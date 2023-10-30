 Why Taylor Swift Could Be MVP of Denver Broncos Win Over Chiefs | Westword
Why Taylor Swift Could Be the MVP of Broncos Win Over Chiefs

When the pop star's present, Travis Kelce's stats swell. But she wasn't at Mile High yesterday.
October 30, 2023
This is not a photo from the Denver Broncos-Kansas City Chiefs game on October 29.
This is not a photo from the Denver Broncos-Kansas City Chiefs game on October 29.
If I had told average NFL fans a few months back that Taylor Swift would be among the most talked-about personalities in the latest football season, they might have responded by playing her 2019 track "You Need to Calm Down" — but probably not, since most of them would have been too busy laughing.

That's the way it is, though. As evidence, note that after your Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9 yesterday, October 29, the most dominant themes on the Service Formerly Known as Twitter didn't highlight the fact that the Men of Orange had just defeated the reigning Super Bowl champions for the first time since 2015. No, the top takes focused on the decision by the Empower Field at Mile High sound crew to troll the Chiefs, Taylor and the rest of her squad by playing another one of her hits after the final whistle blew: "Shake It Off."

For those who haven't looked at social media since just after the release of the "Double Rainbow" video, Swift's latest boy toy is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — and each time she's attended one of his games, viewership among females has swelled, as have the future Hall of Famer's stats. During the CBS broadcast of the contest on Sunday, iconic announcer Kevin Harlan revealed that Big Trav's yardage figures this campaign were more than twice as high when Taylor was present than when she wasn't in an on-site luxury suite, high-fiving everyone within reach.

That proved to be the case against the Broncos, too. Kelce didn't have a bad performance, but his six catches for 58 yards and zero touchdowns qualified as subpar by his standards.

Then again, the Broncos needed a lot more than Swift's absence to secure a victory over the Chiefs, who had run up sixteen consecutive Ws since Peyton Manning hung up his jock strap — a perfect storm of circumstances that finally allowed them to walk away from this matchup with heads held high.

Most important was the condition of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who'd reportedly spent most of the weekend with IVs attached to his arm in an attempt to counteract a bad case of the flu. Mahomes played the entire contest, even after winding up with gashes on his non-throwing hand, but clearly wasn't himself. His personal turnover total: two interceptions and a lost fumble.

Add these gaffes to another fumble by receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a muffed punt by Mecole Hardman Jr. that also wound up in Broncos hands, and it's a wonder that the Chiefs were still within striking distance in the fourth quarter.

As for Denver, Russell Wilson looked adequate at best; he tossed touchdown passes to running back Javonte Williams and wide-outs Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, but misfired on several additional tosses to open teammates and was sacked six times — mostly because he continues to hold the ball too damn long. If it weren't for a suddenly competent running attack led by Williams and rookie upstart Jaleel McLaughlin, the Broncos easily could have wound up on the losing end despite the Chiefs' beneficence.

In some ways, Denver's triumph could hurt the outfit overall. The franchise's 3-5 record going into its bye week makes getting to the playoffs an incredible long shot, yet the team is just good enough to likely prevent a possible fire sale that could have resulted in trades of Sutton and Jeudy, among others. A miraculous improvement remains far less likely than another mediocre finish.

Still, the Broncos' unlikely coup was undeniably fun for long-suffering loyalists — and so are the Swift reactions to it. See what we mean by counting down our picks for the twenty most memorable post-game clapbacks.

Number 20:
Number 19:
Number 18:
Number 17:
Number 16:
Number 15:
Number 14:
Number 13:
Number 12:
Number 11:
Number 10:
Number 9:
Number 8:
Number 7:
Number 6:
Number 5:
Number 4:
Number 3:
Number 2:
Number 1:
