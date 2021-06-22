Cheapest Houses for Sale in Pricier Metro Denver Cities

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

In "Cheapest Houses for Sale in Most Affordable Metro Denver Cities," we highlighted the least expensive detached homes on the block in thirteen of 26 local communities — the half with lower list prices. At the same time last week, we also compiled information about the cheapest houses available in the other thirteen. But in the days since then, something totally indicative of greater Denver's red-hot housing market happened: More than half of the properties were put under contract.

So we pulled together a new list of the cheapest houses for sale in those thirteen metro cities on the Homesnap website. They're all active as of this morning, but the way things are going, that could change within hours — or even less.

Of course, the word "cheap" is relative. The least-spendy place on this list is a pad in Erie going for $375,000 — just over half of the $700,000 average price for a detached home in the metro area right now. Ten of the other twelve homes are listed at less than $700K — though with bidding wars commonplace these days, the final cost could exceed that figure. As for the last two, they're too expensive for most of us — particularly the one in Cherry Hills Village, which has a tag of more than $2 million.

Here are the cheapest houses currently for sale in the thirteen pricier metro Denver municipalities, ordered from lowest to highest price and accompanied by select photos, links, details and more:

Erie

775 Carbon Street

$375,000

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.22 acres

1,444 square feet

Listed for: Four days

"More than good bones! This bungalow style home is loaded with charm. Vintage cove ceilings and hardwood floors throughout the entire main level. Situated on a large corner lot, the potential of this home is unlimited. Oversize 2 car garage. New roof in 2020. The basement can be finished to add additional square footage. Close to revitalized downtown/old town Erie."

Arvada

6824 Reno Drive

$440,000

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.1 acres

888 square feet

Listed for: 6 days

"Welcome home to this adorable home in Arvada. Step inside to the living room featuring a wood burning fireplace and beautiful newer hickory luxury vinyl flooring that is scratch resistant and easy to clean. As you continue into the kitchen, you'll find newer stainless appliances (all less than a year old), gas range, modern stainless steel light fixtures, and an eat-in area. This Ranch-style home also offers 2 bedrooms, a bonus room overlooking the backyard that makes a great family room or office, full bath, and an attached 1-car garage as well an extended driveway. The backyard offers a dog run, newer fence, large storage shed, garden area, flower pots and sting lighting (planters and lights included). The exterior of the home was just painted last summer. Other notable features of this home include new lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, newer washer and dryer, newer window blinds, and a well manicured lawn with mature landscaping. Excellent location that is within walking distance to Olde Town Arvada & Ralston Creek Trail, and offers easy access to Downtown Denver by light rail or I-70; as well as quick mountain access via I-70. Don't miss this one!"

Highlands Ranch

1443 Braewood Avenue

$458,000

3 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

0.08 acres

1,680 square feet

Listed for: 2 days

"SHOWINGS START WEDNESDAY JUNE 23RD @ 5 PM. COMPLETE RENOVATION SINCE 2018! New paint exterior and interior, New exterior light fixtures, New interior blinds downstairs, Fireplace stone remodel, Fireplace ignitor and wiring replaced, Kitchen counters and cabinets replaced and upgraded, New sink, New Garbage Disposal, New metal slide out cabinet shelves in three lower cabinets, New folding surface, and storage shelves in Laundry area, New vanity in the downstairs powder room, Closet converted to a pantry, New garage storage cabinets, New HVAC system (Furnace and A/C), Whole House air purifier with UV light, New Nest thermostat, New Water Softener, New whole house Humidifier, New vanity and flooring in both upstairs bathrooms, New Master Shower, New Quiet Cool, whole house fan. Added a deck cover, New screen slider, New plants and flowers in flower beds. Over $100,000 in upgrades!! Patio furniture and Firepit can stay if the buyer wants."

2134 West Arbor Avenue in Littleton. Google Maps

Littleton



2134 West Arbor Avenue

$525,000

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.15 acres

1,006 square feet

Listed for: 5 days

"Host BBQs on the large, shady backyard deck or meet friends minutes away in Historic Littleton! This 3br/1ba single level home offers a neighborhood setting close to Littleton amenities and parks, and has an easy drive to downtown Denver. Stylish updates add to the character of this mid-century modern home. The large living room has big windows and sits centrally in the home. Spacious and connected to both the garage and laundry room with utility sink, the kitchen has a large eating area, range, dishwasher, wood cabinets and stylish countertops. Each of the 3 bedrooms have hardwood flooring and complement the neutral wall tones used throughout this home. The full bathroom has a stylish vanity, tile flooring and a shower/tub. A sun porch and flex room add space for work, play or hobbies. Useful storage off the garage adds to the 'lives large' feeling of this home. With mature landscaping, a covered front porch with a bench and a yard big enough to play and romp in, this home offers flexible space for all seasons. Located on a quiet street, this home has an attached 1-car garage, driveway and plenty of on street parking."

