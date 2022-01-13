Most New Colorado COVID Outbreaks Since 2020

The latest report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding COVID-19 outbreaks is a stunning illustration of how the Omicron variant is impacting the state. The 200-plus new or tweaked entries documented in the CDPHE's survey, updated on January 12, represents the largest one-week increase since December 2020.
Even the Denver Broncos have been declared an outbreak — for the second time. The previous spread was identified in November 2020.
During the first year of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities; an outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020.
Prior to the rise of Omicron, the number of COVID outbreaks in Colorado had been trending down; the December 15 report had just sixty new or tweaked sites, and that pace was maintained through the end of the year. But the January 6 update surged to 113 new or tweaked outbreaks, and a week later, that amount has jumped to a stunning 218. The last time the CDPHE counted more outbreaks over a seven-day period was December 2, 2020, when the number hit 224.
The pandemic record is 276 new or tweaked outbreaks, set on November 25, 2020, and that mark is definitely in jeopardy. That's because the January 12 statistics include only three K-12 schools — a category that topped the outbreaks list on numerous occasions in 2021. Schools across Colorado are currently being hit hard by COVID, but since many of the infections occurred during winter break, relatively few facilities have been identified as outbreaks sites...so far.
That's not the case with health-care centers. Of the 218 new or tweaked January 12 outbreaks, 166 of them fall into this category, with 136 specializing in senior care. Ten of those have been linked to institutions associated with Brookdale, one of the nation's largest providers, and another ten outbreaks involve different houses at the Wheat Ridge Regional Center, operated by the Colorado Department of Human Services. In addition, an outbreak at the Rocky Mountain Eye Center in Pueblo has been tied to two staff deaths.
Other outbreaks locations of note include the Steamboat Ski Resort (41 staffers have tested positive), a Costco in Arapahoe County, a Trader Joe's in Boulder, the Breckenridge Brewery, a Teller County casino (this is its third outbreak), Trinidad Junior College and twelve child-care centers (up from only two a week earlier). And then there are the 27 cases at the CDPHE's laboratory — the second recent outbreak at the health department, following one in November.
Here are the 218 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on January 12, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:
1. 23rd St Group Home (05R955), Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 12/28/2021, 2 staff cases
2. 29 and One Half Road Group Home (05T700), Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 12/1/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases
3. Advanced Health Care of Aurora (02D982): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 9 staff cases
4. Advanced Healthcare of Colorado Springs (02Q655): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 1/7/2022, 3 staff cases
5. All Points North: December 2021, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Eagle Copunty, 12/29/2021, 9 resident cases, 3 staff cases
6. Allison Care Center (020406): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 3 resident cases, 11 staff cases
7. Altavita Assisted Living (23F921), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/7/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
8. Altavita Memory Care Center (23H130): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases
9. Applewood Place (23D467): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
10. Arbor View (020414): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 4 staff cases
11. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/3./2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases
12. Ardent Health and Rehabilitation (020410): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 8 staff cases
13. Arvada Care and Rehab (020415): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/31/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
14. Ashley Manor at Carson (2304PG): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 5 staff cases
15. Ashley Manor Irma 1 (23J169): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/5/2022, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases
16. Aspen House 1 Memory Care/Assisted Living (23J976): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/1/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
17. Atria Westminster (23B428): December 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Adams County, 12/15/2021, 4 resident cases, 5 staff cases
18. Balfour Central Park (23H949): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 4 resident cases, 6 staff cases
19. Balfour Retirement Community (02033Y): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/26/2021, 3 staff cases
20. Balsam House (23N606) : December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/29/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
21. Bear Creek Senior Living (23054G): December 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, El Paso County, 12/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases
22. Belleview Heights Alzheimer's Special Care (23R712): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
23. Belleview Suites at DTC (2304VK): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
24. Berkley Manor Care Center (020419): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/10/2021, 2 staff cases
25. Bonaventure of Colorado Springs (23U243): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/6/2022, 2 resident cases
26. Breckenridge Brewery, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 7 staff cases
27. Bright Horizons at the Ranch Reserve, Child Care Center, Adams County, 12/27/2021, 5 staff cases, 6 attendee cases
