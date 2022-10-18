Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

I see our prolific offense has gone totally to hell ever since Peyton Retired. No excuse. This current offense totally sucks... Would Peyton want to be the Broncos OC? He would do a hell of a better job than Hackett is doing. Ether change the damn offense or change the HC. — James Sisson (@JamesESisson1) October 18, 2022

Maybe the reason why I think the nfl stinks so bad is because the broncos and bears are always on my tv with their snooze fest games. (Incoming well the raiders suck comments) maybe so but their games are good. pic.twitter.com/kDDPPGqiix — Ken.W.o. (@KenWo4LiFe) October 18, 2022

I know everyone wants to say that the game is rigged. But you’re talking about a defense that up to that point, had only given up 6 TDs ALL SEASON. The Broncos just suck in almost every other phase of the game. Plus it was a DIVISION GAME.

Not everything is a damn conspiracy. — Pam Oliver’s Wig (@babyfacedtwists) October 18, 2022

How come everywhere Russ goes they say his O-Line sucks? Maybe it’s just him — jose (@jose06079611) October 18, 2022

I’m not even mad at the #Broncos at this point. It’s like when you go to a 3 dollar buffet and the food sucks. Yeah, the food sucks, but you knew what was coming. — Nobody Important (@carmulo) October 18, 2022

What’s great about the Broncos:

The Entire Defense

Courtland Sutton

Kicker/Punter/Returner

PAT SURTAIN II



What sucks about the Broncos:

O-Line

Pass Game

Run Game

Coaching

Drops

Goal Line Situations

Play Calling

Penalties

Russ’ Contract

No Draft Picks

Injuries

RUSSELL WILSON — NGN (@NuggetsGotNext) October 18, 2022

Dear @NFL we are all REALLY tired of seeing @Broncos on prime time. Even @Broncos fans are tired of seeing their team suck on prime time. Please mix it up so we can see orher teams suck! — IN? I never left 76' (@scottg_nolimits) October 18, 2022

And play calling sucks. Every defense looks amazing against the broncos cause they know what’s coming. It’s an undisciplined Team and that’s on the Coach — Tony Lodice (@tony_lodice) October 18, 2022

@Broncos



Crap ton of issues, plenty of blame to go around.....but my gawd the play calling is AWFUL!!! Just WOW. What on earth is Hackett thinking? Fire his ass now FFS — CO Guy (@rockymtn67) October 18, 2022

Hackett is disappointed.



Wilson believes the #Broncos should have won.



Justin Simmons sees a lack of leadership.



Former Broncos’ WR Emmanuel Sanders is baffled by the play calling.



WTF is going on with this team right now??? https://t.co/1b9tNPGWAU — Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) October 18, 2022

Hackett sub par play calling & 100+ yards in penalties. These things aren’t Russ’ fault. — . (@Mr_Master_Roshi) October 18, 2022

The last 3 drives all started and ended the same way run on 1st, run on 2nd, pass on 3rd punt on 4th. Pretty unimaginative play calling. Hackett needs to improve asap or he needs to go. The fun loving act goes out the window when your not winning football games. — Billy Sandoval (@BillySandoval9) October 18, 2022

Fuck Russell Wilson I’m playing future all night smh pic.twitter.com/t5fuHnOZsb — eman (@Emflottv) October 18, 2022

Here’s Melvin Gordon and Jerry Jeudy on the sidelines openly discussing the fact that Russell Wilson and/or Nathaniel Hackett do not know what the fuck they are doing. That’s always nice to see. https://t.co/lf3gq9WBjm — Drag Me 2 Gabri-HELL (@cinemalarky) October 18, 2022

The Broncos offense the past 2 years w/ a combination of Pat Shurmur, Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater is > The current Broncos offense w/ Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson.



HOW THE FUCK DID WE GET HERE!?? — The Inconvenient Truth™ (@BroncoFanatic97) October 18, 2022

Russell Wilson has to be the most washed QB in the NFL right now, made some big throws last night. But still fell short when the team needed him. He makes $235 MILLION dollars on his contract… from the second quarter into the end of OT

5/18 72 yards.. pathetic. Broncos look bad — Spicy NFL (@Spicy_NFL) October 18, 2022

You can’t find a bigger bust trade in #NFL history than what the Broncos did for QB Russell Wilson.



You owners want be mad something, take a look at that contract. — Cyrus W Guardian (@jackhiggins330) October 18, 2022

Hey @Broncos we'll trade you Drew Lock for Russell Wilson Straight up. You own Russell's contract. You down? #GoHawks — J. Quinten (@TheRealJQuinten) October 18, 2022

Fire Hackett and figure out some way to wriggle out of Russell Wilson’s contract before it’s too late. The Broncos are a china shop and they are a pair of hyperactive toddlers with no adult supervision. — Plant Parenthood (@swannsong82) October 18, 2022

The energy in SOFI was crazzzzzy!!!



Super proud of our defense......

Hackett's play calling killed us today........ This loss sucks, but, who am I kidding??

There is no other team for me!

WIN or LOSE ...... #BRONCOSCOUNTRY pic.twitter.com/XlSIOmhqlk — TAKNbySTORM© (@TAKNbySTORM) October 18, 2022