Lafayette



1695 Parkside Circle

$540,000

5 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

0.1 acres

2,195 square feet

Listed for: 12 days

"Newly remodeled 5 bed, 3 bath home in highly desirable Central Lafayette! Fresh paint, all new flooring throughout with upgraded kitchen appliances. Rare main floor master with 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and 2 more downstairs. Located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes form Old Town Lafayette, Great Outdoors Waterpark and LaMont Does Park. Easy access to Boulder and Denver. Solar panels save on monthly electricity bills and help save the environment! Price improvement!! New list price is $540,000!!!"

Edgewater



2555 Sheridan Boulevard

$575,000

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

0.15 acres

2,173 square feet

Listed for: 4 days

"Amazing Edgewater Ranch Home with Finished Walk Out Basement! Within Walking Distance to Sloan's Lake! Covered front porch and large front yard. Home is bursting with charm throughout. Hardwood flooring and tile bathroom. The living room is tastefully painted and has arched walkways along with a bay window that lets in natural light throughout the home. Living room opens into the dining room. The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. Large laundry room with washer and dryer included on the main level. Large backyard that would be perfect for entertaining or relaxing on a warm summer evening. Detached garage. Amazing finished walk-out studio basement with kitchen, family room with fireplace, bedroom and bathroom along with stackable washer and dryer included. So many options you can do with the basement. There is a current tenant that has been renting for 3 years and pays $1,250/month."

Louisville



506 Sunset Drive

$639,000

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.22 acres

1,408 square feet

Listed for: 6 days

"RANCH STYLE HOME ON A GREAT LOT that backs up to waterway/ditch and near downtown Louisville! House has a large, open kitchen with vaulted ceiling and lots of light. Hardwood floors throughout the house along with big tiles in the kitchen give a charming and hip feel to the house. Spectacular lot offers tremendous potential for a future addition. Roof replaced in 2018. Did I say close to downtown and no neighbors in the back? One block from Louisville Middle School. Easy access to Boulder."

Superior



348 Fox Lane

$650,000

4 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

0.08 acres

1,869 square feet

Listed for: 5 days

"Check out this beautiful home! Walking distance to shops, parks, and the best that Superior has to offer! The absolutely stunning kitchen was renovated just a few years ago, and no expenses were spared. 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms means there's room for everyone, and the open floor plan and large deck provide ample room for entertaining! No HOA, and access to walking trails nearby!"

Boulder



3365 Euclid Avenue

$655,000

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

0.19 acres

912 square feet

Listed for: 48 days (original price $700,000; dropped $24,900 on June 15)

"Welcome home to your turnkey ranch in Boulder's Baseline Neighborhood! Your fully irrigated, perennial front landscape makes this the most colorful home on the street! Step inside your living room & be welcomed by refinished hardwood floors and lots of natural light! Perfect for entertaining, continue to your open concept, fully upgraded chef's kitchen featuring: top of the line stainless steel appliances, dual fuel gas range w/convection, knotty alder cabinets, concrete epoxy flooring & ammonite embedded concrete countertops. Wow! Freshly painted throughout. Head back to your master bedroom featuring a stylish half bath and sliding beetle kill closet barn door. This gem contains 2 more ample-sized bedrooms: perfect for an office and utility room/storage! Your main/full bathroom is tastefully updated with Bluetooth fan/speaker & 2 shower heads that can run separately or simultaneously (overhead rain shower &/or side regular shower). Lastly, walk out of your kitchen to your massive, fully fenced back yard. Host your family & friends on your flagstone patio while harvesting your organic produce from your fully irrigated garden complete with: raised beds & enclosed 'vegetable palace!' Storage shed included. Roof replaced in 2020. Updated Windows. Sewer line cleaned. New interior and exterior paint. Close to High Peaks Elementary, Bear Canyon Creek Pedestrian Trail, Arrowwood Park, CU and much more! Come see this beautiful, centrally located Boulder ranch-style home today before it's gone!!!"

