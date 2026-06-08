City Park bandstand set for rebuild after fire in March

The nearly 100-year-old bandstand may be gone, but a new iteration is headed City Park’s way.

Denver Parks & Recreation announced the steps to replace the bandstand on June 8. The department says that local firm Mundus Bishop will lead the design, with the opening estimated for the 2027 City Park Jazz season, which usually begins in June.

The shell was initially built in 1929 and stood as a staple for the Denver jazz scene for almost 100 years. It was set ablaze on March 26, resulting in the structure’s complete loss months before the 40th anniversary of City Park Jazz. According to the Denver Fire Department, tests on samples from the burn did not detect traces of accelerants, and the investigation is now complete but was ultimately inconclusive.

City Park Jazz is continuing this summer with a temporary stage hosting the first concert on June 7, with weekly shows through August 9.

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A replacement for the famous stand is already in the works. 9News anchor Kyle Clark issued a call to arms for donations through his Word of Thanks Fund in April, collecting over $3,000. Mundus Bishop and Parks & Rec will host an event at City Park on June 28 to collect public feedback on how the shell should be crafted.

“We’re committed to rebuilding a bandshell that reflects the cultural and recreational importance of City Park,” Parks & Rec Executive Director Jolon Clark says in a statement announcing the rebuild.

In all, Parks & Rec is looking for $250,000 to cover the insurance deductible and complete the new build.

“Whether it’s posing for photos before prom, getting married or dancing with mom or dad during City Park Jazz, countless memories have been made at the City Park Bandstand,” Mayor Mike Johnston says in the Parks & Rec release. “It’s time to start making memories again.”