Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

October 18, 2022 6:36AM

Russell Wilson meets the media following the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on October 17.
Russell Wilson meets the media following the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on October 17. Denver Broncos via YouTube
In our October 17 report about former Denver Post writer Ryan O'Halloran's in-season switch from covering the Broncos to the Buffalo Bills, we noted that terrible things were likely to happen during Denver's Monday Night Football matchup that evening against the Los Angeles Chargers — the team's fourth prime-time national standalone game since the start of the season. And lo, it came to pass, by way of a 19-16 overtime defeat so dispiriting that afterward, many fans on Twitter seemed to have trouble keeping track of all the people to blame for a campaign that began with sky-high promise but seems to be exploding on the launchpad.

Still, two people lead the list: quarterback Russell Wilson, brought to the franchise by way of a blockbuster trade and rewarded with the largest contract in Broncos history, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a supposed offensive genius whose squad has only surpassed twenty points once so far (in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders).

That mark seemed in danger early on, when Denver put up ten points in the first quarter, including a touchdown to new tight end Greg Dulcich during a drive when Wilson actually left the pocket and rolled out — a strength that he's generally avoided exercising with Denver, for inexplicable reasons. He also managed to complete a crazy second-quarter fling to KJ Hamler that set up a field goal, producing a 13-10 halftime lead.

But that was pretty much it for firepower. During the second half, Hackett returned to what has become his trademark play-calling pattern: frequently ineffective and totally unimaginative runs on first and second down, setting up a third-and-long situation that allows the defense to tee off on Wilson, generally resulting in either a sack or an incompletion. And rather than adjusting when the Chargers took full advantage of this by-now familiar scenario, he stuck with it, resulting in repeated three-and-outs.

Wilson was hardly an innocent victim in this sequence of events. While Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who was mostly held in check by an overworked but stellar Broncos defense, was able to get rid of the ball quickly while under pressure, thereby keeping the chains moving and eating clock, Wilson generally held onto the rock even when he had open receivers in front of him, effectively squandering one opportunity after another. That put the Broncos in the position to lose, and after Montrell Washington's second muffed punt of the game (the last one was caused by one of his own players being pushed into him), they did so. Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins was visibly injured, but when he went four-for-four anyhow, Denver had to take the "L" home.

On Twitter, fans reacted with a blend of anguish, resignation and confusion about how badly things have gone. Here are twenty examples, with the final tweet expressing loyalty if not faith that the situation is going to improve anytime soon.

Number 20:
Number 19:
Number 18:
Number 17:
Number 16:
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Number 10:
Number 9:
Number 8:
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.
Contact: Michael Roberts

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation