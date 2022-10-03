Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

Witness the conversation on the page titled "Disrespecting Melvin Gordon the way this subreddit has been today is disgusting."
That Gordon is even a Denver Bronco at this point is something of a surprise. The team's decision to draft Javonte Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft was widely interpreted as an indication that management was ready to move on from the former San Diego Chargers standout — but when the running back didn't get a big free-agent deal from another franchise during the off-season, he returned to Denver on a one-year contract at a reduced rate, but with performance incentives built in. And while Williams is technically RB1, so far Gordon has gotten plenty of carries in the 2022-2023 campaign.
He's also coughed up the ball on an all-too-regular basis. Prior to Sunday, Pro Football Reference calculated that he'd fumbled ten times in 34 games for Denver, including at the goal line in the Broncos' 17-16 opening-game loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Gordon apologists tried to excuse away that gaffe by arguing that he'd been reaching for the end zone on fourth down. But he fumbled twice more during Denver's 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, albeit without losing either — and then, on his first carry yesterday, the rock again slipped out of his hands and into the mitts of the Raiders' Amik Robertson, who returned it for six points.
This gridiron disaster wasn't the sole reason for the victory achieved by the previously winless Raiders and unmissed ex-Denver coach Josh McDaniels. Denver is still racking up way too many penalties, and the seven miscues against Vegas (two by offensive lineman Garett Holds/Bolles) regularly sabotaged drives. And while quarterback Russell Wilson had one of his best games in orange to date, he was hamstrung for long stretches by the sort of conservative play-calling that head coach Nathaniel Hackett was supposed to eliminate rather than embrace.
Still, the scoop-and-score supplied by Gordon was the game's turning point — an unforced error that, at this point, is absolutely predictable. No wonder former Bronco Tyler Polumbus, whose recent exit from 104.3/ The Fan is still a big story among the fan base, tweeted, "Pretty sure that should be the last carry Melvin Gordon ever has as a Bronco.... No, I am not being dramatic."
Lots of other folks on Twitter were — but they may need to get accustomed to seeing Gordon in the Broncos' backfield for weeks to come, since Williams hurt his knee and is scheduled for an MRI today.
Continue for a sampling of the less objectionable reactions to Gordon's fumble, followed by the final moments of his press conference:
Number 20:
It's time to CUT Melvin Gordon!!!!!— Frank (@xtruesoldierx) October 3, 2022
Number 19:
Today it was Melvin Gordon— Eli Sloan (@ejsloan27) October 3, 2022
Number 18:
I wish I could be absolutely terrible at my job and continuously screw up and still get paid, but I’m not Melvin Gordon.— Tin Cup (@ConkyGBR) October 3, 2022
Number 17:
Melvin Gordon might need to move to DB cuz he sure can’t hold on to the football. Need to start calling him “Petey” Gordon— We Want Ridder! (@localjokerduke) October 3, 2022
Number 16:
#BroncosCountry to Melvin Gordon pic.twitter.com/kAB4aliQsG— Gabriel (@24_archito) October 3, 2022
Number 15:
Happy Monday everyone!— Tin Cup (@ConkyGBR) October 3, 2022
Except you Melvin Gordon. F$%K you.
Number 14:
Melvin Gordon is unfortunately fumbling his career away. Hate to see it.— Blacrob29 (@blacrob29) October 3, 2022
Number 13:
I feel like melvin gordon right now ..life is too much— F.C. The Truth (@fcthetruth) October 3, 2022
Number 12:
They knew about Melvin Gordon was a fumbler going in. That's no surprise to anyone.— Nate P. (@N8Padilla) October 3, 2022
Number 11:
Melvin Gordon, do the right thing and bench yourself. #BroncosCountry— Matt (@MattofLA23) October 3, 2022
Number 10:
Is Melvin Gordon cut yet?— D’Brickashaw “Bollywood” Cox (@GoatnerMinshew) October 3, 2022
Number 9:
I am not a bit. Never understood Melvin Gordon signing from day one.— Comedian (@Comedian_Watch) October 3, 2022
Broncos outbid themselves first time when Elway was GM. He is reckless with football and they brought him back. He isn’t that guy
Number 8:
The best thing Melvin Gordon ever did for the Chargers was going to the Broncos— AL Triola (@AlTriola) October 3, 2022
Number 7:
@broncosCountryy I’m glad someone on Twitter has common sense and dsnt make exscuses for Hackett or melvin Gordon . GO BRONCOS!!!— David Maestas (@jayswift104) October 3, 2022
Number 6:
Another Sunday, another Melvin Gordon fumble to blow the game. Typical lol— Andrew (@andy2cervantes) October 3, 2022
Number 5:
Lmaooo I can’t even be mad at this, Melvin Gordon has Robbed the Broncos. The dude just fumbles in big-time moments four fumbles in four games is ridiculous.— (@adenmalloy) October 3, 2022
Number 4:
Awful loss for the Broncos. Playing a winless team. Offense questionable yet again. Melvin Gordon a liability. Javonte out long term. A grim, grim day.— Kevin Framp (@BigKev67) October 3, 2022
Number 3:
Death Taxes and Melvin Gordon Fumbling the Ball https://t.co/N7ii8NuUog— Will (2-2) (@Luigi3692) October 3, 2022
Number 2:
Nobody “hates” Melvin Gordon. We “hate” the job he is doing. He’s hired to do a job. When you don’t do your job properly, you can get fired. Well, regular working people can be. He is an elite athlete and paid a lot of money to do a job, and he’s not doing it very well. That’s it— Ryan (@3040Cali) October 3, 2022
Number 1:
This is sad fr. Melvin Gordon needs to get his head right. pic.twitter.com/wBLtGSnPRo— 15-2 until proven otherwise (@ElwaysEarlobes) October 3, 2022