28. Bronco Billy's Casino: December 2021, Casino, Teller County, 12/31/2021, 9 staff cases
29. Brookdale Arvada (23046M): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases
30. Brookdale Boulder Creek (2303QF): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/30/2021, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases
31. Brookdale El Camino (2306MT): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/31/2021, 2 staff cases
32. Brookdale Fort Collins Assisted Living (2303WA): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/31/2021, 3 staff cases
33. Brookdale Fort Collins Memory Care (2303C1): January 2022, Healthcare, Combined Care, Larimer County, 1/7/2022, 3 staff cases
34. Brookdale Highlands Ranch (2304DB): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/31./2021, 6 staff cases
35. Brookdale Mariana Butte (2303F3): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases
36. Brookdale Meridian Englewood (020409): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/31/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases
37. Brookdale Pinehurst Park (2304CA): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/8/2022, 2 resident cases, 5 staff cases
38. Brookdale Skyline (02R487): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/31/2021, 4 staff cases
39. Brookdale Skyline Assisted Living (23054K): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/2/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
40. Brookdale Vista Grande (23053C): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/5/22022, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases
41. Brookshire House Rehabilitation and Care Community (020403): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 1/3/2022, 13 resident cases, 10 staff cases
42. Cadence Aurora (23048J): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/31/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
43. Camp Bow Wow — Golden, Pet Daycare, Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 9 staff cases
44. CDPHE State Laboratory: January 2022, Laboratory, Denver County, 1/7/2022, 27 staff cases
45. Centura Health Progressive Care Center (020658): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 1/6/2022, 2 staff cases
46. Chateau at Sharmar Village (2306N1): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases, 1 resident death
47. Chateau Des Mons Care and Assisted Living (230411): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
48. Christopher House Rehab and Care (020472): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 4 resident cases, 21 staff cases
49. City of Fountain — Police Department, Law Enforcement, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 10 staff cases
50. City of Fountain — Utilities Customer Service, Municipal/Local Government, El Paso County, 1/5/2022, 5 staff cases
51. Clear Creek Care Center (020401): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/28/2021, 7 staff cases
52. Collinwood Assisted Living (2303UO): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/7/2021, 3 staff cases
53. Colorado Careassist Cascade Home (23G116): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/5/2022, 6 resident cases
54. Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration — Capitol Complex, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 6 staff cases
55. Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration — North Campus: January 2022, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 5 staff cases
56. Colorado Veteran's Community Living Center at Homelake (021013): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, 12/31/2021, 4 resident cases, 5 staff cases
57. Colorow Health Care (021154): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases
58. Columbine Poudre Home Care, Healthcare, Outpatient Home Health, Larimer County, 1/5/2022, 7 staff cases
59. CORE Electric Cooperative, Municipal/Local Government, Douglas County, 12/9/2021, 10 staff cases
60. Costco Wholesale #439: January 2022, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 1/6/2022, 17 staff cases
61. Costilla County Sheriff's Office, Jail, Costilla County, 1/5/2022, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases
62. Cotopaxi School Fremont RE3: January 2022, School, K-12, Fremont County, 1/10/2022, 8 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
63. Creekside Village Health and Rehabilitation (020372): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/31/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
64. Crestmoor Learning Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/7/2022, 14 attendee cases
65. Crowley Correctional Facility: January 2022, State Prison, Crowley County, 1/4/2022, 16 resident cases
66. Dayspring Villa (2304IX): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases
67. Delores Project, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 1/7/2022, 7 resident cases
68. Delta Correctional Center: January 2022, State Prison, Delta County, 1/3/2022, 22 resident cases
69. Denver Broncos: December 2021, Adult Sports Club, Team, Professional Sports Team, Arapahoe County, 12/29/2021, 13 staff cases
70. Denver CARES: December 2021, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Denver County, 12/29/2021, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases
71. Denver North Care Center (020444): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 9 staff cases
72. Desert Willow Health and Rehab Center (020675): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case
73. Division of Motor Vehicles — Arvada: December 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 12/20/2021, 7 staff cases
74. Eating Recovery Center — Juniper, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 1/1/2022, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases
75. Eating Recovery Center — Pine, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 10 staff cases
76. Eating Recovery Center — Willow, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 12/20/2021, 4 resident cases, 19 staff cases
77. Farmhouse at Breckenridge Brewery, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 7 staff cases
78. Foothills Animal Shelter, Animal Shelter, Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 8 staff cases
79. Forest Street Compassionate Care Center (02H516): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Dener County, 1/11/2022, 2 staff cases
80. Fountain View Health and Rehabilitation Center (020561): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases
81. Garden Plaza of Aurora (23O623): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/24/2021, 3 staff cases
82. Gardens Care Homestead (230406): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
83. Gardens on Quail Assisted Living (23U764): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
84. Gayle Street Group Home (050101), Healthcare, Group Home, Morgan County, 12/28/2021, 5 residsent cases, 3 staff cases
85. Glenwood Springs Healthcare (020889): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 1/6/2022, 3 staff cases
86. Golden Lodge Assisted Living LLC (23Q716): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
87. Golden Peaks Center (020367): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 1/4/2022, 2 staff cases
88. Good Samaritan Society — Water Valley (23V721), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
89. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 11, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 1/10/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
90. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 6, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 1/7/2022, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases
91. Grant House (2304W2): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
92. Granville Assisted Living Center (23045K): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 8 resident cases, 10 staff cases
93. Greeley Village LLC (23Q715): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/30/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
94. Greenridge Place (23Y387): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 3 staff cases
95. H & H Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/24/2021, 4 staff cases, 11 attendee cases
96. Harmony Home — Jay Drive (2301CF): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
97. Highline Place (23L199): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/1/2022, 1 resident case, 9 staff cases
98. Hillcrest Care Center (020197): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Yuma County, 1/4/2022, 2 staff cases
99. Holly Creek — Independent Living: December 2021, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Arapahoe County, 12/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
100. Hope Montessori Academy — Thornton: January 2022, Child Care Center, Adams County, 1/9/2022, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
101. Jefferson County Road and Bridge Central Shop, Municipal/Local Government, Jefferson County, 12/22/2021, 8 staff cases
102. Jerusalem Assisted Living (23T697), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/7/2022, 2 staff cases
103. Jump Start Early Learning Academy — Thornton: January 2022, Child Care Center, Adams County, 1/4/2022, 5 staff cases
104. Juniper Village — The Spearly Center (020424): December 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/26/2021, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases
105. Kavod Senior Life (230445): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/6/2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases
106. Kindercare Knowledge Beginnings at Stapleton, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases, 5 attendee cases
107. KinderCare Learning Center — Arvada West, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/20/2021, 6 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
108. KinderCare Learning Center — Trailmark, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 5 staff cases, 9 attendee cases
109. La Vista Correctional Facility: January 2022, State Prison, Pueblo County, 1/2/2022, 34 resident cases
110. Lakewood Reserve (23R738): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 6 resident cases, 16 staff cases
111. Lark Springs (2305S9): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/7/2022, 2 resident cases, 7 staff cases
112. Libby Bortz Assisted Living Center (2304GF): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/27/2021, 5 staff cases
113. Life Care Center of Colorado Springs (0205X1): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/20/2021, 30 resident cases, 19 staff cases
114. Life Care Center of Greeley (0203TL): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 7 staff cases
115. Life Care Center of Westminster (0204W2): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases
116. Limon Correctional Facility: January 2022, State Prison, Lincoln County, 1/2/20-22, 131 resident cases
117. Linden Place Health and Rehab (020375): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/27/2021, 4 staff cases
118. Lit'l Patch of Heaven Inc. (230435): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/24/2021, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases
119. Longmont Community Treatment Center: December 2021, Correctional, Boulder County, 12/27/2021, 5 resident cases
120. MacKenzie Place Colorado Springs (23L584): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/1/2022, 9 staff cases
121. MacKenzie Place Fort Collins (23Z789): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/29/20212, 3 staff cases
122. Manto Homes LLC (23043K): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/14/2021, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases
123. Medallion Post Acute Rehabilitation (020582): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 3 staff cases
124. Melody Living of Colorado Springs (23P166): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/6/2022, 9 staff cases
125. Mental Health Center of Denver — Beeler House (2304H4): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases
126. Merritt Trailers: January 2022, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, 1/6/2022, 13 staff cases
127. Mesa Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/5/2022, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
