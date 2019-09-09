 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Watts family prior to the August 2018 triple homicide.
The Watts family prior to the August 2018 triple homicide.
Family photo via crimeonline.com

Christopher Watts Tragedy House Auction Now Delayed Until 2020

Michael Roberts | September 9, 2019 | 7:50am
AA

The auction of the house in Frederick, Colorado, where admitted slayer Christopher Watts killed his pregnant wife and two children in August 2018 has been pushed back again, just as we predicted last month. Now the property won't go on the block until 2020 at the earliest.

In the rash of articles marking a year since Watt murdered his wife, Shanann, and their kids, three-year-old Celeste and four-year-old Bella, the Denver Post and many other publications announced the auction date for the residence at 2825 Saratoga Trail as September 18. But attorney Jessica Hale, whose law firm, McCarthy Holthus, LLP, represents the seller, JPMorgan Chase Bank, made it clear via email that the odds of such a transaction happening were mighty slim.

"Unfortunately, we cannot provide any detail as to why the sale has been postponed," Hale wrote about previous delays for sales scheduled on April 17 and July 17, respectively. "I predict the sale will not be taking place 9/18/2019."

Related Stories

That turned out to be accurate. The website of Weld County Public Trustee Susie Velasquez now lists the date as January 8, 2020.

The potential for a change didn't shock Velasquez, who will be handling the proceedings whenever they take place. "Some foreclosures are continued several times, and we usually don't know why," she told us last month. "We just receive information from the attorney for the lender, and they don't give us a reason."

One possibility: While there's a lot of curiosity about the house, as Velasquez acknowledged, there may be considerably less interest in paying market value for the setting of violence so extreme that it made coast-to-coast headlines for weeks. More details can be found in our post "Watts Family Killings Update and Why Colorado Crimes So Often Go National."

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >