Most New Colorado COVID Outbreaks Since 2020

The latest report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding COVID-19 outbreaks is a stunning illustration of how the Omicron variant is impacting the state . The 200-plus new or tweaked entries documented in the CDPHE's survey, updated on January 12, represents the largest one-week increase since December 2020.Even the Denver Broncos have been declared an outbreak — for the second time . The previous spread was identified in November 2020.During the first year of the pandemic, state health officials declared an outbreak if two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers, attendees and others were tied to a particular setting within a fourteen-day period. Now this standard only applies to health-care or correctional facilities; an outbreak anywhere else requires at least five confirmed or probable cases over two weeks. The department has been updating its outbreaks report every week since April 2020.Prior to the rise of Omicron, the number of COVID outbreaks in Colorado had been trending down; the December 15 report had just sixty new or tweaked sites , and that pace was maintained through the end of the year . But the January 6 update surged to 113 new or tweaked outbreaks , and a week later, that amount has jumped to a stunning 218. The last time the CDPHE counted more outbreaks over a seven-day period was December 2, 2020 , when the number hit 224.The pandemic record is 276 new or tweaked outbreaks , set on November 25, 2020, and that mark is definitely in jeopardy. That's because the January 12 statistics include only three K-12 schools — a category that topped the outbreaks list on numerous occasions in 2021. Schools across Colorado are currently being hit hard by COVID, but since many of the infections occurred during winter break, relatively few facilities have been identified as outbreaks sites...so far.That's not the case with health-care centers. Of the 218 new or tweaked January 12 outbreaks, 166 of them fall into this category, with 136 specializing in senior care. Ten of those have been linked to institutions associated with Brookdale , one of the nation's largest providers, and another ten outbreaks involve different houses at the Wheat Ridge Regional Center , operated by the Colorado Department of Human Services. In addition, an outbreak at the Rocky Mountain Eye Center in Pueblo has been tied to two staff deaths.Other outbreaks locations of note include the Steamboat Ski Resort (41 staffers have tested positive), a Costco in Arapahoe County, a Trader Joe's in Boulder, the Breckenridge Brewery, a Teller County casino (this is its third outbreak), Trinidad Junior College and twelve child-care centers (up from only two a week earlier). And then there are the 27 cases at the CDPHE's laboratory — the second recent outbreak at the health department, following one in November Here are the 218 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE on January 12, along with the date when the outbreak was cited and the people impacted:1. 23rd St Group Home (05R955), Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 12/28/2021, 2 staff cases2. 29 and One Half Road Group Home (05T700), Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 12/1/2021, 5 resident cases, 4 staff cases3. Advanced Health Care of Aurora (02D982): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 9 staff cases4. Advanced Healthcare of Colorado Springs (02Q655): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 1/7/2022, 3 staff cases5. All Points North: December 2021, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Eagle Copunty, 12/29/2021, 9 resident cases, 3 staff cases6. Allison Care Center (020406): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 3 resident cases, 11 staff cases7. Altavita Assisted Living (23F921), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/7/2022, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases8. Altavita Memory Care Center (23H130): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases9. Applewood Place (23D467): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases10. Arbor View (020414): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 4 staff cases11. Arbors of San Marino (2304MO): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/3./2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases12. Ardent Health and Rehabilitation (020410): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 8 staff cases13. Arvada Care and Rehab (020415): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/31/2021, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases14. Ashley Manor at Carson (2304PG): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 5 staff cases15. Ashley Manor Irma 1 (23J169): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 1/5/2022, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases16. Aspen House 1 Memory Care/Assisted Living (23J976): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/1/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases17. Atria Westminster (23B428): December 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, Adams County, 12/15/2021, 4 resident cases, 5 staff cases18. Balfour Central Park (23H949): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 4 resident cases, 6 staff cases19. Balfour Retirement Community (02033Y): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 1/26/2021, 3 staff cases20. Balsam House (23N606) : December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/29/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case21. Bear Creek Senior Living (23054G): December 2021, Healthcare, Combined Care, El Paso County, 12/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 5 staff cases22. Belleview Heights Alzheimer's Special Care (23R712): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases23. Belleview Suites at DTC (2304VK): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases24. Berkley Manor Care Center (020419): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/10/2021, 2 staff cases25. Bonaventure of Colorado Springs (23U243): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/6/2022, 2 resident cases26. Breckenridge Brewery, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 7 staff cases27. Bright Horizons at the Ranch Reserve, Child Care Center, Adams County, 12/27/2021, 5 staff cases, 6 attendee cases28. Bronco Billy's Casino: December 2021, Casino, Teller County, 12/31/2021, 9 staff cases29. Brookdale Arvada (23046M): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases30. Brookdale Boulder Creek (2303QF): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 12/30/2021, 4 resident cases, 3 staff cases31. Brookdale El Camino (2306MT): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/31/2021, 2 staff cases32. Brookdale Fort Collins Assisted Living (2303WA): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/31/2021, 3 staff cases33. Brookdale Fort Collins Memory Care (2303C1): January 2022, Healthcare, Combined Care, Larimer County, 1/7/2022, 3 staff cases34. Brookdale Highlands Ranch (2304DB): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/31./2021, 6 staff cases35. Brookdale Mariana Butte (2303F3): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases36. Brookdale Meridian Englewood (020409): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/31/2021, 2 resident cases, 3 staff cases37. Brookdale Pinehurst Park (2304CA): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/8/2022, 2 resident cases, 5 staff cases38. Brookdale Skyline (02R487): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/31/2021, 4 staff cases39. Brookdale Skyline Assisted Living (23054K): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/2/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases40. Brookdale Vista Grande (23053C): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/5/22022, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases41. Brookshire House Rehabilitation and Care Community (020403): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 1/3/2022, 13 resident cases, 10 staff cases42. Cadence Aurora (23048J): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/31/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases43. Camp Bow Wow — Golden, Pet Daycare, Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 9 staff cases44. CDPHE State Laboratory: January 2022, Laboratory, Denver County, 1/7/2022, 27 staff cases45. Centura Health Progressive Care Center (020658): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 1/6/2022, 2 staff cases46. Chateau at Sharmar Village (2306N1): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Pueblo County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases, 1 resident death47. Chateau Des Mons Care and Assisted Living (230411): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case48. Christopher House Rehab and Care (020472): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 4 resident cases, 21 staff cases49. City of Fountain — Police Department, Law Enforcement, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 10 staff cases50. City of Fountain — Utilities Customer Service, Municipal/Local Government, El Paso County, 1/5/2022, 5 staff cases51. Clear Creek Care Center (020401): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/28/2021, 7 staff cases52. Collinwood Assisted Living (2303UO): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 1/7/2021, 3 staff cases53. Colorado Careassist Cascade Home (23G116): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/5/2022, 6 resident cases54. Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration — Capitol Complex, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 6 staff cases55. Colorado Department of Personnel & Administration — North Campus: January 2022, Office/Indoor Workspace, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 5 staff cases56. Colorado Veteran's Community Living Center at Homelake (021013): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, 12/31/2021, 4 resident cases, 5 staff cases57. Colorow Health Care (021154): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases58. Columbine Poudre Home Care, Healthcare, Outpatient Home Health, Larimer County, 1/5/2022, 7 staff cases59. CORE Electric Cooperative, Municipal/Local Government, Douglas County, 12/9/2021, 10 staff cases60. Costco Wholesale #439: January 2022, Retailer, Arapahoe County, 1/6/2022, 17 staff cases61. Costilla County Sheriff's Office, Jail, Costilla County, 1/5/2022, 6 resident cases, 4 staff cases62. Cotopaxi School Fremont RE3: January 2022, School, K-12, Fremont County, 1/10/2022, 8 staff cases, 5 attendee cases63. Creekside Village Health and Rehabilitation (020372): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 12/31/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases64. Crestmoor Learning Center, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/7/2022, 14 attendee cases65. Crowley Correctional Facility: January 2022, State Prison, Crowley County, 1/4/2022, 16 resident cases66. Dayspring Villa (2304IX): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases67. Delores Project, Homeless Shelter, Denver County, 1/7/2022, 7 resident cases68. Delta Correctional Center: January 2022, State Prison, Delta County, 1/3/2022, 22 resident cases69. Denver Broncos: December 2021, Adult Sports Club, Team, Professional Sports Team, Arapahoe County, 12/29/2021, 13 staff cases70. Denver CARES: December 2021, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Denver County, 12/29/2021, 5 resident cases, 5 staff cases71. Denver North Care Center (020444): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/30/2021, 9 staff cases72. Desert Willow Health and Rehab Center (020675): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Pueblo County, 5 resident cases, 1 staff case73. Division of Motor Vehicles — Arvada: December 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 12/20/2021, 7 staff cases74. Eating Recovery Center — Juniper, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 1/1/2022, 2 resident cases, 4 staff cases75. Eating Recovery Center — Pine, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 10 staff cases76. Eating Recovery Center — Willow, Healthcare, Psychiatric Hospital, Denver County, 12/20/2021, 4 resident cases, 19 staff cases77. Farmhouse at Breckenridge Brewery, Bar/Tavern/Brewery, Arapahoe County, 1/5/2022, 7 staff cases78. Foothills Animal Shelter, Animal