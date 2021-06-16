Cheapest Houses for Sale in Most Affordable Metro Denver Cities

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The housing market is red-hot in Denver, where the average price for a detached home just set a new record by surpassing $700,000. As recently as 2020, it was possible to find multiple properties within Denver city limits for under $250,000 — but those days are over, at least for now. But there's more to metro Denver than the Mile High City.

To get an idea of cheaper options in the region, we searched the Homesnap.com website to find the least-expensive detached houses available in 26 metro municipalities. The least expensive detached home for sale in the area right now turned out to be a modest joint in Federal Heights listed for $270,000.

Many of the less expensive places definitely qualify as fixer-uppers. The phrase "as is" appears numerous times in the listing descriptions, and "sweat equity" gets a mention, as well. Even more telling, in a market where the most desirable homes are being put under contract in less than a week, several of these houses have lingered for months. A Thornton property whose summary insists that it "won't last long" was first listed 68 days ago, and that Federal Heights house has been around for 139 days.

Still, some of the homes at the upper end of our modest scale were just listed and could be gone within hours, including the most expensive house here — a 1,500-square-footer in Broomfield listed at $465,000.

Here are the cheapest houses currently for sale in thirteen of the more affordable metro Denver cities, ordered from lowest to highest price and accompanied by select photos, links, details and more:

Federal Heights

90921 Rampart Street

$270,000

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

0.1 acres

1,082 square feet

Listed for: 139 days (price dropped $5,000 on June 9)

LEASE PURCHASE IS AN OPTION BASED ON CRITERIA. WELCOME HOME to your REMODELED Home in Federal Heights! The sought-after open layout offers a welcoming gathering place with kitchen, dining room and living room. The 2nd bedroom has an attached bathroom with shower and walk-in closet. Beautiful kitchen updates: Quartz counter tops, NEW Stainless appliances! New Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout, w/NEW carpet in the bedrooms. Newly remodeled bathrooms. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms all on the main floor. New interior & exterior paint. Newer furnace and NEW water heater. Buy a remodeled home for LESS than $300K! Close to parks and Water World, and a few minutes from schools, shopping and I-25/Hwy 36 access. This property sits on a large lot and the LOT IS INCLUDED. Large 10x14 Shed for additional storage!

Denver



3155 West Walsh Place

$290,000

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.15 acres

600 square feet

Listed for: 70 days (price dropped $10,000 on June 15)

A detached home in this price point?!?!? Seriously, you cannot beat this price for a detached home with this type of yard! You may just fall in love with this corner lot ranch with a massive yard. Updated kitchen, off-street parking, two bedrooms, and a covered patio round out this property. DO NOT MISS your chance to own this home!

Northglenn



10835 Clarkson Street

$300,000

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

0.27 acres

2,788 square feet

Listed for: 130 days

Spacious size home, super large lot! This home needs a great amount work, great upside for buyer willing to put in the work. Seller has done some recent updating & cleaning. House is being SOLD AS IS...please note that when showing.

Aurora

1241 Elmira Street

$310,000

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.14 acres

793 square feet

Listed for: 12 days

Welcome to this charming home in Aurora. This is a great investor opportunity: 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 2 car garage and a nice spacious back yard. This beautiful starter home is in the perfect location. Close to Stanley market, shopping centers, public transportation, schools and downtown. This property is great for flipping or as a rental. Property is being sold “as is, where is, and with all faults,” sale does not include any warranties. It needs a lot of cosmetic work. It has great possibility as a rental or flip. No showings without a negotiated contract. There are currently tenants in place.

7657 Newton Street in Westminster. Google Maps

Westminster



7657 Newton Street

$325,000

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.25 acres

960 square feet

Listed for: 97 days (price dropped $25,000 on May 23)

CASH ONLY...PROPERTY CANNOT GO FHA OR CONV IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION. Photos will be confusing as there are TWO dwellings on this lot. One of them is probably going to be a scrape-off. Very Large Lot — 10800 sq ft. .2479 acres. 2 dwellings. MAJOR FIX UP! Scrape off on some of the structures. Improved lot, deep lot. Tons of Potential!! Fix up front dwelling and rent it for $1,400 or so a month (or live in it yourself) while you scrape the rest and start a new construction. Great part of town! Other homes on street look great. Close to public transportation. Bus route and light rail. Shopping close by. Looking for cash or conventional loan buyer. Sold as is.

Thornton



2081 East 88th Avenue

$336,000

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

0.15 acres

1,002 square feet

Listed for: 68 days

Excellent starter home in a convenient location! One floor living with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Long driveway provides plenty of off street parking. Good-size backyard for entertaining. This one won't last long!

