Representative Tim Hernández Gears Up to Push Chicano License Plate Proposal

Working with state Senator Julie Gonzales, Hernández introduced a bill, HB24-1105, that would charge a pair of $25 fees for a colorful orange-and-brown Chicano license plate. Those fees would go to the Highway Users Tax Fund and a kitty reserved for Chicano youth leadership and education programs selected by El Movimiento Sigue, a Pueblo-based nonprofit.

"A license plate is a good mechanism to get some state funding directly toward some outcomes we would like to see in the community," Hernández says. "Not only provide representation that's really important for Chicanos in Colorado, but also an opportunity for us to collectively fund youth leadership programs."





"When I was fourteen years old, I went to the La Raza Youth Leadership Conference at Metro State University," he recalls. "I walked out of that deciding that I want to be a revolutionary history teacher, and it became a huge motivating factor for the reason I thought of myself as a college student, why I pursued teaching, why I wanted to learn a lot about Chicano studies."



The Chicano youth programs he has in mind include the Aquetza Academic Summer Program in Boulder, the Rita J Martinez Youth Leadership Conference in Pueblo, and the La Raza Youth Leadership Conference in Denver. Before he was elected by a committee to fill a legislative vacancy last fall, Hernández was a high school Chicano Studies teacher in Aurora, and "I've taught at most of the Chicano youth leadership programs across the state," he says. Colorado was a hotbed of Chicano activism in the 1960s and 1970s . The Chicano activist group Crusade for Justice and its leader, Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales, were based in Denver, where key events like the West High School blowouts took place.



click to enlarge Tim Hernández went from a Chicano studies teacher to a state legislator. Courtesy of Tim Hernández "The license plate is a great way for our community to step up and expand and fund those programs," he adds. "But more important, to carry a little bit of pride as we drive our cars and our lowriders and our motorcycles around the city, too." In addition to Chicano youth leadership, sales of the plates can can also fund "ethnic studies programs, Chicano studies programs, access to higher education for Chicano students, youth violence prevention programs for Chicano students," Hernández says.

Collecting 3,000 petition signatures in 48 hours to support his idea for a specialty plate, Hernández documented the demand, and says that he expects as many as 10,000 could be sold in the first year. Colorado has about 1.3 million Latino residents.



Former state representative Joe Salazar tried to pass a similar bill in 2016, but it died in a Republican-led Senate Finance Committee. Hernández says he sees "a really good path for the bill" this time because of the "trifecta" of a Democrat-controlled House, Senate and governor's office. Coloradans could start seeing the plate on the roads as early as the summer, he predicts, but "we've got a lot of steps until then."

Earlier this month, Hernández and Gonzales considered designs submitted by twenty artists from all over Colorado, ranging in age from 14 to 85 years old. The two legislators settled on the "serape design" by 23-year-old Larysa Medina of Alamosa.





The winning design has brown and red stripes across the bottom, reminiscent of a serape. The top depicts a red, orange and yellow sunset in a geometric style that looks woven onto the serape. Although the serape is closely linked to Mexican culture, Hernández thinks it reflects the diversity within the Chicano identity.



"We landed on the serape design because we felt like it was a good intersection for a lot of different folks," Hernández says. "One for Mexican-American folks, two for folks from other communities from outside of Mexico. There are Chicanos who are Venezuelan. There are Chicanos that are from Brazil. There are Chicanos from Cuba. There's all kinds of different folks that fit within our diaspora."