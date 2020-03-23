 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless is testing homeless individuals for COVID-19.EXPAND
The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless is testing homeless individuals for COVID-19.
Pexels

Denver Service Provider Testing Homeless Individuals for Coronavirus

Conor McCormick-Cavanagh | March 23, 2020 | 2:08pm
AA

Recognizing that homeless individuals in Denver are at a heightened risk for contracting the coronavirus, a local homeless services provider has begun testing individuals for COVID-19.

"A lot of these people are using the shelter system or might be staying in an encampment," says Cathy Alderman of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, which has implemented testing at its Stout Street Health Center. "In order to contain the spread, we need to know to the best of our abilities who is actually carrying it."

The Stout Street Health Center is now offering testing for homeless individuals over the age of 64, those with chronic medical conditions, like diabetes and chronic heart disease, and those who have recently developed symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Related Stories

Since opening the testing services on March 13, the coalition has triaged approximately 170 people experiencing homelessness and tested 45 of them. The coalition reports that no one has tested positive so far, but that they're still waiting for results for some. Of Colorado's 591 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 125 have been in Denver, which is currently under a state of emergency.

With social distancing impossible inside Denver's homeless shelters and at homeless tent encampements, the coalition is securing private hotel rooms for homeless individuals that are tested for possible COVID-19 so that they can isolate.

"The goal is to not have somebody who is symptomatic and awaiting test results go back into the shelter system," says Alderman.

The coalition will also provide private hotel rooms for those that test positive and need to continue self-isolating.

Alderman is asking for hotel and motel operators to contact the coalition if they have "rooms they can make available for this purpose." Also, the coalition is requesting that people donate personal protective equipment for staff and sanitizing supplies.

"The Coalition is adding health care staff to keep pace with the growing number of people turning to us for care. We are using limited funds to help pay for motel nights as emergency housing for those awaiting results of COVID-19 testing. We are going through supplies like masks, gloves, soap, and other sanitation supplies faster than our budget in order to keep facilities clean, patients and staff safe. These steps are expected to cost an extra $1.3 million over the next four months," Alderman says.

The Stout Street Health Center's hours of operation are available here.

 
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including immigration, education and sports. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia. Originally from New York, Conor is still waiting for Denver's first bodega.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >