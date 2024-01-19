 Personalized License Plates Rejected by Colorado DMV in 2023 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Travel

H3LLYES: The Personalized License Plates the Colorado DMV Rejected in 2023

Over 1,000 vanity plates were rejected in 2023, including Boobaru, Deez Nuts, Redrum and Rich Shit.
January 19, 2024
Some of the great personalized plates that did make it to the road.
Some of the great personalized plates that did make it to the road. Molly Martin and Thomas Mitchell
Share this:
Cars in Colorado often sport Broncos bumper stickers and streaks of dirt, but the best accessory is a personalized license plate.

Vanity plates with fun sayings like SKKURT, MUFNMAN, MMM K, WAFFLES and more can be found on streets around the state — but the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles draws the line at plenty of plates, and just published its list of over 1,000 requests that it rejected in 2023.

“Colorado drivers kept the Division of Motor Vehicles busy reviewing personalized license plate applications in 2023,” the DMV says in an announcement released today, January 19. “The DMV approved over 60,000 personalized plate applications in 2023, almost doubling the amount approved in 2022.”

When it rejects plates, it does so because they are “foul, lewd or rude.” The DMV maintains an offensive-omit list of tens of thousands of plates that will be automatically rejected; staffers also review applications to catch what its automated system might not. And the list is reviewed regularly.

“The offensive-omit list has been built over the years using the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators recommendations, known offensive words and terms, and compared to what other states do not allow,” the DMV explains.

Plates can also be rejected if they were already issued in error, conflict with license-plate configurations or are reserved for auction.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the rejected plate requests in 2023. Spoiler alert: Think about things you shouldn't do/say in church.

Swearing Must Be Reserved for Inside the Car

No combination of letters that translate to the word "fuck" is allowed. Not AF, not FU. But people try anyway, with renditions like 0FOXGVN, 4FKSAKE and ABCDEFU (Gayle stan, tap in).

You may not ‘F’ anything — including cancer. FCANC3R and FCANCR were both rejected in 2023. And the DMV is on to your clever replacement of ph for f.
click to enlarge A subaru with an "I Hate Golf" license plate.
Haters, however, are allowed on Colorado's streets.
Molly Martin


An entire let’s fucking go category was axed in 2023: LETSFGO, LFG, LFGBBY, LFGBBYY, LFGMETS, LFGOOO.

You also can’t be “on your way to fuck” anyone, including “your girl” (OMW2FYG), “your mom” (OMW2YM), “your ho” (OMW2FYH) or “your bitch” (OTWTFYB) — all of which drivers applied for and the DMV rejected in 2023.

There are plenty of people who want to proclaim their bad bitch or badass status who weren’t allowed. BADMF1 was also rejected. There are also a shocking number of combinations including the word "hell" with almost thirty including H3IICAT, H3LLISH, H3LLYES, HELLISH and HELLRZN.

Some also want to own the reality of their car/life with SH1TBOX, SH1TBX, SH1TSHW, SHITBOX and SHITSHW all rejected by the DMV in 2023.

Stephen King Makes an Appearance

There are nearly a dozen variations of Redrum, homages to The Shining, which Stephen King wrote after staying at the Stanley Hotel. All of them were rejected! That fits the general theme: references to illegal activities like murder (redrum backward) or stalking aren’t permitted.

Keep It in Your Pants

Sexual references aren’t allowed, and a great number of plate names related to fornication were struck down by the DMV. Many 69 jokes weren’t seen to completion, while 5TROK1N, 5TROKIN and ASSEATR were also rejected.

Hos and hookers, and references to them, aren’t allowed — even if you’re trying to say you aren’t associated with ho activity as one person who applied for ZROHO3S tried to do.

There is no BGPMPN or BIGCUMN on Colorado’s streets. In fact, the DMV refused loads of cum and pimp references in 2023.

Plus, the DMV doesn’t allow references to boobs. Clever attempts to get a boob-related license plate — like 8OOBS, 8QQ8IES, 8OO8ARU and 8QQBS — were all rejected. Justice for Boobaru, honestly.

Coloradans Are Stuck in Middle School

Sorry, Nick Saban, but Deez Nuts jokes just seem very childish these days. Yet a dozen people applied for and were rejected from having Deez Nuts plates in Colorado in 2023. RIP, D3ZNTZ, DEEZNTZ and DZZZNTZ.

Plus, there were a handful of fart and shart requests that didn’t make it to the streets.

The DMV is apparently anti-thicc queen, rejecting TH1CCUM, THICCUM and THICKAF. Among the other rejected highlights are PUSYWGN and RICHSHT.
click to enlarge
Personalized and specialty plates are plentiful in Colorado.
Molly Martin
If people think their plate requests shouldn’t have been rejected, they can appeal the decision to the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Hearings Division. And sometimes, hilarious and off-color plates do make it to the road. Westword staffers collected images of plates that read SINNRZ, WETDOGY, IH8GOLF, SEXC90, NTMPRZD, TARDY B and 420THC over the past year.

In addition to personalized plates, which cost an extra $60 on top of regular fees, people can also select from 218 special license plates. In 2023, the newly reintroduced Blackout plate was the most popular, with 169,998 people selecting it. (Westword broke down what your special license plate says about you earlier this month.) According to the DMV, the increase in personalized plates last year was related directly to the Blackout plate; of the 60,000 vanity messages approved, 32,886 were on that plate. The plate with the second-highest number of approved personalized messages was the standard green mountain plate, with 12,056.

Check out the full list of rejected plates here.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Catie Cheshire is a staff writer at Westword. After getting her undergraduate degree at Regis University, she went to Arizona State University for a master's degree. She missed everything about Denver -- from the less-intense sun to the food, the scenery and even the bus system. Now she's reunited with Denver and writing news for Westword.
Contact: Catie Cheshire

Trending

Denver Zoo Defends Bachelor Elephant Herd After Making "Worst Zoos" List for 2023

Animals

Denver Zoo Defends Bachelor Elephant Herd After Making "Worst Zoos" List for 2023

By Bennito L. Kelty
Denver Cops Searching for Man Charged With Attacking and Kidnapping Women Outside Bars

Crime

Denver Cops Searching for Man Charged With Attacking and Kidnapping Women Outside Bars

By Chris Perez
Developers' "Wet Dream" Could be Residents' Worst Nightmare: Closing the Dark Horse

Business

Developers' "Wet Dream" Could be Residents' Worst Nightmare: Closing the Dark Horse

By Catie Cheshire
Last Weekend's Arctic Blast Will Fuel Higher Xcel Bills

Weather

Last Weekend's Arctic Blast Will Fuel Higher Xcel Bills

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation