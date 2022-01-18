Colorado COVID Hospitalizations Hit New Peak

The latest figures regarding COVID-19 from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirm that the Omicron wave that struck the state last month has not yet started to recede. New cases of the disease are popping up at a stunning rate, and over the past week, hospitalizations hit a new pandemic high.
Here are the COVID statistics in major categories as updated by the CDPHE after 4 p.m. January 17. They're juxtaposed with information from our previous COVID data roundup, which drew from January 10 figures:
1,133,675 cases (up 93,165 from January 10)
26,307 variants of concern (up 380 from January 10)
64 counties (unchanged since January 10)
53,888 hospitalized (up 1,438 from January 10)
10,659 deaths among cases (up 193 from January 10)
11,003 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 101 from January 10)
7,634 outbreaks (up 228 from January 10)
Four takeaways:
• The number of new COVID cases in Colorado averaged just over 32,000 a week from December 13 to January 3. The total of 93,165 over the seven days that ended on January 17 is nearly three times higher, and a considerable bump over the 86,011 for the week ending January 10.
• New hospitalizations are actually down slightly, dropping from 1,556 on January 10 to 1,438 on January 17. But that's still more than double the average of just over 600 from December 13 to January 3.
• Deaths attributed to COVID-19 dipped by more than two-thirds in a week: 101 counted on January 17 compared to 350 on January 10. Since deaths are characterized by the CDPHE as a lagging statistic, however, another increase could be in the offing.
• Meanwhile, outbreaks are exploding, with the 218 on the state health department's most recent survey the highest amount since December 2020. And given that the January 17 rise was calculated at 228, the next report, due tomorrow, will almost certainly be worse.
Daily COVID case counts over the previous ten-day period didn't surpass the 17,438 on January 5 — another all-time record. Yet seven of the days over that stretch exceeded 10,000 new cases per day, compared to six in the last roundup. Continue for details:
January 16 — 6,279 Cases
January 15 — 7,820 Cases
January 14 — 13,743 Cases
January 13 — 12,728 Cases
January 12 — 14,024 Case
January 11 — 11,873 Cases
January 10 — 14,386 Cases
January 9 — 8,278 Cases
January 8 — 10,955 Cases
January 7 — 11,760 Cases
Once again, the Omicron variant of COVID accounts for 100 percent of samples sequenced by the CDPHE during the week of January 2, the most recent for which stats are available. Moreover, the state's positivity rate is at 24.30 percent, nearly five times higher than the 5 percent level officials prefer to stay below. The state's ICU bed availability has tightened as well; 121 were open statewide on January 17, versus 150 on January 10.
New hospital admissions appear to have been suppressed by the just-completed holiday weekend, when they were well below the seven-day average of 310 patients. Prior to that, the digits were all above 400, led by 446 on January 12 — the most COVID admissions recorded in Colorado on a single day ever. The overall number of hospitalized patients is surging, too; there were 1,466 on January 10 and 1,724 on January 17. Here's the rundown:
New Hospital Admissions by Admission Date
January 17, 2022
136 patients admitted to the hospital
310 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
January 16, 2022
156 patients admitted to the hospital
339 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
January 15, 2022
230 patients admitted to the hospital
339 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
January 14, 2022
412 patients admitted to the hospital
351 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
January 13, 2022
407 patients admitted to the hospital
339 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
January 12, 2022
446 patients admitted to the hospital
342 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
January 11, 2022
382 patients admitted to the hospital
318 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
January 10, 2022
340 patients admitted to the hospital
327 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
January 9, 2022
156 patients admitted to the hospital
318 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
January 8, 2022
314 patients admitted to the hospital
308 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospital
Patients Currently Hospitalized for COVID-19
January 17, 2022
1,724 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,655 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
69 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
January 16, 2022
1,742 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,676 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
66 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
January 15, 2022
1,723 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,657 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
66 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
January 14, 2022
1,730 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,663 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
67 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
January 13, 2022
1,698 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,623 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
75 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
January 12, 2022
1,633 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,577 (97 percent Confirmed COVID-19
56 (3 percent) Persons Under Investigation
January 11, 2022
1,559 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,488 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
71 (5 percent) Persons Under Investigation
January 10, 2022
1,466 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,402 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
64 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
January 9, 2022
1,482 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,416 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
66 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
January 8, 2022
1,481 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)
1,416 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-19
65 (4 percent) Persons Under Investigation
As if that's not enough bad news, the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard confirms that the pace of inoculations ranges from flat to flagging in most categories. The increase in people fully immunized landed at 20,556 on January 16, down from 22,734 for the week before, and doses of Pfizer and Moderna were also down substantially, as you can see.
3,858,667 people fully immunized in Colorado (up 20,556 from January 9)
4,290,703 people immunized with at least one dose (up 29,545 from January 9)
1,282 people vaccinated on January 16 with Pfizer vaccine (down 335 from January 9); 3,023 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported January 16 but administered on an earlier date (down 699 from January 9)
697 people immunized on January 16 with Moderna vaccine (down 131 from January 9); 1,809 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported January 16 but administered on an earlier date (down 386 from January 9)
31 people vaccinated on January 16 with Janssen (J&J) vaccine (up 3 from January 2); 59 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported January 16 but administered on an earlier date (unchanged from January 9)
The Omicron variant is thought to be milder than the Delta variant that preceded it. But there's nothing mild about the current data.