128. Milestone Early Learning Preschool, Child Care Center, Adams County, 12/27/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
129. Modena Cherry Creek (23P249), Healthcare, Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 12/29/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
130. Monarch Manor Assisted Living (230472): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
131. Montage Creek (23S304): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montrose County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases
132. Montage Heights (23H133): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/26/2021, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases
133. MorningStar of Fort Collins Assisted Living (23A846): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/31/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
134. Morrison Manor LLC (23R667) : January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 7 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 1 resident death
135. Mount St. Francis Nursing Center (020506): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/30/2021, 6 staff cases
136. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Columbine House (050822): December 2021, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 12/30/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
137. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Mesa View (05R426): December 2021, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 12/30/2021, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases
138. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Oakhurst (050803): January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
139. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Sopris House, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
140. National Institute of Standards & Technology, Laboratory, Boulder County, 12/24/2021, 5 staff cases
141. New Dawn Memory Care — Colorado Springs (23Q274): December 2021, Healthcare, Memory Care, El Paso County, 12/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
142. North Division Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
143. Northglenn Heights Assisted Living Community (230430): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/31/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
144. Park Forest Care Center (020450): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/30/2021, 3 staff cases
145. Park Regency Thornton (23Q568): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/30/2021, 2 staff cases
146. Peer 1 — Dedication House: January 2022, Correctional, Denver County, 1/3/2022, 12 resident cases, 1 staff case
147. Pine Grove Crossing (23N138): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/29/2021, 21 resident cases, 20 staff cases
148. Pioneer Health Care (020256): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 1/4/2021, 12 resident cases, 10 staff cases
149. Point of the Pines Gardens Assisted Living (23B948): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/6/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
150. Ponderosa House Group Home — Continuum of Colorado: January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Arapahoe County, 1/2/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
151. Primrose School of Denver at Central Park, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/3/2022, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases
152. Primrose School of Thornton: January 2022, Child Care Center, Adams County, 1/5/2022, 7 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
153. Pueblo Regional Center — House H, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 12/29/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case
154. Region Six Alcohol & Drug Center, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Bent County, 12/27/2021, 5 resident cases
155. Renew Saddle Rock (23L575): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/29/2021, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases
156. Ridge Pinehurst LLC (23Q698): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 7 staff cases
157. Ridgeview Post Acute (020404): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 7 staff cases
158. Rio Grande Inn (02I146): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Conejos County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
159. River Valley Inn (02Z787): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grande County, 12/30/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
160. RMCC — Berry House (23V733): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
161. Rocky Mountain Cancer Center — Lakewood: January 2022, Healthcare, Outpatient Oncology Clinic, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 5 staff cases
162. Rocky Mountain Eye Center: January 2022, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 1/5/2022, 8 staff cases, 2 staff deaths
163. Rocky Mountain PACE, Healthcare, Outpatient Senior Care, El Paso County, 1/1/2022, 15 staff cases
164. San Juan Living Center (021141): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 1/6/2022, 7 staff cases
165. Sevens Residential Memory Care (23E900): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
166. Sinton Dairy Foods, LLC: January 2022, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, El Paso County, 1/6/2022, 9 staff cases
167. Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehab (020682): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 1/3/2022, 2 staff cases
168. SLP Colorado (23Y683): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/1/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
169. Solid Power, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Boulder County, 12/24/2021, 9 staff cases
170. South Platte Health and Rehabilitation Center (020186): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 1/6/2022, 7 staff cases
171. Springs Ranch Memory Care Community (23Z839): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/31/2021, 3 resident cases, 6 staff cases
172. St Andrews Village (23G126): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/30/2021, 4 resident cases, 9 staff cases
