Colorado COVID-19 Data Improves as Vaccinations Crater

The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows continued improvement in most major areas related to the fight against COVID-19. The exception: vaccinations.

The hype over the five $1 million prizes in the Colorado Comeback Cash drawings (on June 4, Mead health-care worker Sally Sliger was named the first winner) has not created a rush for immunizations — not yet, at least. The rate of Coloradans who were inoculated with a first dose fell by more than 82 percent over the past week, and the bump in folks now fully protected against the novel coronavirus tumbled even further.

Here are the most recent COVID-19 stats from the CDPHE, refreshed after 4 p.m. on June 6, juxtaposed with information from May 31, highlighted in our last roundup:

546,874 cases (up 3,700 from May 31)

9,546 variants of concern (up 593 from May 31)

737 variants under investigation (up 51 from May 31)

30,568 hospitalized (up 370 from May 31)

64 counties (unchanged from May 31)

6,613 deaths among cases (up 33 from May 31)

6,770 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 52 from May 31)

5,440 outbreaks (up 34 from May 31)

Four major takeaways:

• New hospitalizations dipped from 408 in the week leading to May 31 to 370 in the week before June 6.

• The rate of newly identified COVID-19 outbreaks is following the same trajectory, going from 62 on May 31 to 34 on June 6. A lot of that apparent progress is linked to the decision by the CDPHE to change its outbreak definition for most settings from two positive COVID-19 cases to five, however. In other words, the goalposts have been moved.

• No such mathematical games took place in association with deaths attributed to COVID-19, and that's reassuring, since the total dipped from 86 fatalities in the week leading up to May 31 to 52 deaths in the weekbefore June 6.

• The biggest tumble can be seen in new COVID-19 cases: a 3,700 bump reported on June 6, as compared to 5,773 on May 31.

The daily COVID-19 case counts offer more insight. For the first time in 2021, over the past ten days, there was not a single day when more than 1,000 cases were reported by the CDPHE. In fact, darily case counts never topped 700:

June 5 — 277 Cases

June 4 — 487 Cases

June 3 — 569 Cases

June 2 — 633 Cases

June 1 — 354 Cases

May 31 — 289 Cases

May 30 — 272 Cases

May 29 — 451 Cases

May 28 — 548 Cases

May 27 — 679 Cases

Something else worth cheering: The state's positivity rate of 2.38 percent on June 6 is well below the 3.51 percent registered on May 31, and less than half of the 5 percent threshold established by health department officials. Moreover, variants — which, according to the CDPHE, "spread easier, cause more severe disease, reduce the effectiveness of treatments or vaccine, or [are] harder to detect using current tests" — aren't spiking. Variants of concern went up by 593 during the week before June 6 — a pace akin to the 619 infection boost over the nine days leading up to May 31.

And then there are the hospitalization stats. The seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital was 48 on June 6, down from 57 on May 31, and the total number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 has remained below 500 so far in June.

New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date

June 6, 2021

24 patients admitted to the hospital

48 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 5, 2021

47 patients admitted to the hospital

55 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 4, 2021

56 patients admitted to the hospital

56 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 3, 2021

78 patients admitted to the hospital

51 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 2, 2021

47 patients admitted to the hospital

49 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

June 1, 2021

46 patients admitted to the hospital

54 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 31, 2021

40 patients admitted to the hospital

60 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 30, 2021

73 patients admitted to the hospital

64 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 29, 2021

50 patients admitted to the hospital

65 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

May 28, 2021

23 patients admitted to the hospital

68 seven-day average of patients admitted to the hospital

Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19

June 6, 2021

449 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

411 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

38 (8 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 5, 2021

460 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

415 (90 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

45 (10 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 4, 2021

483 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

431 (89 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

52 (11 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 3, 2021

483 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

435 (90 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

48 (10 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 2, 2021

469 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

429 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

40 (9 percent) Persons Under Investigation

June 1, 2021

488 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

456 (93 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

32 (7 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 31, 2021

506 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

469 (93 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

37 (7 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 30, 2021

517 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

471 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

46 (9 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 29, 2021

509 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

462 (91 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

47 (9 percent) Persons Under Investigation

May 28, 2021

493 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)

453 (92 percent) Confirmed COVID-19

40 (8 percent) Persons Under Investigation

If only the information shared on the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard was as inspirational. Here's the data as of June 5, the most recent date available:

2,598,515 people fully immunized (up 16,929 from May 30)

3,038,521 people immunized with one dose (up 16,020 from May 30)

6,477 people vaccinated on June 5 with Pfizer vaccine (up 4,614 from May 30); 6,813 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported June 5 but administered on an earlier date (up 1,419 from May 30)

3,924 people immunized on June 5 with Moderna vaccine (up 3,039 from May 30); 2,312 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported June 5 but administered on an earlier date (down 218 from May 30)

483 people vaccinated on June 5 with Janssen vaccine (up 319 from May 30); 958 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported June 5 but administered on an earlier date (up 364 from May 30)

Putting these numbers in context makes them look much worse. The number of fully immunized people in Colorado rose 134,193 from May 22 to May 30, but just 16,929 from May 31 to June 5 — a decline of 87 percent. Similarly, those inoculated with at least one dose climbed 90,014 from May 22 to May 30, but only 16,020 from May 31 to June 5, a decline of around 82 percent.

Will continued Colorado Comeback Cash promotion turn around those numbers, and put the state's vaccination rate back on the comeback trail? That's a multimillion-dollar bet.