1907 Ford Street in Golden. Google Maps

Golden



1907 Ford Street

$675,000

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

0.16 acres

1,698 square feet

Listed for: 6 days

"You'll love this home in a perfect location in heart of Downtown Golden! This bright, airy brick bungalow has loads of charm and sits in quaint historic neighborhood. The main level boasts an open concept kitchen and west-facing views. This home has a large yard with a detached 1-car garage, mature trees and tons of additional off street parking. In the lower level there is an additional dwelling unit/mother in law suite/ADU for separate income or convenience. This home is just blocks away from restaurants, parks, cafes, shopping and breweries."

Greenwood Village



11972 East Lake Circle

$675,000

4 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

0.08 acres

2,921 square feet

Listed for 13 days (dropped $15,000 on June 21)

"Stunning main floor master home with views of Cherry Creek State Park! This bright and beautiful home welcomes you with an inviting foyer and the bright and open living spaces feature gorgeous new hardwood floors, magnificent plantation shutters, tall ceilings and amazing views. The kitchen is spacious with a cozy breakfast bar, loads of cabinet space and granite countertops. The kitchen flows well into the stunning dining area that features wonderful windows and connects to the beautiful family room with grand vaulted ceilings and an enticing gas fireplace. Also on the main level is the convenient mudroom/laundry room and the gorgeous vaulted master suite with large walk-in closet and elegant 5-piece bathroom. The upper level has two great sized bedrooms and a wonderful full bathroom. The full basement is adorned with tall ceilings and features a large great room, spacious bedroom and a great 3/4 bathroom in addition to the abundant storage and mechanical rooms. This fantastic low maintenance home has a 2-car garage and a marvelous private deck with direct access to the yard and gorgeous open space views. All of this in the Cherry Creek School District and located in a gated neighborhood with loads of green spaces, private pool, hot tub, club house plus tennis courts and just steps away from Cherry Creek State Park, which can be accessed without even crossing a road."

Lone Tree



10366 Bluffmont Drive

$860,000

3 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

0.1 acres

4,173 square feet

Listed for: 7 days

"Gorgeous and low-maintenance Ridgegate patio home with main-floor owner's/primary suite! Tasteful updates and quality finishes! Newly refinished hardwood floors, newer carpet, designer paint and modern updates. The large kitchen will delight any chef with a large island, 5-burner gas cooktop, extensive cherry cabinetry, granite and new backsplash. The eating nook opens to a patio overlooking the pristine park-like courtyard — a perfect place for your morning coffee or reading a book. The main-floor owner's suite boasts tray ceilings, crown molding, and a beautifully updated 5-piece bath with a new Euro shower door. You'll love the spacious great room featuring a stunning built-in, a cozy gas fireplace for cold winter evenings and a surround sound speaker system — to enjoy your favorite movies or music. Enjoy afternoons and evenings relaxing or entertaining on the new professionally designed pavers patio area with a built-in gas grill, shrubs and even an espaliered apple tree! Upstairs has 2 bedrooms and a full bath, plus a large loft area wired for surround sound. The unfinished basement has rough-in plumbing and radon mitigation system installed. Ridgegate is a stellar master-planned community surrounded by parks, trails, shops, coffee shops, restaurants and the nearby light-rail station. Just a few blocks away from the rec center, the Lone Tree Arts Center, the library and so much more. This excellent location has easy access to I-25 for a good commute whether you work in Denver or the Springs. The HOA takes care of mowing the lawn and shoveling the snow and even includes the internet! No work to do here — just move in and begin to enjoy all that this community has to offer."

Cherry Hills Village



23 Foxtail Circle

$2,350,000

4 bedrooms

5 bathrooms

0.38 acres

7,985 square feet

Listed for: 19 days

"A unique find within the exclusive Buell Mansion neighborhood! Set on a quiet, interior lot within the gated community, this classic three-story Cherry Hills home is a rare find. Enter into a grand foyer and formal living space with sweeping vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Feel right at home in this spectacular kitchen with a butler pantry that leads you into the formal dining space that will take your breath away. Overlook the backyard from your breakfast nook that connects into an open living room. Spacious main floor master with vaulted ceilings and incredible bathroom retreat. A formal office quietly set away completes the main floor. Upstairs you will find a second master bedroom and two more en-suite bedrooms or additional office. Beautifully manicured landscaping with newly updated outdoor lighting that warms the exterior. Large 3,200 square foot unfinished basement ready for you to complete with your own touch. Oversized 3-car garage. Neighborhood tennis courts, pool, lake, and Highline Canal access. Convenient access to downtown Denver and the mountains. Coveted Cherry Hills Village Elementary within the Cherry Creek School District. "