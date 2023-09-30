Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in September

It's been a bittersweet month in the dining scene. While a number of exciting new spots have been added, there have also been some sad losses, including Wash Park eatery Bittersweet.
A divorce was the reason for that closure, while failed landlord negotiations sealed the fate of beloved South Broadway bar Barry's, which will pour its last drink on September 30. The last day of the month also marks the end for LowDown Brewery, which is throwing one last big bash.
In September, we reported eleven closures in total, along with eighteen openings. While one brewery says goodbye, another is now pouring. Broomfield's 4 Noses opened a taproom in Park Hill. It's currently in soft-opening mode and will celebrate its grand opening on October 20.
The last week of the month saw the debut of El Mercado from the team at the Regular, a fine-dining restaurant that joined the scene in July. This concept, which is in a separate but connected space on Market Street, is stocked with fresh produce, meats, fish and more. It also serves a daytime menu with soups, salads and sandwiches.
Fans of French fare now have two new options: Jacques is serving classic bistro staples in LoHi, while Le French, which has a menu infused with Senegalese influences, opened a second location in the 9+CO development on Colorado Boulevard.
Other notable openings this month include the state's first outpost of global Nepalese chain Bajeku Sekuwa in Aurora; Dough Counter, a New York and Sicilian-style pizzeria from the family behind Marco's Coal Fired; the Mighty Burger at Denver Beer Company's Platte Street location; and a fast-casual eatery with an on-site market and vertical farm in RiNo.
Also now serving: the long-awaited three-in-one brick-and-mortar concept in Park Hill from Yuan Wonton, the dumpling food truck with a cult following, Pho King Rapidos (here called Thuy) and Sweets and Sourdough.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed in September:
4 Noses Brewing Company, 4040 Dahlia Street
Bajeku Sekuwa Nepalese and Himalayan Grill, 12191 East Iliff Avenue, Aurora
Buddies, 504 East Colfax Avenue
Corvus Coffee, 1350 40th Street
Dough Counter, 2466 South Colorado Boulevard
El Mercado, 1432 Market Street
Farm & Market, 2401 Larimer Street
The Fifth String at Attimo, 2246 Larimer Street
Golden Banh Mi, 2648 South Parker Road, Aurora
Holey Moley, 1201 18th Street
Huckleberry Roasters, 5990 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Jacques, 3200 Tejon Street
Le French, 846 Albion Street
Locales, 931 East 11th Avenue
The Mighty Burger at Denver Beer Company,1695 Platte Street
Pizza Linda at Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee Street
Sweetgreen, 2770 South Colorado Boulevard
Yuan Wonton/Thuy by PKR/Sweets and Sourdough, 2878 Fairfax Street
3 Kilts Tavern, 1076 Ogden Street
Barry's on Broadway, 58 Broadway
Bellota, 3550 Brighton Boulevard
Bittersweet, 500 East Alameda Avenue
Bubu, 1423 Larimer Street
Corner Bakery Cafe, 500 16th Street Mall
Emilio's Almost Famous, 10081 Wadsworth Parkway, Westminster
Lowdown Brewery + Kitchen, 800 Lincoln Street
Pirate Alley Boucherie, 1801 Wynkoop Street
The Shack, 151 West Mineral Avenue, Littleton
Terra, 891 14th Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
