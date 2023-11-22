Colfax Avenue Learns to Talk Through New Lamp Post Signs

Thanks to a new partnership between the Colfax Ave Business Improvement District and the London-based communication platform Hello Lamp Post, now's your chance — but there's a catch.
Far from the raunchy gossip one might expect from a chat with the infamous "Longest Main Street in America," these street conversations are based around information about local art and businesses.
The project includes fifteen signs posted on street poles and sidewalks throughout a 1.3-mile stretch of East Colfax Avenue. The signs ask passersby to scan a QR code and start texting with a chatbot, aka the street. It started in August and is still going on today.
"I think quite a few people have muttered the phrase, 'If Colfax could talk…' Well, now it can, in a sense," says Michelle Valeri, communications director of the Colfax Ave Business Improvement District. "This project allows us to bring the street to life and is an interactive way to engage with the Colfax community."
When you scan the QR code, the conversation starts with some questions for the user: how they got to Colfax, why they're visiting and how safe they feel on a scale of one to five. Then, it offers some information about public art displays on the road and gives the user a chance to ask some questions.
This is the second endeavor in Colorado for Hello Lamp Post, which just concluded a short project gauging public safety sentiments around the University of Denver.
"Our mission is to make places better for people," says Isabel Loos, community engagement manager for the platform. "Our engagement along Colfax Avenue aims to elevate the visitor experience by gathering community feedback to identify desired improvements for the future, while addressing any immediate inquiries. We also discuss the diverse array of events taking place in the area."
Westword tried chatting with Colfax using the sign at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Pearl Street on Tuesday. Though we got some genuine responses, twelve out of our nineteen inquiries prompted the reply: "Sorry, I don't know the answer to that, but I'm always learning."
Questions such as "What's a good restaurant nearby?", "What should I do while I'm in town?" and "Where's the nearest bus stop?" stumped the automated bot.
Other questions got a response, but not the one intended. For example, asking "How old is Colfax?" was answered with a link to information about local art displays. Asking "How long is Colfax Ave?" got a paragraph-long reply about the goals of the Colfax Ave Business Improvement District.
If you happen to ask the right questions, the chat will send a link to the Colfax Avenue business directory for restaurants, or to the Colfax Ave website homepage for events. The directory, unfortunately, is not tailored to the specific information requested — whether you ask for pizza or a beer, you get the same list.
Curiously, asking "Where can I get a sandwich?" gets you a "Sorry, I don't know the answer to that" reply. But asking "Where can I get some pizza?" gets you a link.
The fifteen "Hello Colfax" signs are posted along Colfax Avenue, 14th Avenue and 16th Avenue — from Grant Street to Josephine Street. Valeri says more will be added by the end of the year that will teach people about current development projects and the upcoming Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project.
Right now, the signs bring in about twelve to fourteen texts per day, Valeri says. But she expects engagement to improve as the project continues.
"We envision this as a long-term project so we can continuously engage with the community and keep them informed about what’s happening on our stretch of Colfax," Valeri says. "We’re gaining valuable insights into what the community wants to see for the future of Colfax, and we’re excited to incorporate their feedback into our work."