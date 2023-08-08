Bears Crash Weddings, Hammocks and Wildlife Sanctuaries

Visitors are thronging a zoo in eastern China's Zhejiang province after a video of one of its bears went viral with some netizens suggesting she looked so human that she might be a staff member in a bear suit, local media reported https://t.co/ZttIlc73rv 1/4 pic.twitter.com/OnaGC21R4V — Reuters (@Reuters) August 1, 2023

Another California Transplant

Today, wildlife biologists for the @CaliforniaDFW captured a large female black bear, who will be transferred to @animalsanctuary upon a one-time permission from @COParksWildlife and @coagriculture1.



We welcome “Hank the Tank” (turned out to be Henrietta the Tank) to Colorado! pic.twitter.com/KdI0l2NtoW — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) August 4, 2023



Look No Further for the Star of a Wedding Crashers Remake

Caught on camera: Bear crashes wedding, helps itself to dessert table https://t.co/VkZK5pFtoX pic.twitter.com/m9ViprFefY — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 7, 2023



Hammock Horrors in Trinidad

click to enlarge A bear bit a hammocker over the weekend. Courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife



Our Bears Are Not People, Chinese Zoo Insists

That’s unfortunate because that is what Sun Bears normally look like. They’re so lanky and uncanny that it shouldn’t be surprising how someone could mistake them for a dude in a costume. https://t.co/kHzXguavnQ pic.twitter.com/8DE8kRqPXZ — 🐻 Bear🌧️ (@BearPosting) July 31, 2023



It’s Almost Time for Bears to Pack on the Pounds