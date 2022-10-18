Broncos Fans on Twitter Rip Russell Wilson and More After Loss to Chargers

Still, two people lead the list: quarterback Russell Wilson, brought to the franchise by way of a blockbuster trade and rewarded with the largest contract in Broncos history, and head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a supposed offensive genius whose squad has only surpassed twenty points once so far (in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders).
That mark seemed in danger early on, when Denver put up ten points in the first quarter, including a touchdown to new tight end Greg Dulcich during a drive when Wilson actually left the pocket and rolled out — a strength that he's generally avoided exercising with Denver, for inexplicable reasons. He also managed to complete a crazy second-quarter fling to KJ Hamler that set up a field goal, producing a 13-10 halftime lead.
But that was pretty much it for firepower. During the second half, Hackett returned to what has become his trademark play-calling pattern: frequently ineffective and totally unimaginative runs on first and second down, setting up a third-and-long situation that allows the defense to tee off on Wilson, generally resulting in either a sack or an incompletion. And rather than adjusting when the Chargers took full advantage of this by-now familiar scenario, he stuck with it, resulting in repeated three-and-outs.
Wilson was hardly an innocent victim in this sequence of events. While Chargers QB Justin Herbert, who was mostly held in check by an overworked but stellar Broncos defense, was able to get rid of the ball quickly while under pressure, thereby keeping the chains moving and eating clock, Wilson generally held onto the rock even when he had open receivers in front of him, effectively squandering one opportunity after another. That put the Broncos in the position to lose, and after Montrell Washington's second muffed punt of the game (the last one was caused by one of his own players being pushed into him), they did so. Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins was visibly injured, but when he went four-for-four anyhow, Denver had to take the "L" home.
On Twitter, fans reacted with a blend of anguish, resignation and confusion about how badly things have gone. Here are twenty examples, with the final tweet expressing loyalty if not faith that the situation is going to improve anytime soon.
Number 20:
I see our prolific offense has gone totally to hell ever since Peyton Retired. No excuse. This current offense totally sucks... Would Peyton want to be the Broncos OC? He would do a hell of a better job than Hackett is doing. Ether change the damn offense or change the HC.— James Sisson (@JamesESisson1) October 18, 2022
Number 19:
Maybe the reason why I think the nfl stinks so bad is because the broncos and bears are always on my tv with their snooze fest games. (Incoming well the raiders suck comments) maybe so but their games are good. pic.twitter.com/kDDPPGqiix— Ken.W.o. (@KenWo4LiFe) October 18, 2022
Number 18:
I know everyone wants to say that the game is rigged. But you’re talking about a defense that up to that point, had only given up 6 TDs ALL SEASON. The Broncos just suck in almost every other phase of the game. Plus it was a DIVISION GAME.— Pam Oliver’s Wig (@babyfacedtwists) October 18, 2022
Not everything is a damn conspiracy.
Number 17:
How come everywhere Russ goes they say his O-Line sucks? Maybe it’s just him— jose (@jose06079611) October 18, 2022
Number 16:
I’m not even mad at the #Broncos at this point. It’s like when you go to a 3 dollar buffet and the food sucks. Yeah, the food sucks, but you knew what was coming.— Nobody Important (@carmulo) October 18, 2022
Number 15:
What’s great about the Broncos:— NGN (@NuggetsGotNext) October 18, 2022
The Entire Defense
Courtland Sutton
Kicker/Punter/Returner
PAT SURTAIN II
What sucks about the Broncos:
O-Line
Pass Game
Run Game
Coaching
Drops
Goal Line Situations
Play Calling
Penalties
Russ’ Contract
No Draft Picks
Injuries
RUSSELL WILSON
Number 14:
Dear @NFL we are all REALLY tired of seeing @Broncos on prime time. Even @Broncos fans are tired of seeing their team suck on prime time. Please mix it up so we can see orher teams suck!— IN? I never left 76' (@scottg_nolimits) October 18, 2022
Number 13:
And play calling sucks. Every defense looks amazing against the broncos cause they know what’s coming. It’s an undisciplined Team and that’s on the Coach— Tony Lodice (@tony_lodice) October 18, 2022
Number 12:
@Broncos— CO Guy (@rockymtn67) October 18, 2022
Crap ton of issues, plenty of blame to go around.....but my gawd the play calling is AWFUL!!! Just WOW. What on earth is Hackett thinking? Fire his ass now FFS
Number 11:
Hackett is disappointed.— Doctor of Words (and tights) (@docllv) October 18, 2022
Wilson believes the #Broncos should have won.
Justin Simmons sees a lack of leadership.
Former Broncos’ WR Emmanuel Sanders is baffled by the play calling.
WTF is going on with this team right now??? https://t.co/1b9tNPGWAU
Number 10:
Hackett sub par play calling & 100+ yards in penalties. These things aren’t Russ’ fault.— . (@Mr_Master_Roshi) October 18, 2022
Number 9:
The last 3 drives all started and ended the same way run on 1st, run on 2nd, pass on 3rd punt on 4th. Pretty unimaginative play calling. Hackett needs to improve asap or he needs to go. The fun loving act goes out the window when your not winning football games.— Billy Sandoval (@BillySandoval9) October 18, 2022
Number 8:
Fuck Russell Wilson I’m playing future all night smh pic.twitter.com/t5fuHnOZsb— eman (@Emflottv) October 18, 2022
Number 7:
Here’s Melvin Gordon and Jerry Jeudy on the sidelines openly discussing the fact that Russell Wilson and/or Nathaniel Hackett do not know what the fuck they are doing. That’s always nice to see. https://t.co/lf3gq9WBjm— Drag Me 2 Gabri-HELL (@cinemalarky) October 18, 2022
Number 6:
The Broncos offense the past 2 years w/ a combination of Pat Shurmur, Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater is > The current Broncos offense w/ Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson.— The Inconvenient Truth™ (@BroncoFanatic97) October 18, 2022
HOW THE FUCK DID WE GET HERE!??
Number 5:
Russell Wilson has to be the most washed QB in the NFL right now, made some big throws last night. But still fell short when the team needed him. He makes $235 MILLION dollars on his contract… from the second quarter into the end of OT— Spicy NFL (@Spicy_NFL) October 18, 2022
5/18 72 yards.. pathetic. Broncos look bad
Number 4:
You can’t find a bigger bust trade in #NFL history than what the Broncos did for QB Russell Wilson.— Cyrus W Guardian (@jackhiggins330) October 18, 2022
You owners want be mad something, take a look at that contract.
Number 3:
Hey @Broncos we'll trade you Drew Lock for Russell Wilson Straight up. You own Russell's contract. You down? #GoHawks— J. Quinten (@TheRealJQuinten) October 18, 2022
Number 2:
Fire Hackett and figure out some way to wriggle out of Russell Wilson’s contract before it’s too late. The Broncos are a china shop and they are a pair of hyperactive toddlers with no adult supervision.— Plant Parenthood (@swannsong82) October 18, 2022
Number 1:
The energy in SOFI was crazzzzzy!!!— TAKNbySTORM© (@TAKNbySTORM) October 18, 2022
Super proud of our defense......
Hackett's play calling killed us today........ This loss sucks, but, who am I kidding??
There is no other team for me!
WIN or LOSE ...... #BRONCOSCOUNTRY pic.twitter.com/XlSIOmhqlk