This Metro College Has Seven New COVID Outbreaks

The latest report on COVID-19 outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reveals a whopping seven at a single metro-area institution: the Colorado School of Mines The college requires all students to be vaccinated, as well as to wear masks "in classrooms, teaching labs and computer labs." But despite these policies, the state health department has confirmed outbreaks at three on-campus buildings and among members of four athletic teams.During the first year of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities; an outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020.The overall number of new or tweaked entries in the CDPHE's February 9 outbreaks survey came in at 91, down from 102 on February 9 and fewer than half of the 211 on January 26 . Of the most recent entries, 45, just shy of half, have experienced at least one prior outbreak. Currently, 1,364 outbreaks are under active investigation by the state, 22 less than last week's sum.The largest category of fresh outbreaks is health-care facilities: thirty (one less than the February 9 count), including 22 that specialize in senior care. Following close behind are K-12 schools. The 27 that popped up on the most recent roster compare to 35 on February 9. Outbreaks at child-care centers dropped from nine to five over that same span.But the Colorado School of Mines is another story. Outbreaks have been identified at three halls (Elm, Randall and Spruce), as well as the track-and-field team, the swimming team, the women's basketball team and the wrestling team. So far, the cumulative case count is 111.Other outbreaks of note affect more major retailers — among them a Walmart, two Home Depots, a Costco and a Trader Joe's grocery store — and three additional municipal departments in the City of Fort Collins, bringing the current total there to six.Here are the 91 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on February 16, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:1. A Wildflower Assisted Living And Care Home — Princeton (230410), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 2/10/2022, 5 resident cases, 6 staff cases2. Ace Hardware Retail Support Center: December 2021, Distribution Center/Business, El Paso County, 1/25/2022, 26 staff cases3. Appleton Elementary School: February 2022, School, K-12, Mesa County, 2/11/2022, 10 attendee cases4. Aspen Gardens Assisted Living (23R503), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 2/11/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases5. Assured Assisted Living 9 (23V725): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/11/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case6. Baca Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 4 staff cases, 6 attendee cases7. BeeHive Homes at the Cortez Homestead (23Z827): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montezuma County, 2/1/2022, 4 staff cases8. Belmont Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 5 staff cases, 8 attendee cases9. Belmont Senior Care (230636): February 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 9 resident cases10. Ben Franklin School of Innovation, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 9 staff cases, 4 attendee cases11. Bessemer Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 13 staff cases, 1 attendee case12. Breckenridge Delivery, Office/Indoor Workspace, Broomfield County, 1/25/2022, 5 staff cases13. Castle Peak Assisted Living (23Q262): February 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Eagle County, 2/7/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case14. Cherry Creek Retirement Village Independent Living, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Arapahoe County, 2/10/2022, 46 resident cases, 15 staff cases15. City of Fort Collins — Mason St, Municipal/Local Government, Larimer County, 2/8/2022, 14 staff cases16. City of Fort Collins Neighborhood Services, Municipal/Local Government, Larimer County, 1/31/2022, 11 staff cases17. City of Fort Collins Water Resources and Treatment, Municipal/Local Government, Larimer County, 2/7/2022, 5 staff cases18. Clayton Group Home (05Y773), Healthcare, Group Home, Adams County, 2/11/2022, 2 staff cases19. Clermont Assisted Living (23J795), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 2/11/2022, 9 resident cases, 4 staff cases20. Clifton Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 2/11/2022, 9 attendee cases21. Clinica Family Health — Lafayette, Healthcare, Outpatient Primary Care Office, Boulder County, 2/10/2022, 16 staff cases22. Collbran Job Corps, Job Training Center, Mesa County, 2/9/2022, 6 staff cases, 1 attendee case23. Colorado Correctional Center: January 2022, State Prison, Denver County, 1/21/2022, 51 resident cases, 6 staff cases24. Colorado School of Mines — Elm Hall: January 2022, College/University, Jefferson County, 2/15/2022, 17 attendee cases25. Colorado School of Mines — Randall Hall: January 2022, College/University, Jefferson County, 2/15/2022, 8 attendee cases26. Colorado School of Mines — Spruce Hall: December 2021, College/University, Jefferson County, 2/15/2022, 45 attendee cases27. Colorado School of Mines Athletics — Swimming Team, College/University, Jefferson County, 2/15/2022, 13 attendee cases28. Colorado School of Mines Athletics — Track and Field Team, College/University, Jefferson County, 2/15/2022, 9 attendee cases29. Colorado School of Mines Athletics — Women's Basketball Team: January 2022, College/University, Jefferson County, 2/15/2022, 12 attendee cases30. Colorado School of Mines Athletics — Wrestling Team: December 2021, College/University, Jefferson County, 2/10/2022, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases31. Colorado State Penitentiary: January 2022, State Prison, Fremont County, 1/5/2022, 198 resident cases, 28 staff cases32. Columbian Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 6 staff cases, 6 attendee cases33. Costco Wholesale #468, Retailer, Douglas County, 2/9/2022, 28 staff cases34. Covenant Village Assisted Living (230432): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/20/2022, 14 resident cases, 6 staff cases35. Creekside Gardens Assisted Living Facility (230320): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/28/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases36. Crossroads at Northglenn (2304MZ): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 2/11/2022,4 resident cases, 4 staff cases37. De Beque Elementary School, School, K-12, Mesa County, 2/2/2022, 2 staff cases, 3 