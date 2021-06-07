Colorado COVID-19 Data Improves as Vaccinations Crater

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows continued improvement in most major areas related to the fight against COVID-19. The exception: vaccinations.
The hype over the five $1 million prizes in the Colorado Comeback Cash drawings (on June 4, Mead health-care worker Sally Sliger was named the first winner) has not created a rush for immunizations — not yet, at least. The rate of Coloradans who were inoculated with a first dose fell by more than 82 percent over the past week, and the bump in folks now fully protected against the novel coronavirus tumbled even further.
Here are the most recent COVID-19 stats from the CDPHE, refreshed after 4 p.m. on June 6, juxtaposed with information from May 31, highlighted in our last roundup:
546,874 cases (up 3,700 from May 31)
9,546 variants of concern (up 593 from May 31)
737 variants under investigation (up 51 from May 31)
30,568 hospitalized (up 370 from May 31)
64 counties (unchanged from May 31)
6,613 deaths among cases (up 33 from May 31)
6,770 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 52 from May 31)
5,440 outbreaks (up 34 from May 31)
Four major takeaways:
• New hospitalizations dipped from 408 in the week leading to May 31 to 370 in the week before June 6.
• The rate of newly identified COVID-19 outbreaks is following the same trajectory, going from 62 on May 31 to 34 on June 6. A lot of that apparent progress is linked to the decision by the CDPHE to change its outbreak definition for most settings from two positive COVID-19 cases to five, however. In other words, the goalposts have been moved.
• No such mathematical games took place in association with deaths attributed to COVID-19, and that's reassuring, since the total dipped from 86 fatalities in the week leading up to May 31 to 52 deaths in the weekbefore June 6.
• The biggest tumble can be seen in new COVID-19 cases: a 3,700 bump reported on June 6, as compared to 5,773 on May 31.
The daily COVID-19 case counts offer more insight. For the first time in 2021, over the past ten days, there was not a single day when more than 1,000 cases were reported by the CDPHE. In fact, darily case counts never topped 700:
June 5 — 277 Cases
June 4 — 487 Cases
June 3 — 569 Cases
June 2 — 633 Cases
June 1 — 354 Cases
May 31 — 289 Cases
May 30 — 272 Cases
May 29 — 451 Cases
May 28 — 548 Cases
May 27 — 679 Cases
Something else worth cheering: The state's positivity rate of 2.38 percent on June 6 is well below the 3.51 percent registered on May 31, and less than half of the 5 percent threshold established by health department officials. Moreover, variants — which, according to the CDPHE, "spread easier, cause more severe disease, reduce the effectiveness of treatments or vaccine, or [are] harder to detect using current tests" — aren't spiking. Variants of concern went up by 593 during the week before June 6 — a pace akin to the 619 infection boost over the nine days leading up to May 31.
And then there are the hospitalization stats. The seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital was 48 on June 6, down from 57 on May 31, and the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has remained below 500 so far in June.
New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date
June 6, 2021
24 patients admitted to the hospital
48 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
June 5, 2021
47 patients admitted to the hospital
55 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
June 4, 2021
56 patients admitted to the hospital
56 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
June 3, 2021
78 patients admitted to the hospital
51 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
June 2, 2021
47 patients admitted to the hospital
49 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
June 1, 2021
46 patients admitted to the hospital
54 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
May 31, 2021
40 patients admitted to the hospital
60 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
May 30, 2021
73 patients admitted to the hospital
64 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
May 29, 2021
50 patients admitted to the hospital
65 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
May 28, 2021
23 patients admitted to the hospital
68 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital
Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19
June 6, 2021
449 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
411 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
38 (8 percent) Persons Under Investigation
June 5, 2021
460 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
415 (90 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
45 (10 percent) Persons Under Investigation
June 4, 2021
483 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
431 (89 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
52 (11 percent) Persons Under Investigation
June 3, 2021
483 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
435 (90 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
48 (10 percent) Persons Under Investigation
June 2, 2021
469 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
429 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
40 (9 percent) Persons Under Investigation
June 1, 2021
488 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
456 (93 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
32 (7 percent) Persons Under Investigation
May 31, 2021
506 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
469 (93 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
37 (7 percent) Persons Under Investigation
May 30, 2021
517 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
471 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
46 (9 percent) Persons Under Investigation
May 29, 2021
509 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
462 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
47 (9 percent) Persons Under Investigation
May 28, 2021
493 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
453 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
40 (8 percent) Persons Under Investigation
If only the information shared on the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard was as inspirational. Here's the data as of June 5, the most recent date available:
2,598,515 people fully immunized (up 16,929 from May 30)
3,038,521 people immunized with one dose (up 16,020 from May 30)
6,477 people vaccinated on June 5 with Pfizer vaccine (up 4,614 from May 30); 6,813 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported June 5 but administered on an earlier date (up 1,419 from May 30)
3,924 people immunized on June 5 with Moderna vaccine (up 3,039 from May 30); 2,312 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported June 5 but administered on an earlier date (down 218 from May 30)
483 people vaccinated on June 5 with Janssen vaccine (up 319 from May 30); 958 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported June 5 but administered on an earlier date (up 364 from May 30)
Putting these numbers in context makes them look much worse. The number of fully immunized people in Colorado rose 134,193 from May 22 to May 30, but just 16,929 from May 31 to June 5 — a decline of 87 percent. Similarly, those inoculated with at least one dose climbed 90,014 from May 22 to May 30, but only 16,020 from May 31 to June 5, a decline of around 82 percent.
Will continued Colorado Comeback Cash promotion turn around those numbers, and put the state's vaccination rate back on the comeback trail? That's a multimillion-dollar bet.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.