Which Colorado Counties Have Gotten Richer or Poorer?

The Denver metro area is getting richer, as are a handful of mountain locales around Colorado. And wealthy transplants appear to be one of the reasons why.These are among the takeaways from recently released statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau , which show that income has increased substantially across the greater Mile High over the past decade, as well as two recent studies indicating that both the state and the city remain major magnets for people on the upper end of the income scale who are looking to relocate.According to a study by the SmartAsset website, Colorado is one of the most popular states in the country for big-bucks transplants . Among destinations for individuals on the move with annual incomes of $200,000-plus (a bracket occupied by only about 7 percent of tax filers), Colorado finished seventh in the nation, with a net gain of 2,624 people in this category during 2020, the latest year for which numbers were available.Meanwhile, the real estate site Redfin slotted Denver in eighth place among major U.S. metros with the largest budgetary disparities of spending power between transplants and locals. As of June, the site had calculated the average maximum budget for home shoppers from Denver at $879,964, compared to $983,761 for out-of-staters moving here, an 11.8 percent difference that adds up to nearly $100,000.The analyses' conclusions are amplified by the Census Bureau's " Quick Facts " stats, which offer just-updated estimates for per capita income and median household income from 2017 to 2021, as rendered in 2021 dollars, for counties all over the U.S., including those in Colorado.Comparing the latest results to the 2006-2010 list of Colorado's richest counties reveals that Pitkin County, home of Aspen, retained its top spot on the roster by way of a per capita income of $76,883. But there were plenty of other shifts among the twenty richest counties. Gilpin County, known for the gambling-friendly communities of Central City and Black Hawk, leapt from thirteenth place in 2006-2010 to second by way of a per capita income of $66,627, while tiny Hinsdale County, anchored by Lake City, plummeted from third all the way to eighteenth; its per capita income in 2021 was $39,213.Meanwhile, every metro county moved up on the list, including Douglas (from fourth to third), Broomfield (from eighth to fourth), Boulder (from sixth to fifth), Denver (from eighteenth to ninth), Jefferson (from eleventh to tenth), and Arapahoe (from fifteenth to thirteenth). And while Adams County finished just outside the top twenty, at 21, it had finished 35th in 2006-2010.Count down the twenty wealthiest Colorado counties below, as measured by per capita income. Each includes statistics related to median household income, population and the number of households, plus a comparison to its ranking in 2006-2010.Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $76,883Median household income in 2021 dollars: $92,708Population, July 1, 2021: 17,348Households 2017-2021: 7,202Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $66,627Median household income in 2021 dollars: $96,784Population, July 1, 2021: 5,873Households 2017-2021: 2,791Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $57,481Median household income in 2021 dollars: $127,443Population, July 1, 2021: 368,990Households 2017-2021: 127,921Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $55,176Median household income in 2021 dollars: $107,570Population, July 1, 2021: 75,325Households 2017-2021: 29,487Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $52,401Median household income in 2021 dollars: $92,466Population, July 1, 2021: 329,543Households 2017-2021: 131,701Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $52,364Median household income in 2021 dollars: $76,313Population, July 1, 2021: 9,446Households 2017-2021: 4,427Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $51,725Median household income in 2021 dollars: $70,965Population, July 1, 2021: 8,074Households 2017-2021: 3,594Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $50,971Median household income in 2021 dollars: $83,725Population, July 1, 2021: 25,091Households 2017-2021: 10,094Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $50,642Median household income in 2021 dollars: $78,177Population, July 1, 2021: 711,463Households 2017-2021: 313,926Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $49,213Median household income in 2021 dollars: $93,933Population, July 1, 2021: 579,581Households 2017-2021: 236,499Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $49,010Median household income in 2021 dollars: $91,338Population, July 1, 2021: 55,727Households 2017-2021: 19,511Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $48,488Median household income in 2021 dollars: $93,505Population, July 1, 2021: 30,941Households 2017-2021: 11,329Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $45,046Median household income in 2021 dollars: $84,947Population, July 1, 2021: 654,900Households 2017-2021: 247,251Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $42,946Median household income in 2021 dollars: $80,664Population, July 1, 2021: 362,533Households 2017-2021: 145,175Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $40,019Median household income in 2021 dollars: $63,333Population, July 1, 2021: 733Households 2017-2021: 326Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $39,975Median household income in 2021 dollars: $77,775Population, July 1, 2021: 17,720Households 2017-2021: 7,169Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $39,377Median household income in 2021 dollars: $69,353Population, July 1, 2021: 15,860Households 2017-2021: 5,841Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $39,213Median household income in 2021 dollars: $45,714Population, July 1, 2021: 781Households 2017-2021: 442Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $37,619Median household income in 2021 dollars: $75,909Population, July 1, 2021: 737,867Households 2017-2021: 270,178Per capita income in past twelve months (in 2021 dollars): $33,849Median household income in 2021 dollars: $55,556Population, July 1, 2021: 924Households 2017-2021: 386