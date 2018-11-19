 


The Philip Rivers face every Broncos fan loves.
Meme via Lifting Souls Fitness Twitter

Broncos Fans on Twitter Celebrate Win Over Chargers by Ripping Philip Rivers

Michael Roberts | November 19, 2018 | 6:13am
AA

For the most part, the Denver Broncos' 2018-2019 season has been another study in disappointment that will almost certainly end in the firing of head coach Vance Joseph.

But the team's 23-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 18, offered some consolation, giving beleaguered fans who've spent months venting their spleen on Twitter an opportunity to turn their rhetorical guns on Public Enemy No. 1: much-loathed quarterback Philip Rivers.

At first, the Broncos appeared to be on track to once again play just well enough to lose close. There were highlights aplenty, including interceptions by Chris Harris Jr. and Von Miller, who returned his pick 42 yards, leading to a Royce Freeman touchdown that brought Denver to within 19-14.

But as the fourth quarter dribbled away, the Broncos were on the short end of a 22-20 Chargers lead. Then absolutely embarrassing clock management by Rivers and company gave Denver QB Case Keenum one last chance — and for once, he didn't come up short. Completions to Jeff Heuerman, Emmanuel Sanders, Matt LaCosse and Courtland Sutton set up Brandon McManus for a game-winning field goal. And this time, he split the uprights.

A certain brand of Broncos believer still thinks the squad has a chance to make the playoffs — a theory that represents the nexus between delusional and drunk, particularly given that next week's opponent is the Pittsburgh Steelers. But for one week, Broncos Country has bragging rights over Philip Rivers. And that's something.

Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable post-game tweets below.

Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

