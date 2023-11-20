Broncos Fans Have Playoff Dreams and Nightmares After Win Over Vikings

Less than a month later, everything has changed. In the wake of Denver's 21-20 squeaker over the previously hot, hot, hot Minnesota Vikings during the November 19 edition of Sunday Night Football, true believers took to social media to predict that the Broncos would actually reach the postseason in one of the greatest turnarounds the NFL has ever seen. And while an equal number scoffed at this prospect, the team's fourth consecutive triumph (following a beyond-putrid 1-5 start) gave this dream at least a mathematical possibility of coming true.
Granted, the odds aren't great: The New York Times playoff calculator gives the Men of Orange just a 21 percent chance of achieving this goal. But after besting the Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Vikes in consecutive contests, a substantial slice of Broncos Country is singing a new version of an old (and super-cheesy) tune.
Jon Keyworth's "Make Those Miracles Happen."
For most of the Denver-Minnesota match-up, such a happy ending seemed ultra-unlikely. The Vikings were the talk of the league thanks to Joshua Dobbs, the Passtronaut (he interned with NASA) who somehow engineered a pair of Ws after taking over as quarterback for Kirk Cousins, who'd suffered a torn Achilles. But Dobbs dropped the snap on the first play of the game yesterday and fumbled into the arms of Ja'Quan McMillian on the third.
Nonetheless, Minnesota rebounded, holding the Broncos to (no surprise) a field goal in their initial possession and running like mad through the Denver D on the majority of subsequent marches. The success of Vikings running backs Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler, who seemed to pick up eight yards every time they got a touch, took the weight off Dobbs even as it portended an agonizing night for Broncos loyalists.
But death by a thousand line-of-scrimmage cuts was not to be Denver's fate. QB Russell Wilson managed to maneuver his fellows on two more scoring drives before halftime — the second aided by woeful clock management on the part of Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell. Too bad the Broncos only netted field goals, leaving them a single point down to the Vikings, 10-9, prior to intermission.
Wilson and company soon went back to toying-with-disaster mode, going three-and-out after receiving the second half kickoff and then promptly letting Dobbs scramble for a touchdown to extend Minnesota's lead to 17-9. And even though the Vikings graciously coughed up the ball during their next two offensive attempts, Denver still couldn't find the end zone, settling for field goals both times. On the second of these efforts, the Broncos started on Minnesota's nine-yard line, yet notched negative-one yard over the next three downs before trotting out Will Lutz, the "hero" of the Bills game, to boot the pigskin over the crossbar for a fifth time.
When the Vikings put up a three-pointer of their own a few minutes later, an unhappy ending loomed. But Wilson moved the Broncos with alacrity as the clock was winding down, largely with quick but effective tosses to secret weapon Samaje Perine, before wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who's been enjoying a well-earned renaissance, snared a jump ball for six points — and Dobbs's bid for a last-second comeback came to a whole lot of nothing.
In an interview after the final whistle, Wilson gave the usual props to his Lord and Savior. But whether any playoff prayers will be answered quickly became a subject of fierce debate. Count down our picks for the twenty most memorable post-game takes on the Service Formerly Known as Twitter to see what we mean:
Number 20:
We're going to the playoffs. If Broncos win next week, we're going to the Super Bowl Keep scrapping! https://t.co/DQxrzFGmTG— Quoleena Sbrocca (@QJSbrocca) November 20, 2023
Number 19:
Denver will never win their conference or their division with Russell as QB and I would be surprised if they make the playoffs— Kevin Isern (@KevinIsern) November 20, 2023
Number 18:
Amazingly, it's time to talk about the #Broncos as a playoff contender.— Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) November 20, 2023
Number 17:
Broncos aren’t sniffing the playoffs. You got to hype off a 1 point win against Josh Donna and let your emotions get the best of you. This losing streak broncos are bout to go on will humble you and I will be back.— Alex Crawford (@AlexCra17419002) November 20, 2023
Number 16:
Vic knows! Over the arc of #BroncosCountry time certain games stick to your ribs and memory and this is one of them. Not because of rivalry, beauty, dominance or playoffs but getting some water when the well has been so very dry for so long. Well done #Broncos! Thank you https://t.co/QxmnS0tkA7— Mark Cavanaugh (@MarkCavanaugh3) November 20, 2023
Number 15:
The Broncos are not making the playoffs fyi— Cavs’ TN Ambassador (@CavsFromTN) November 20, 2023
Number 14:
Man, everyone who said Russell Wilson was washed has been REAL QUIET lately. Game winning drive making those special off schedule throws for TDs we are used to seeing him make. DON’T HIDE NOW. Make sure your apology is just as loud as your disrespect was. @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/Q4hviLZmPH— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 20, 2023
Number 13:
No. Saints have a higher chance of making the playoffs than the broncos— Cantguardmike (@edits841) November 20, 2023
Number 12:
Broncos making the playoffs— russ (5-5) (@schmurb) November 20, 2023
Number 11:
Number 10:
This is going to be like that season with Tim Tebow where the broncos barely make it into the playoffs and pull an upset in the first round lol I’m feeling it— Perseus ҉Aryamehr (@poetoflight_) November 20, 2023
Number 9:
Exactly why no one should be worried about them. Congrats to the Broncos on achieving a mediocre draft pick while also missing the playoffs. https://t.co/C4j2cFwnh4— Chief Justin O (@ChiefJustinO) November 20, 2023
Number 8:
No chance at the playoffs— Baw7777777 (@Baw77777770) November 20, 2023
Number 7:
The Broncos are currently 2nd place in the AFC West— Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) November 20, 2023
We are in the midst of a serious playoff run
Number 6:
Sean Payton and the Broncos showing up in the playoff hunt after defeating Minnesota: pic.twitter.com/tFQ3z6mK7W— Jordan Lopez (@JordanTLopez) November 20, 2023
Number 5:
The Denver Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings to win four in a row… don’t look now but this playoff push I described for @TWSN___ is looking very possible https://t.co/jdPA0HY74j— Marissa Myers (@Marissa_M27) November 20, 2023
Number 4:
You ain’t even making the playoffs.— Hal L 🇺🇸 (@nicknick1118) November 20, 2023
Number 3:
We can talk playoffs pic.twitter.com/4ckSmkvmCA— Iowa Broncos Fan (@sfkelway) November 20, 2023
Number 2:
Each subsequent week feels bigger and bigger, but if the Broncos can grind it out against Cleveland next weekend, the path to a playoff bid is wide open. For a team that started 1-5 and gave up 70 points in a loss, that is beyond remarkable.— Mike Morris (@MantisToboggan7) November 20, 2023
Number 1:
Let's make the playoffs first— Tony Cerone (@realTonyCerone) November 20, 2023