Colorado COVID Hospitalizations Hit New Peak

The latest figures regarding COVID-19 from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirm that the Omicron wave that struck the state last month has not yet started to recede. New cases of the disease are popping up at a stunning rate, and over the past week, hospitalizations hit a new pandemic high.Here are the COVID statistics in major categories as updated by the CDPHE after 4 p.m. January 17. They're juxtaposed with information from our previous COVID data roundup , which drew from January 10 figures:1,133,675 cases (up 93,165 from January 10)26,307 variants of concern (up 380 from January 10)64 counties (unchanged since January 10)53,888 hospitalized (up 1,438 from January 10)10,659 deaths among cases (up 193 from January 10)11,003 deaths due to COVID-19 (up 101 from January 10)7,634 outbreaks (up 228 from January 10)Four takeaways:• The number of new COVID cases in Colorado averaged just over 32,000 a week from December 13 to January 3. The total of 93,165 over the seven days that ended on January 17 is nearly three times higher, and a considerable bump over the 86,011 for the week ending January 10.• New hospitalizations are actually down slightly, dropping from 1,556 on January 10 to 1,438 on January 17. But that's still more than double the average of just over 600 from December 13 to January 3.• Deaths attributed to COVID-19 dipped by more than two-thirds in a week: 101 counted on January 17 compared to 350 on January 10. Since deaths are characterized by the CDPHE as a lagging statistic, however, another increase could be in the offing.• Meanwhile, outbreaks are exploding, with the 218 on the state health department's most recent survey the highest amount since December 2020 . And given that the January 17 rise was calculated at 228, the next report, due tomorrow, will almost certainly be worse.Daily COVID case counts over the previous ten-day period didn't surpass the 17,438 on January 5 — another all-time record. Yet seven of the days over that stretch exceeded 10,000 new cases per day, compared to six in the last roundup. Continue for details:January 16 — 6,279 CasesJanuary 15 — 7,820 CasesJanuary 14 — 13,743 CasesJanuary 13 — 12,728 CasesJanuary 12 — 14,024 CaseJanuary 11 — 11,873 CasesJanuary 10 — 14,386 CasesJanuary 9 — 8,278 CasesJanuary 8 — 10,955 CasesJanuary 7 — 11,760 CasesOnce again, the Omicron variant of COVID accounts for 100 percent of samples sequenced by the CDPHE during the week of January 2, the most recent for which stats are available. Moreover, the state's positivity rate is at 24.30 percent, nearly five times higher than the 5 percent level officials prefer to stay below. The state's ICU bed availability has tightened as well; 121 were open statewide on January 17, versus 150 on January 10.New hospital admissions appear to have been suppressed by the just-completed holiday weekend, when they were well below the seven-day average of 310 patients. Prior to that, the digits were all above 400, led by 446 on January 12 — the most COVID admissions recorded in Colorado on a single day ever. The overall number of hospitalized patients is surging, too; there were 1,466 on January 10 and 1,724 on January 17. Here's the rundown:January 17, 2022136 patients admitted to the hospital310 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalJanuary 16, 2022156 patients admitted to the hospital339 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalJanuary 15, 2022230 patients admitted to the hospital339 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalJanuary 14, 2022412 patients admitted to the hospital351 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalJanuary 13, 2022407 patients admitted to the hospital339 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalJanuary 12, 2022446 patients admitted to the hospital342 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalJanuary 11, 2022382 patients admitted to the hospital318 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalJanuary 10, 2022340 patients admitted to the hospital327 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalJanuary 9, 2022156 patients admitted to the hospital318 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalJanuary 8, 2022314 patients admitted to the hospital308 seven-day average patients admitted to the hospitalJanuary 17, 20221,724 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,655 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1969 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationJanuary 16, 20221,742 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,676 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1966 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationJanuary 15, 20221,723 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,657 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1966 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationJanuary 14, 20221,730 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,663 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1967 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationJanuary 13, 20221,698 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,623 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1975 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationJanuary 12, 20221,633 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,577 (97 percent Confirmed COVID-1956 (3 percent) Persons Under InvestigationJanuary 11, 20221,559 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,488 (95 percent) Confirmed COVID-1971 (5 percent) Persons Under InvestigationJanuary 10, 20221,466 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,402 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1964 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationJanuary 9, 20221,482 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,416 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1966 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationJanuary 8, 20221,481 Total COVID Patients (Confirmed & Suspected/PUI)1,416 (96 percent) Confirmed COVID-1965 (4 percent) Persons Under InvestigationAs if that's not enough bad news, the CDPHE's vaccine data dashboard confirms that the pace of inoculations ranges from flat to flagging in most categories. The increase in people fully immunized landed at 20,556 on January 16, down from 22,734 for the week before, and doses of Pfizer and Moderna were also down substantially, as you can see.3,858,667 people fully immunized in Colorado (up 20,556 from January 9)4,290,703 people immunized with at least one dose (up 29,545 from January 9)1,282 people vaccinated on January 16 with Pfizer vaccine (down 335 from January 9); 3,023 immunizations with Pfizer vaccine reported January 16 but administered on an earlier date (down 699 from January 9)697 people immunized on January 16 with Moderna vaccine (down 131 from January 9); 1,809 immunizations with Moderna vaccine reported January 16 but administered on an earlier date (down 386 from January 9)31 people vaccinated on January 16 with Janssen (J&J) vaccine (up 3 from January 2); 59 immunizations with Janssen vaccine reported January 16 but administered on an earlier date (unchanged from January 9)The Omicron variant is thought to be milder than the Delta variant that preceded it. But there's nothing mild about the current data.