Shelter, Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 8 staff cases79. Forest Street Compassionate Care Center (02H516): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Dener County, 1/11/2022, 2 staff cases80. Fountain View Health and Rehabilitation Center (020561): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases81. Garden Plaza of Aurora (23O623): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/24/2021, 3 staff cases82. Gardens Care Homestead (230406): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases83. Gardens on Quail Assisted Living (23U764): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases84. Gayle Street Group Home (050101), Healthcare, Group Home, Morgan County, 12/28/2021, 5 residsent cases, 3 staff cases85. Glenwood Springs Healthcare (020889): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Garfield County, 1/6/2022, 3 staff cases86. Golden Lodge Assisted Living LLC (23Q716): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/5/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases87. Golden Peaks Center (020367): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 1/4/2022, 2 staff cases88. Good Samaritan Society — Water Valley (23V721), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases89. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 11, Healthcare, Group Home, Mesa County, 1/10/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case90. Grand Junction Regional Center — House 6, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Mesa County, 1/7/2022, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases91. Grant House (2304W2): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case92. Granville Assisted Living Center (23045K): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 8 resident cases, 10 staff cases93. Greeley Village LLC (23Q715): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 12/30/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases94. Greenridge Place (23Y387): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 3 staff cases95. H & H Early Learning Center, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 12/24/2021, 4 staff cases, 11 attendee cases96. Harmony Home — Jay Drive (2301CF): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Logan County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case97. Highline Place (23L199): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/1/2022, 1 resident case, 9 staff cases98. Hillcrest Care Center (020197): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Yuma County, 1/4/2022, 2 staff cases99. Holly Creek — Independent Living: December 2021, Healthcare, Independent Living Facility, Arapahoe County, 12/28/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases100. Hope Montessori Academy — Thornton: January 2022, Child Care Center, Adams County, 1/9/2022, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases101. Jefferson County Road and Bridge Central Shop, Municipal/Local Government, Jefferson County, 12/22/2021, 8 staff cases102. Jerusalem Assisted Living (23T697), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/7/2022, 2 staff cases103. Jump Start Early Learning Academy — Thornton: January 2022, Child Care Center, Adams County, 1/4/2022, 5 staff cases104. Juniper Village — The Spearly Center (020424): December 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 12/26/2021, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases105. Kavod Senior Life (230445): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/6/2022, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases106. Kindercare Knowledge Beginnings at Stapleton, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/4/2022, 4 staff cases, 5 attendee cases107. KinderCare Learning Center — Arvada West, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 12/20/2021, 6 staff cases, 4 attendee cases108. KinderCare Learning Center — Trailmark, Child Care Center, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 5 staff cases, 9 attendee cases109. La Vista Correctional Facility: January 2022, State Prison, Pueblo County, 1/2/2022, 34 resident cases110. Lakewood Reserve (23R738): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 6 resident cases, 16 staff cases111. Lark Springs (2305S9): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/7/2022, 2 resident cases, 7 staff cases112. Libby Bortz Assisted Living Center (2304GF): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/27/2021, 5 staff cases113. Life Care Center of Colorado Springs (0205X1): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/20/2021, 30 resident cases, 19 staff cases114. Life Care Center of Greeley (0203TL): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/4/2022, 7 staff cases115. Life Care Center of Westminster (0204W2): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/28/2021, 1 resident case, 5 staff cases116. Limon Correctional Facility: January 2022, State Prison, Lincoln County, 1/2/20-22, 131 resident cases117. Linden Place Health and Rehab (020375): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Boulder County, 12/27/2021, 4 staff cases118. Lit'l Patch of Heaven Inc. (230435): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/24/2021, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases119. Longmont Community Treatment Center: December 2021, Correctional, Boulder County, 12/27/2021, 5 resident cases120. MacKenzie Place Colorado Springs (23L584): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/1/2022, 9 staff cases121. MacKenzie Place Fort Collins (23Z789): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/29/20212, 3 staff cases122. Manto Homes LLC (23043K): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 12/14/2021, 5 resident cases, 2 staff cases123. Medallion Post Acute Rehabilitation (020582): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 1/3/2022, 3 staff cases124. Melody Living of Colorado Springs (23P166): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/6/2022, 9 staff cases125. Mental Health Center of Denver — Beeler House (2304H4): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases126. Merritt Trailers: January 2022, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, 1/6/2022, 