Wheat Ridge



4729 Carr Street

$350,000

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.15 acres

986 square feet

Listed for: 27 days (price dropped $49,999 on June 15)

BACK ON THE MARKET — CONTRACT FELL Again! Seller says sell! Price reduced by $50,000. Buyers are worried about being in a flood zone. Seller has lived there since the 1960's and has never had a flood and has never filed an insurance claim. She has also noted a small leak that was behind the clothes washer caused some mold. She will not address the mold. While looking at the property you will see a jack in the basement. Seller's husband installed that back in the 1960's to adjust the home periodically to keep the home level Don't let fear prevent you from owning your own home. Low Interest Rates Means Opportunity Knocks To Own For Less Than Renting! This Terrific Mid Century All Brick One Level Living. Car Port Plus A Huge Oversize Two Car Garage with Power and Garage Door Opener Plus a Separate 7 x 12 Storage Building. Large Fully Fenced Back Yard. Open Living Room w/ Coat Closet to Updated Kitchen with Nice Cabinets & Pantry All Appliances are Included. Skylight Brightens the Dining Area. Three Bedrooms have Beautiful Hardwood Floors. New Roof in 2017. Newer Windows. Gas Hi Efficiency Furnace. Gas 40 Gal. Hot Water Heater. Evaporative Cooler. Updated Electrical in 2014. Crawl Space is Fully Insulated Plus Attic has Additional Insulation. Washer & Dryer Are Included. Great Location With Easy Access to Light Rail, I-70 To Head West to the Mountains or East to the Airport, Close to Shopping and Much More! Check Out Clear Creek Green Belt Ride From Golden to Denver. Anderson Park with Outdoor Swimming Near By. Schedule your showing for today!

Lakewood



1616 Kendall Street

$365,000

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.23 acres

598 square feet

Listed for: 30 days

Great opportunity in Sloan's Lake area! 1940's home on a huge lot in the city. Being sold in AS-IS condition. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants and downtown. Don't miss your chance for some sweat equity in this hot real estate market! Newer water heater, and furnace. Set up your showing today.

Englewood

3801 South Logan Street

$385,000

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.15 acres

1,232 square feet

Listed for: 7 days

INCREDIBLE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR A DEVELOPER OR SOMEONE WHO WANTS TO BUILD THEIR DREAM HOME. Looking for an investor or buyer who wants a great corner lot in Englewood. Property is being sold as is. Building plans available for a 2 story, 3,000+ square foot home with a 2 car garage and additional ADU/Cottage House. The ADU/Cottage House could provide excellent rental income!!! Permits acquired, ILC, soil AND asbestos testing done and much much more. There are new kitchen cabinets in the kitchen which can be moved to the ADU. No HOA covenants or rules. The property is located in the heard of Englewood — very close to Schools (new school up the block), Public Transportation, Englewood Light Rail Station, Old Town Englewood, Plenty of New Nearby Restaurants, Shopping, Highways, Downtown Denver, DTC, Mally Rec Centers and Swedish Medical Center. Come check out the earning potential on this one!

204 North 4th Avenue in Brighton. Google Maps

Brighton



204 North 4th Avenue

$390,000

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

0.14 acres

1,546 square feet

Listed for: 1 day

Newly renovated home ready for you to make your own! No HOA! This home is situated on a corner lot only a short walk away from the shopping and dinning of Brighton's charming main street. The main floor features a light bright family living space and open concept kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The basement is fully finished, and can be used as a fourth non conforming bedroom/flex space. It also includes washer and dryer hookups, and a large storage area. All new everything including windows, appliances, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, roof, you name it! The detached 2-car garage and additional 2 storage structures give ample space for hobbies and make the yard your own with a $2,000 landscape allowance or closing cost credit.

Parker



8681 Bluegrass Circle

$400,000

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

0.21 acres

2,112 square feet

Listed for: 2 days

So much potential in this tri-level in Cottonwood situated on a large cul-de-sac lot with mature trees backing to open space! No HOA! Home and grounds need aesthetic updates, but the bones are great! Wood floors in Living, Dining, Kitchen and Family Room. Open floor plan, sunny and bright. Vaulted Living Room with fireplace. Three upstairs bedrooms with en suite primary bedroom. Lower level is totally above ground and has a huge family room with wood floors + another bedroom and a three-quarters bath/laundry room combo. Large two-level deck off dining room opens into spacious yard. Conveniently located just minutes away from Park Meadows Mall, Arapahoe Crossings, highways, public transportation, trails and open spaces. As-is sale. This is a find! Don't miss the 3-D Tour and floor plans.

Commerce City



6945 Olive Street

$415,900

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

0.34 acres

1,026 square feet

Listed for: 12 days

New! New! New! MUST see this newly Remodeled rare Ranch style Extra large lot Home!!! This Ranch home sits on an extra large lot, and has NEW KITCHEN, NEW FLOORING, NEW PAINT IN AND OUT, NEW ROOF, NEW LIGHTING, NEW BATHROOM. This home has a detached garage, and has a ton of parking space for all your RV, Boat and work vehicles, a driveway that goes from 1 block and out the back to another block, Amazing! This yard has endless possibilities of what your imagination can do with it. Great location and centrally located, very close to Northfield shopping, 10 minutes to downtown, Major highways are just minutes away. Come and enjoy your beautiful ranch home with a wrap around covered patio that's perfect for entertaining !!!! Oh yes, it's available for a quick closing.

Broomfield



2830 West 133rd Avenue

$465,000

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

0.17 acres

1,588 square feet

Listed for: 1 day

Lovely and well maintained home that shows the pride of ownership. The home is a gardener's dream. The back yard has peach trees, plum trees and an elderberry tree, five raised beds for growing, a chicken coop and space to compost. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is near great shopping and awesome schools. Home is a bi-level, giving you plenty of space to spread out, with a family room/den downstairs. Large master bedroom with adjacent sitting room space. Lovely deck to enjoy Colorado mornings and a stone patio to gather with friends or enjoy some solitude. This is a spacious home in a great neighborhood! Buyer to verify all information.

Coming soon: Bargain listings in thirteen more metro Denver municipalities.