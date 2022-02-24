COVID Outbreaks Rising at Colorado Child-Care Centers

The latest list of COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reveals a decline that corresponds to falling case and hospitalization counts. But there's been a significant rise in the number of outbreaks at child-care centers, which typically cater to kids age five and under — the largest remaining group ineligible for vaccinations.
During the first year of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities; an outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020.
The overall number of new or tweaked entries on the CDPHE's February 23 roster came in at 61, compared to 91 on February 16; as recently as January 26, the weekly total was 211. And the current number is padded by a larger-than-usual number of older entries — some that date back a few weeks, others that were originally identified in late 2021 — resulting from reporting delays in some jurisdictions or other changes.
Right now, 1,242 outbreaks are under active investigation by the state, more than 100 fewer than the 1,364 a week ago. Of the 61 new entries on the list, 23 had experienced at least one prior outbreak.
The largest category of outbreaks was K-12 schools, with 21 new or tweaked outbreaks — down from 27 on February 16. But the 14 child-care centers are nearly triple the number named by the CDPHE the previous week. In contrast, there are only15 new health-care center outbreaks on the roster; 10 of them specialize in senior care.
Other outbreaks of note include a judicial building in Pueblo, the sheriff's office in Huerfano County, the police department in Fountain, and a UPS distribution center at Denver International Airport.
Here are the 61 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on February 23, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. Acorn House C LLC (23S302), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/10/2022, 2 resident cases
2. Alpine Elementary School, School, K-12, Boulder County, 2/17/2022, 11 attendee cases
3. Amazon DDV2, Distribution Center/Business, Adams County, 1/18/2022, 30 staff cases
4. Arrowhead Correctional Center: January 2022, State Prison, Fremont County, 1/10/2022, 87 resident cases
5. Aveanna Healthcare, Healthcare, Outpatient Home Health Agency, El Paso County, 1/10/2022, 5 staff cases
6. Bacon Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Larimer County, 1/17/2022, 3 staff cases, 31 attendee cases
7. BillGO, Inc., Office/Indoor Workspace, Larimer County, 12/23/2021, 17 staff cases
8. Boulder Bilingual Childcare & Preschool: January 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 2/18/2022, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases
9. Boulder Country Day School: January 2022, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 2/18/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
10. Boulder Montessori School, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 2/18/2022, 5 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
11. Brookdale Meridian Englewood, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Arapahoe County, 2/16/2022, 11 resident cases, 1 staff case
12. Brush High School, School, K-12, Morgan County, 2/7/2022, 1 staff case, 8 attendee cases
13. Cañon Preschool, Child Care Center, El Paso County, 1/25/2022, 9 attendee cases
14. Children's Garden of Learning, Child Care Center, Eagle County, 1/31/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
15. City of Fountain — Police Department, Law Enforcement, El Paso County, 1/7/2022, 6 staff cases
16. Clinica Family Health — Denver, Healthcare, Outpatient, Adams County, 2/17/2022, 7 staff cases
17. Colorado School of Mines Athletics — Women's Basketball Team: January 2022, College/University, Jefferson County, 2/15/2022, 12 attendee cases
18. Columbian Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 6 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
19. Cripple Creek-Victor Junior-Senior High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Teller County, 2/14/2022, 3 staff cases, 12 attendee cases
20. Decatur West Personal Care Facility (230481), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/28/2022, 18 resident cases, 3 staff cases
21. Dennis Maes Pueblo Judicial Building: January 2022, Municipal/Local Government, Pueblo County, 2/16/2022, 17 staff cases
22. Denver County Jail: September 2021, Jail, Denver County, 9/23/2021, 74 resident cases, 23 staff cases
23. Eisenhower Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Boulder County, 2/17/2022, 3 staff cases, 39 attendee cases
24. Escalante Middle School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 12/2/2021, 4 staff cases, 48 attendee cases
25. Explore and Discover, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 2/3/2022, 9 attendee cases
26. Firestone Charter Academy, School, K-12, Weld County, 9/30/2021, 6 staff cases, 45 attendee cases
27. Florence Crittenton High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 2/1/2022, 3 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
28. George Washington High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 12/14/2021, 8 staff cases, 64 attendee cases
29. Green Meadows Assisted Living (23Q902), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 2/17/2022, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
30. Growing Minds Learning Academy, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 2/17/2022, 4 staff cases, 7 attendee cases
31. Guidepost Montessori School: December 2021, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 2/14/2022, 4 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
32. Harvest Farm: January 2022, Farm and Addiction Rehab Center, Larimer County, 2/18/2022, 14 resident cases, 9 staff cases
33. Huerfano County Sheriff's Office: December 2021, Jail, Huerfano County, 2/17/2022, 10 staff cases
34. Ignacio Elementary School, School, K-12, La Plata County, 11/9/2021, 6 staff cases, 33 attendee cases
35. Junior Jets Child Development Center, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 2/17/2022, 4 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
36. Lincoln School of Science and Technology: January 2022, School, K-12, Fremont County, 2/3/2022, 3 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
37. Littleton Knowledge Beginnings, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 2/22/2022, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases
38. Marshdale Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/16/2022, 21 attendee cases
39. Monarch Greens Assisted Living (23E478), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 2/1/2022, 7 resident cases, 7 staff cases
40. Montview Community Preschool, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/27/2022, 17 attendee cases
41. MorningStar of Littleton (23N258): November 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 11/5/2021, 26 resident cases, 31 staff cases
42. Mt San Rafael Hospital, Healthcare, Acute Care Hospital, Las Animas County, 9/16/2021, 42 staff cases
43. Pine Lane Elementary School, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/12/2022, 10 staff cases, 37 attendee cases
44. Rocky Mountain Cancer Center — Aurora, Healthcare, Outpatient Oncology Clinic, Arapahoe County, 2/8/2022, 6 staff cases
45. Rocky Mountain Elementary School: February 2022, School, K-12, Mesa County, 2/18/2022, 7 attendee cases
46. Rye Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 11/18/2021, 5 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
47. Shaffer Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/16/2022, 2 staff cases, 40 attendee cases
48. Sierra Middle School: August 2021, School, K-12, Douglas County, 8/26/2021, 9 staff cases, 85 attendee cases
49. Skyview Middle School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/19/2021, 4 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
50. South High School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 10/15/2021, 5 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
51. St. Andrew Preschool, Child Care Center, Douglas County, 1/18/2022, 5 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
52. Stout Street Children's Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/13/2022, 18 attendee cases
53. T-Mobile, Retailer, El Paso County, 2/3/2022, 70 staff cases
54. Terry Lake Assisted Living (23Q699), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 2/14/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
55. The Goddard School of Longmont: December 2021, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 2/18/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
56. The Vineyards Memory Care (23S295): February 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 1/31/2022, 2 staff cases
57. UPS — DIA: December 2021, Distribution Center/Business, Denver County, 2/4/2022, 23 staff cases
58. Valley House Assisted Living (2305HL): February 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 1/27/2022, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases
59. Villa Manor Care Center (020451): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 7 resident cases, 27 attendee cases
60. Women's Recovery, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Mesa County, 1/24/2022, 9 resident cases, 9 staff cases
61. Zealous Schools, School, K-12, Eagle County, 2/18/2022, 2 staff cases, 7 attendee cases