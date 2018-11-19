Broncos Fans on Twitter Celebrate Win Over Chargers by Ripping Philip Rivers

For the most part, the Denver Broncos' 2018-2019 season has been another study in disappointment that will almost certainly end in the firing of head coach Vance Joseph.
But the team's 23-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 18, offered some consolation, giving beleaguered fans who've spent months venting their spleen on Twitter an opportunity to turn their rhetorical guns on Public Enemy No. 1: much-loathed quarterback Philip Rivers.
At first, the Broncos appeared to be on track to once again play just well enough to lose close. There were highlights aplenty, including interceptions by Chris Harris Jr. and Von Miller, who returned his pick 42 yards, leading to a Royce Freeman touchdown that brought Denver to within 19-14.
But as the fourth quarter dribbled away, the Broncos were on the short end of a 22-20 Chargers lead. Then absolutely embarrassing clock management by Rivers and company gave Denver QB Case Keenum one last chance — and for once, he didn't come up short. Completions to Jeff Heuerman, Emmanuel Sanders, Matt LaCosse and Courtland Sutton set up Brandon McManus for a game-winning field goal. And this time, he split the uprights.
A certain brand of Broncos believer still thinks the squad has a chance to make the playoffs — a theory that represents the nexus between delusional and drunk, particularly given that next week's opponent is the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for one week, Broncos Country has bragging rights over Philip Rivers. And that's something.
Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable post-game tweets below.
Number 20:
Philip "cry me a" River. Love or hate him and the majority is on the hate.— Hags (@Hags1978) November 19, 2018
Number 19:
Broncos win on a walk-off vs Philip Cry me a Rivers, my birthday is Tuesday, and Thanksgiving break right around the corner. Life is good.— Parker Browning (@PBrowning3) November 19, 2018
Number 18:
The broncos really bully Philip Rivers every time they play, don’t think I’ve seen that man not cry playing against Denver in years— Trevor Drake (@trevordrake23) November 19, 2018
Number 17:
I absolutely hate to see them win but at least Philip "cry me a" Rivers lost. I hate him with a passion.— Cody Nelson (@Themarvolus1) November 19, 2018
Number 16:
MY FUCKING BRONCOS WINNING BY ONE!!!! Lolololol go cry a river somewhere else Philip— Natalie Jordan (@NatalieJordan16) November 19, 2018
Number 15:
Here comes cry me a river @PhilipRivers...ur goin down bra!!! #Chargers #Broncos #BroncosCountry #NFL #football #gobroncos #riverssucks pic.twitter.com/4oHUT61XO7— Lifting Souls Fitness (@Liftingsoulsfit) November 18, 2018
Number 14:
Philip Rivers is a MORON! He let 40 seconds stay on the clock by throwing it in the dirt with nobody near him. Why, why would he not take a sack when someone got near him. He sucks!— Glenn Vaudreuil (@gmanglenn1955) November 19, 2018
Number 13:
YES! What a comeback!!! Sucks to blow a lead like that Philip Rivers! #BroncosCountry #BeatTheChargers https://t.co/AzQmOZGz1v— Rebel Greg (@RebelDenverite) November 19, 2018
Number 12:
SUCK IT, PHILIP RIVERS!!!!!!!!!— LeoraGobbleRuzin (@LeoraKitty78) November 19, 2018
Number 11:
Hahahahahahaha, Denver may be bad but suck it Philip Rivers— NDEddieMac (@NDEddieMac) November 19, 2018
Number 10:
Philip Rivers is a choke artist who doesn't deserve to be enshrined in Canton.— Rodeo Berry Sauce (@RodeoBear26) November 19, 2018
Number 9:
Philip Rivers play today best example of why the Chargers will choke in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/udISXw4Y1g— Sports Plus (@PrepSportsPlus) November 19, 2018
Number 8:
Philip Rivers is returning to his usual late season choke pic.twitter.com/DYnPOUiXXP— Contrell (@ContrellArmor) November 19, 2018
Number 7:
People always ask why I’m a Philip Rivers hater....and now y’all see why....it’s all stats man.. that’s all it is with him. Bro is a fucking pathological choke artist....— Zay (@zayischillinn) November 19, 2018
Number 6:
I’m so done with Philip Rivers, I’ve been a chargers fan for over 10 years and it’s the same shit every “big” game we have you choke.— Hardy (@FFAHardy) November 19, 2018
Number 5:
Philip Rivers is fucking pathetic choke after choke after choke omg sometimes I hate being a chargers fan— Enriqo (@ShortEnriqo) November 19, 2018
Number 4:
Philip Rivers and the Chargers always find a new way to choke every single year, I mean every single year. Rivers always find a extra new way to take L's.#Chargers #LACvsDen— Singh_Ting (@Lucky_Invictus) November 19, 2018
Number 3:
Philip Rivers and the Chargers found another creative way to blow it, all they had to do was gain a few more yards and/or keep the clock running.— Ian O'Brien (@iobrien27) November 19, 2018
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Number 2:
What was that by Rivers & the Chargers?— RPD (@rpdunn8) November 19, 2018
1st thy blow a handoff on 2nd down, and then spike the ball? When the team has no timeouts??
Some, if not all of that is in Philip Rivers.
Number 1:
fuck philip rivers #BroncosCountry— Tyler Baker (@TylerBaker_90) November 19, 2018
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!