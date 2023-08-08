Bears Crash Weddings, Hammocks and Wildlife Sanctuaries

No, we aren’t talking about Hulu’s The Bear — which just put out an excellent second season, complete with more mouthwatering shots of Italian beef. These are real-life Smokeys that have been making headlines.
There's "Hank the Tank," aka "Henrietta the Tank," coming here from California — a viral sensation and one of the country's most infamous bears; an unexpected wedding crasher in Boulder County; a hammock attack in Trinidad; and a full-blown conspiracy over whether China is harboring a "human bear" at a public zoo.
The furry creatures just can't stay out of the news.
In Colorado, the most common bear is the black bear, which can actually sport coats of different colors — including brown and blonde. “Black bears are curious, intelligent, and very resourceful; they will explore all possible food sources,” according to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife bear information site. “If they find food near homes, campgrounds, vehicles, or communities, they’ll come back for more.”
Visitors are thronging a zoo in eastern China's Zhejiang province after a video of one of its bears went viral with some netizens suggesting she looked so human that she might be a staff member in a bear suit, local media reported https://t.co/ZttIlc73rv 1/4 pic.twitter.com/OnaGC21R4V— Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2023
Bear noses have a snack radar that puts stoners with the munchies to shame. Typically, they're able to smell food up to five miles away. Hungry bears that come in contact with humans can cause damage, and if they get too aggressive, must be — as CPW puts it — “destroyed.”
“Every time we’re forced to destroy a bear, it’s not just the bear that loses,” the agency’s website laments. “We all lose a little piece of the wildness that makes Colorado so special.”
CPW encourages people to be “Bear Aware” by doing things like bear-proofing garbage cans and not leaving food, including birdseed, out where bears can easily access it. The state’s Bear Aware program is volunteer-based and helps communities make it safer for bears and humans to co-exist.
Here are some of the in-the-news bears of which you should be aware.
Another California TransplantAccording to U.S Census Bureau data released in June, over 30,000 people moved from California to Colorado in 2021. Now the Centennial State is welcoming one of its heftiest denizens from the Golden State: a 500-pound bear known as "Hank the Tank" or, as Governor Jared Polis called her in an August 4 tweet, "Henrietta the Tank" — following confirmation of her gender.
The Lake Tahoe area had long been plagued by what was assumed to be one male bear — nicknamed "the Tank" for its gigantic size. It was suspected to be behind at least 28 home invasions, although authorities later discovered that there were actually at least three bears breaking into residences in the area. However, one female bear did the lion's share of the damage, and DNA has confirmed she was behind at least 21 break-ins.
Today, wildlife biologists for the @CaliforniaDFW captured a large female black bear, who will be transferred to @animalsanctuary upon a one-time permission from @COParksWildlife and @coagriculture1.— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) August 4, 2023
We welcome “Hank the Tank” (turned out to be Henrietta the Tank) to Colorado! pic.twitter.com/KdI0l2NtoW
Bear 64F had been tagged and fitted with a tracking collar by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in March. She slipped her collar in May, but the two months she had it were enough for the department to figure out exactly which crimes were likely committed by this thicc queen. And she did the damage with her three cubs in tow!
Dubbed the Tank, Bear 64F was captured on August 4 and is coming to The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Springfield, Colorado. The sanctuary is an offshoot of The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, which recently headed up an effort to relocate animals from a destitute Puerto Rican zoo. The facility will now add Henrietta the Tank to its collection.
While this infamous transplant makes her way to the 10,000-acre refuge, her cubs will head to a sanctuary in California to be rehabilitated in hopes of a successful release into the wild.
Wedded bliss isn’t just for married couples — it’s also for wandering bears in Boulder County that manage to ransack dessert tables.
Look No Further for the Star of a Wedding Crashers Remake
That was the case last week at what 9News described as a “very Colorado wedding" crashed by a black bear.
High school sweethearts Cailyn McRossie-Martinez and Brandon Martinez also got hit with some monsoon rains, which provided for an epic — but drenched — photo shoot. But the perfect Colorado picture came when their uninvited guest showed up.
The bear reportedly joined the festivities once the dancing started and gobbled up some sweet treats before being shooed away by security. Images captured by people who were there show the creature standing on top of the dessert table.
Caught on camera: Bear crashes wedding, helps itself to dessert table https://t.co/VkZK5pFtoX pic.twitter.com/m9ViprFefY— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 7, 2023
Even in a busy wedding season, the night will surely be one to remem-bear.
On a sadder note, it appears that one of the state’s headline-grabbing bears is headed for "destruction" after it recently interrupted a camper enjoying a hammock sesh near the Purgatoire River bottoms in Trinidad.
Hammock Horrors in Trinidad
“The man told CPW Wildlife Officers that he was in a hammock Saturday night when he heard a rustling noise, turned on his headlamp and saw a dark-colored bear next to him,” CPW said in a release. “The man said the bear bit him on the upper right arm, turned and wandered off.”
CPW officially announced it is searching for the furry perpetrator and, under agency policy, it must be euthanized if it’s caught.
And the bear seems a tad lazy: One bite and then it lost interest? It’s safe to say the man who was bitten didn’t have to channel his inner Hugh Glass, which is definitely a good thing for both him and the bear.
The incident was the third reported bear attack in Colorado this year.
After a video of a Malayan sun bear standing on two legs at a zoo in Hangzhou, China, went viral, the zoo crafted a statement from the bear’s perspective, clarifying that it is definitely not a person.
Our Bears Are Not People, Chinese Zoo Insists
“Let me reiterate again to everyone that I am a sun bear — not a black bear, not a dog — a sun bear!” the statement read. Interesting strategy, to personify a bear that people were already questioning as potentially being a person.
People were wary of the creature's DNA makeup because of the way the bear stood up and gestured toward people, as well as its saggy fur, which many observers said made it look like a human in a bear suit.
“Girl…we’ve never seen a bear look like that,” Twitter user @arianaunext posted.
Twitter account @BearPosting weighed in, saying, “That’s unfortunate because that is what Sun Bears normally look like. They’re so lanky and uncanny that it shouldn’t be surprising how someone could mistake them for a dude in a costume.”
These bears are just little weirdos, and that’s okay!
That’s unfortunate because that is what Sun Bears normally look like. They’re so lanky and uncanny that it shouldn’t be surprising how someone could mistake them for a dude in a costume. https://t.co/kHzXguavnQ pic.twitter.com/8DE8kRqPXZ— 🐻 Bear🌧️ (@BearPosting) July 31, 2023
Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it’s just weeks away from pushing its annual “bears are entering hyperphagia” message.
It’s Almost Time for Bears to Pack on the Pounds
Hyperphagia is the time of year when bears start preparing for hibernation by eating as much food as they possibly can — sometimes for up to twenty hours a day. During this time, CPW cautions, they can be more likely to get into conflicts with people as they try to reach a 20,000-calorie-per-day mark.
“CPW’s most reported conflicts are from attractants such as trash, birdseed, pet food and barbecue grills,” the agency warned last year. “Removing attractants can help eliminate conflicts and encounters with black bears. It is especially critical that people are extra vigilant and proactive in removing all attractants from outside homes and campsites.”
The department instructs people not to put bird feeders out from August 15 to November 15, as birdseed is a major attractor for bears. Along with securing food in locked coolers and cars, campers should also cook far away from their tents to avoid confused bears chasing lingering food scents.