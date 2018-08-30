24-Hour Hotline to Report ICE Raids in Colorado Extends to Wyoming

Immigrant-rights organizations in Colorado and Wyoming have joined forces to create a 24-hour, interstate hotline to report Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. The two-state network, launched Thursday, August 29, is an outgrowth of the Colorado Rapid Response Network, which has been in operation in Colorado since June 2017.

As we've previously reported, the Colorado hotline uses a team of volunteer dispatchers and “confirmers” — people trained to go out into the field and verify whether an immigration raid by federal agents is, in fact, occurring (or has recently occurred). The Wyoming Rapid Response Network will operate the same way. Both branches share a central phone number (1-844-864-8341), manned around the clock by dispatchers who coordinate with volunteers on the ground to investigate reported ICE operations in both Colorado and Wyoming.

The joint hotline was created to address stepped-up immigration enforcement under the Trump administration and the Jeff Sessions-led Department of Justice. Last December, the ICE field office in Centennial, which oversees operations in Colorado and Wyoming, reported that ICE arrests were up 20 percent in the two-state area in 2017 as compared to 2016. Across the country, ICE arrests were up 40 percent in 2017 compared to 2016.