173. Stages Assisted Living Residences (2304I6): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/26/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
174. Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Routt County, 12/21/2021, 41 staff cases
175. Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community (020407): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/1/2022, 2 resident cases, 18 staff cases
176. Sunrise Assisted Living at University Park (23R508): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/29/2021, 4 resident cases, 7 staff cases
177. Sunrise at Pinehurst (23049U): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/8/2022, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases
178. TenderCare Assisted Living, LLC (23K988): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/26/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
179. TGTHR, Homeless Shelter, Boulder County, 12/28/2021, 12 staff cases
180. The Argyle (230464): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/2/2022, 14 resident cases, 6 staff cases
181. The Bridge at Greeley (23036H): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/3/2022, 3 staff cases
182. The Center at Center Place (02Z779): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
183. The Green House Homes at Mirasol (02F496): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/2/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
184. The Harmony Home — Yuma (2301MN), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Yuma County, 12/13/2021, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases
185. The Learning Experience — Reunion, Child Care Center, Adams County, 1/7/2022, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
186. The Manor on Marion Circle (2304C8), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/7/2022, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases
187. The Mary Sandoe House (230354), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases
188. The Myron Stratton Home (230560): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/7/2022, 2 staff cases
189. The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail (23V340): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/6/2022,5 resident cases, 6 staff cases
190. The Place: January 2022, Homeless Shelter, El Paso County, 1/5/2022, 4 resident cases, 8 staff cases
191. The Residence At Skyway Park (23S681): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/6/2022, 10 resident cases, 3 staff cases
192. The Retreat at Church Ranch (2304LF): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/5/2022, 4 staff cases
193. The Retreat at Sunny Vista (23Q180): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/8/2022, 6 staff cases
194. The Salvation Army RJ Montgomery Center: January 2022, Homeless Shelter, El Paso County, 1/10/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case
195. Third Way — Lowry Facility, Residential Treatment Facility for Youth, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 9 staff cases
196. Third Way — York Facility: December 2021, Residential Treatment Facility for Youth, Denver, 12/26/2021, 9 resident cases, 7 staff cases
197. Thomas Jefferson High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/6/2022, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases
198. Trader Joe's #301, Grocery Store, Boulder County, 12/27/2021, 16 staff cases
199. Transitional Housing Project, Transitional Housing Project, Adams County, 1/6/2022, 15 resident cases
200. Trinidad State Junior College: January 2021, College/University, Las Animas County, 1/5/2022, 6 attendee cases
201. VCA Deer Creek Animal Hospital: December 2021, Veterinary Hospital, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 13 staff cases
202. Vi at Highlands Ranch Skilled Nursing (02M203): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 1/4/2022, 9 staff cases
203. Vista View Care Center (02R315): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/28/2021, 3 staff cases
204. Washington County Nursing Home (020162): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Washington County, 1/6/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases
205. WellCare Pediatric Therapy Specialists: December 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), El Paso County, 12/30/2022, 11 staff cases
206. Western Hills Health Care Center (020438) January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 6 staff cases
207. Westlake Lodge Health and Rehabilitation Center (020317): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 12/28/20221, 2 staff cases
208. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House C: January 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 1/2/2022, 2 staff cases
209. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House L, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 2 staff cases
210. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House N, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 1/5/2022, 2 staff cases
211. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House O, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 3 staff cases
212. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House P, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 5 resident cases, 6 staff cases
213. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House Q, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases
214. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House F: December 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/25/2021, 6 staff cases
215. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House K, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 1/7/2022, 2 staff cases
216. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House A: December 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases
217. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House H: January 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 1/7/2022, 2 staff cases
218. Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center: December 2021, Correctional, El Paso County, 12/30/2021, 6 resident cases, 9 staff cases