #Broncos— iBall (@SportsVia) November 21, 2022
Number 7:
These Broncos remind me when we used to have Floyd Little and win 2 Games! Hate the Raiders! Fire Hackett!— Patrick Montalban (@montemontalban) November 21, 2022
Number 6:
Please @Broncos fire #Hackett and run the damn ball #incompetent pic.twitter.com/ocJriKUayk— MDL (@mattsdataleads) November 21, 2022
Number 5:
Hackett has lost this team. How you gonna ‘fire up your team’ by telling them you are doing anything it takes and giving up play-calling @Broncos #firehackett— oscarthe (@oscarsour55) November 21, 2022
Number 4:
Broncos NEED to fire Nathaniel Hackett (just hoping they wait until after the season— Justin Herbert’s Biggest Ex-Hater (6-4) (@Bryce2Metcalf) November 21, 2022
Number 3:
Broncos are a greasy dumpster fire that management keeps pouring bottles of water on. Then we get a little hope in the first 5 minutes of a game. Then Hackett pours more grease into the fire. This must stop. I almost wish we had Fangio back.— Tim (@DetailsTim) November 21, 2022
Number 2:
@Broncos country, go down to dove valley, make signs and shout FIRE HACKETT!! Maybe the brass will get it then— Gregory Vice (@GregoryVice305) November 21, 2022
Number 1:
Monday’s order of business for the Broncos:— ibleedcsugreen (@ibleedcsugreen) November 21, 2022
1) Fire Hackett
2) Elevate Evero to interim head coach with Kubiak in charge of the offense.
3) Cut Melvin Gordon
4) Put a timer on Wilson. Every time he holds on to the ball more than 3 seconds, fine him $1000.