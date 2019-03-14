Bill Would End Bail Requirement for Some Low-Level Offenses

Coloradans booked on minor offenses, such as traffic charges or petty crimes, may soon be able to get out of jail without having to pony up for their release.

House Bill 1225, which will be debated today, March 14, in the House Judiciary Committee, would end the monetary bail requirement for certain low-level offenses in Colorado. The bill has bipartisan support, with Representative Matt Soper, a Republican, and Representative Leslie Herod, a Democrat, as co-sponsors.

Herod believes the measure will help create a fairer criminal justice system, regardless of the arrested individual's socioeconomic status. "Each year, thousands of Coloradans charged with minor offenses are incarcerated pretrial simply because they can't afford to pay their way out of jail," she says in a statement. "It is unacceptable to punish those who have the presumption of innocence simply because they’re poor. Poverty is not a crime."