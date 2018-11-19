Broncos Fans on Twitter Celebrate Win Over Chargers by Ripping Philip Rivers

For the most part, the Denver Broncos' 2018-2019 season has been another study in disappointment that will almost certainly end in the firing of head coach Vance Joseph.

But the team's 23-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, November 18, offered some consolation, giving beleaguered fans who've spent months venting their spleen on Twitter an opportunity to turn their rhetorical guns on Public Enemy No. 1: much-loathed quarterback Philip Rivers.