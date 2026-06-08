Politics & Government

City Park bandstand set for rebuild after fire in March

The nearly 100-year-old staple burned down in March.
By Sage KelleyJune 8, 2026
city park jazz bandstand burned after a fire
City Park's bandstand was nearly 100 years old.

City Park Jazz
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The nearly 100-year-old bandstand may be gone, but a new iteration is headed City Park’s way.

Denver Parks & Recreation announced the steps to replace the bandstand on June 8. The department says that local firm Mundus Bishop will lead the design, with the opening estimated for the 2027 City Park Jazz season, which usually begins in June.

The shell was initially built in 1929 and stood as a staple for the Denver jazz scene for almost 100 years. It was set ablaze on March 26, resulting in the structure’s complete loss months before the 40th anniversary of City Park Jazz. According to the Denver Fire Department, tests on samples from the burn did not detect traces of accelerants, and the investigation is now complete but was ultimately inconclusive.

City Park Jazz is continuing this summer with a temporary stage hosting the first concert on June 7, with weekly shows through August 9.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the This Week’s Top Stories newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

A replacement for the famous stand is already in the works. 9News anchor Kyle Clark issued a call to arms for donations through his Word of Thanks Fund in April, collecting over $3,000. Mundus Bishop and Parks & Rec will host an event at City Park on June 28 to collect public feedback on how the shell should be crafted.

“We’re committed to rebuilding a bandshell that reflects the cultural and recreational importance of City Park,” Parks & Rec Executive Director Jolon Clark says in a statement announcing the rebuild.

In all, Parks & Rec is looking for $250,000 to cover the insurance deductible and complete the new build.

“Whether it’s posing for photos before prom, getting married or dancing with mom or dad during City Park Jazz, countless memories have been made at the City Park Bandstand,” Mayor Mike Johnston says in the Parks & Rec release. “It’s time to start making memories again.”

Keep Westword Free

No paywall. Always accessible. We’re always watching out for you and our community — but we need your help to keep us going strong. Help keep Westword free and in print every week.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Sage Kelley joined Westword as a staff writer in May 2026. He previously worked at the Denver Gazette, covering breaking news and Jefferson County. Sage has received numerous awards from the Society of Professional Journalists and Colorado Press Association for his reporting on arts and public safety. A Delaware native, Sage graduated from Pratt Institute in New York City with a major in creative writing.

sage.kelley@westword.com

Loading latest posts...