attendee cases38. Discovery Learning Center, Child Care Center, Routt County, 2/15/2022, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases39. Dual Immersion Academy: January 2022, School, K-12, Mesa County, 2/9/2022, 6 attendee cases40. Eagle Crest Assisted Living Community (23R741), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Rio Blanco County, 2/15/2022, 4 resident cases41. Fountain International School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 6 staff cases, 6 attendee cases42. Harris Residence (05V733): January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 1/18/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases43. Haxtun Elementary School, School, K-12, Phillips County, 2/9/2022, 9 attendee cases44. Home Daycare #1 — Peyton, Child Care Center, Home Daycare, El Paso County, 2/9/2022, 2 staff cases, 8 attendee cases45. Ken Caryl Middle School: January 2022, School, Jefferson County, 2/11/2022, 9 staff cases, 32 attendee cases46. Kullerstrand Elementary School, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/10/2022, 4 staff cases, 5 attendee cases47. Legend of Colorado Springs (0309QO): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 2/8/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case48. Longmont Smart Home (05R712), Healthcare, Group Home, Boulder County, 1/27/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases49. Loveland Preschool, Child Care Center, Larimer County, 2/13/2022, 1 staff case, 7 attendee cases50. Martin House (050160), Healthcare, Group Home, Kit Carson County, 2/2/2022, 2 staff cases51. Millbrook Homes (2304UX), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Secured Dementia, Arapahoe County, 2/10/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases52. Minnequa Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 5 staff cases, 3 attendee cases53. Monument Ridge Elementary School: February 2022, School, K-12, Mesa County, 2/11/2022, 8 attendee cases54. Morgan County Detention Center: January 2022, Jail, Morgan County, 2/14/2022, 10 resident cases, 4 staff cases55. Morton Elementary School, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 6 staff cases, 4 attendee cases56. Mountain King Potatoes: February 2022, Food Warehouse, Rio Grande County, 2/15/2022, 5 staff cases57. North Division Residential Center (050105), Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 1/10/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases58. North Fork Montessori School at Crawford, School, K-12, Crawford County, 5 staff cases, 9 attendee cases59. North Range Behavioral Health Crisis Response Team, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Outpatient), Weld County, 1/24/2022, 5 staff cases60. Northpoint Recovery, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Larimer County, 2/10/2022, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases61. Paragon Learning Center: January 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 2 staff cases, 6 attendee cases62. Platte Valley Youth Services Center: February 2022, Correctional, Weld County, 2/14/2022, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases63. Prairie View High School, School, K-12, Adams County, 2/15/2022, 6 staff cases64. Pueblo Regent, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Pueblo County, 2/15/2022, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 2 resident deaths65. Residence at Grand Mesa (23R116): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 1/21/2022, 10 resident cases, 10 staff cases66. Rio Grande County Jail: February 2022, Jail, Rio Grande County, 2/7/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case67. Rocky Mountain Assisted Living — 44th Ave (23C959): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/28/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases68. Roncalli Stem Academy: January 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 7 staff cases, 7 attendee cases69. Shalom Home Care LLC (230659), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 2/11/2022, 2 staff cases70. Sherman Early Childhood Center, Child Care Center, Morgan County, 2/9/2022, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases71. Soda Creek Elementary School, School, K-12, Routt County, 2/11/2022, 9 attendee cases72. South Park Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Pueblo County, 2/15/2022, 10 staff cases, 11 attendee cases73. Sprawka Residential Center (050104), Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 1/10/2022, 8 resident cases, 11 staff cases74. Steamboat Springs High School: January 2022, School, K-12, Routt County, 2/11/2022, 13 attendee cases75. Steamboat Springs Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Routt County, 2/11/2022, 11 attendee cases76. Sterling Middle School, School, K-12, Logan County, 2/9/2022, 2 staff cases, 5 attendee cases77. Strive Vocational Services, Developmentally Disabled Vocational Training, Mesa County, 2/9/2022, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases78. Tender Touch Animal Hospital: January 2022, Veterinary Clinic, Denver County, 2/10/2022, 9 staff cases79. The Aspen Center for Child Development, Child Care Center, Boulder County, 2/11/2022, 5 staff cases, 6 attendee cases80. The Courtyard of Loveland (230369): February 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 2/1/2022, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases81. The Gardens Care Homes Camenisch Park (23N653): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 2/10/2022, 7 resident cases, 8 staff cases82. The Home Depot #1512: January 2022, Retailer, Larimer County, 2/3/2022, 16 staff cases83. The Home Depot #1515, Retailer, Weld County, 1/27/2022, 14 staff cases84. Trader Joe's #300: December 2021, Grocery Store, Denver County, 2/10/2022, 36 staff cases85. Van Arsdale Elementary School: January 2022, School, K-12, Jefferson County, 2/15/2022, 1 staff case, 4 attendee cases86. Vestas Blades America — Windsor: January 2022, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Weld County, 1/24/2022, 34 staff cases87. Walmart #1008: December 2021, Retailer, Larimer County, 1/5/2022, 27 staff cases88. Western Hills Health Care Center (020438): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 8 resident cases, 15 staff cases89. Wilbur's Total Beverage, Retailer, Larimer County, 2/11/2022, 5 staff cases90. Woodland Park Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Teller County, 2/10/2022, 7 attendee cases91. Woodmen Hills Elementary School: February 2022, School, K-12, El Paso County, 2/16/2022, 5 attendee cases