13 staff cases127. Mesa Middle School: January 2022, School, K-12, Douglas County, 1/5/2022, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases128. Milestone Early Learning Preschool, Child Care Center, Adams County, 12/27/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases129. Modena Cherry Creek (23P249), Healthcare, Combined Care, Arapahoe County, 12/29/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases130. Monarch Manor Assisted Living (230472): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases131. Montage Creek (23S304): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Montrose County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 6 staff cases132. Montage Heights (23H133): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/26/2021, 1 resident case, 8 staff cases133. MorningStar of Fort Collins Assisted Living (23A846): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Larimer County, 12/31/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases134. Morrison Manor LLC (23R667) : January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 7 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 1 resident death135. Mount St. Francis Nursing Center (020506): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, El Paso County, 12/30/2021, 6 staff cases136. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Columbine House (050822): December 2021, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 12/30/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases137. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Mesa View (05R426): December 2021, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 12/30/2021, 6 resident cases, 2 staff cases138. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Oakhurst (050803): January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases139. Mountain Valley Developmental Services — Sopris House, Healthcare, Group Home, Garfield County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case140. National Institute of Standards & Technology, Laboratory, Boulder County, 12/24/2021, 5 staff cases141. New Dawn Memory Care — Colorado Springs (23Q274): December 2021, Healthcare, Memory Care, El Paso County, 12/30/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case142. North Division Group Home, Healthcare, Group Home, Logan County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases143. Northglenn Heights Assisted Living Community (230430): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/31/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases144. Park Forest Care Center (020450): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/30/2021, 3 staff cases145. Park Regency Thornton (23Q568): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/30/2021, 2 staff cases146. Peer 1 — Dedication House: January 2022, Correctional, Denver County, 1/3/2022, 12 resident cases, 1 staff case147. Pine Grove Crossing (23N138): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Douglas County, 12/29/2021, 21 resident cases, 20 staff cases148. Pioneer Health Care (020256): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Otero County, 1/4/2021, 12 resident cases, 10 staff cases149. Point of the Pines Gardens Assisted Living (23B948): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/6/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case150. Ponderosa House Group Home — Continuum of Colorado: January 2022, Healthcare, Group Home, Arapahoe County, 1/2/2022, 1 resident case, 1 staff case151. Primrose School of Denver at Central Park, Child Care Center, Denver County, 1/3/2022, 3 staff cases, 3 attendee cases152. Primrose School of Thornton: January 2022, Child Care Center, Adams County, 1/5/2022, 7 staff cases, 4 attendee cases153. Pueblo Regional Center — House H, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 12/29/2021, 1 resident case, 1 staff case154. Region Six Alcohol & Drug Center, Healthcare, Alcohol/Drug Abuse Treatment (Inpatient), Bent County, 12/27/2021, 5 resident cases155. Renew Saddle Rock (23L575): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/29/2021, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases156. Ridge Pinehurst LLC (23Q698): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 7 staff cases157. Ridgeview Post Acute (020404): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/27/2021, 1 resident case, 7 staff cases158. Rio Grande Inn (02I146): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Conejos County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases159. River Valley Inn (02Z787): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Rio Grande County, 12/30/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases160. RMCC — Berry House (23V733): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases161. Rocky Mountain Cancer Center — Lakewood: January 2022, Healthcare, Outpatient Oncology Clinic, Jefferson County, 1/4/2022, 5 staff cases162. Rocky Mountain Eye Center: January 2022, Healthcare, Outpatient, Pueblo County, 1/5/2022, 8 staff cases, 2 staff deaths163. Rocky Mountain PACE, Healthcare, Outpatient Senior Care, El Paso County, 1/1/2022, 15 staff cases164. San Juan Living Center (021141): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Montrose County, 1/6/2022, 7 staff cases165. Sevens Residential Memory Care (23E900): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/3/2022, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case166. Sinton Dairy Foods, LLC: January 2022, Food Manufacturing/Packaging, El Paso County, 1/6/2022, 9 staff cases167. Skyline Ridge Nursing and Rehab (020682): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 1/3/2022, 2 staff cases168. SLP Colorado (23Y683): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/1/2022, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case169. Solid Power, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Boulder County, 12/24/2021, 9 staff cases170. South Platte Health and Rehabilitation Center (020186): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Morgan County, 1/6/2022, 7 staff cases171. Springs Ranch Memory Care Community (23Z839): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/31/2021, 3 resident cases, 6 staff cases172. St Andrews Village (23G126): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 12/30/2021, 4 resident cases, 9 staff cases173. Stages Assisted Living Residences (2304I6): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 12/26/2021, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases174. Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp, Outdoor Entertainment/Rec, Routt County, 12/21/2021, 41 staff cases175. Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community (020407): January 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 1/1/2022, 2 resident cases, 18 staff cases176. Sunrise Assisted Living at University Park (23R508): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 12/29/2021, 4 resident cases, 7 staff cases177. Sunrise at Pinehurst (23049U): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/8/2022, 4 resident cases, 4 staff cases178. TenderCare Assisted Living, LLC (23K988): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 12/26/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case179. TGTHR, Homeless Shelter, Boulder County, 12/28/2021, 12 staff cases180. The Argyle (230464): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Denver County, 1/2/2022, 14 resident cases, 6 staff cases181. The Bridge at Greeley (23036H): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Weld County, 1/3/2022, 3 staff cases182. The Center at Center Place (02Z779): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 1/3/2022, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases183. The Green House Homes at Mirasol (02F496): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Larimer County, 1/2/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases184. The Harmony Home — Yuma (2301MN), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Yuma County, 12/13/2021, 5 resident cases, 3 staff cases185. The Learning Experience — Reunion, Child Care Center, Adams County, 1/7/2022, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases186. The Manor on Marion Circle (2304C8), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 1/7/2022, 4 resident cases, 2 staff cases187. The Mary Sandoe House (230354), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/4/2022, 1 resident case, 3 staff cases188. The Myron Stratton Home (230560): December 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/7/2022, 2 staff cases189. The Peaks at Old Laramie Trail (23V340): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Boulder County, 1/6/2022,5 resident cases, 6 staff cases190. The Place: January 2022, Homeless Shelter, El Paso County, 1/5/2022, 4 resident cases, 8 staff cases191. The Residence At Skyway Park (23S681): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/6/2022, 10 resident cases, 3 staff cases192. The Retreat at Church Ranch (2304LF): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Jefferson County, 1/5/2022, 4 staff cases193. The Retreat at Sunny Vista (23Q180): January 2022, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 1/8/2022, 6 staff cases194. The Salvation Army RJ Montgomery Center: January 2022, Homeless Shelter, El Paso County, 1/10/2021, 4 resident cases, 1 staff case195. Third Way — Lowry Facility, Residential Treatment Facility for Youth, Denver County, 12/27/2021, 3 resident cases, 9 staff cases196. Third Way — York Facility: December 2021, Residential Treatment Facility for Youth, Denver, 12/26/2021, 9 resident cases, 7 staff cases197. Thomas Jefferson High School, School, K-12, Denver County, 1/6/2022, 2 staff cases, 10 attendee cases198. Trader Joe's #301, Grocery Store, Boulder County, 12/27/2021, 16 staff cases199. Transitional Housing Project, Transitional Housing Project, Adams County, 1/6/2022, 15 resident cases200. Trinidad State Junior College: January 2021, College/University, Las Animas County, 1/5/2022, 6 attendee cases201. VCA Deer Creek Animal Hospital: December 2021, Veterinary Hospital, Jefferson County, 12/29/2021, 13 staff cases202. Vi at Highlands Ranch Skilled Nursing (02M203): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Douglas County, 1/4/2022, 9 staff cases203. Vista View Care Center (02R315): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Adams County, 12/28/2021, 3 staff cases204. Washington County Nursing Home (020162): January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Washington County, 1/6/2022, 3 resident cases, 2 staff cases205. WellCare Pediatric Therapy Specialists: December 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Outpatient), El Paso County, 12/30/2022, 11 staff cases206. Western Hills Health Care Center (020438) January 2022, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 6 staff cases207. Westlake Lodge Health and Rehabilitation Center (020317): December 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Weld County, 12/28/20221, 2 staff cases208. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House C: January 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 1/2/2022, 2 staff cases209. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House L, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 2 staff cases210. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House N, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 1/5/2022, 2 staff cases211. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House O, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 3 staff cases212. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House P, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/28/2021, 5 resident cases, 6 staff cases213. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House Q, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases214. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House F: December 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/25/2021, 6 staff cases215. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House K, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 1/7/2022, 2 staff cases216. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House A: December 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 12/30/2021, 1 resident case, 4 staff cases217. Wheat Ridge Regional Center — House H: January 2022, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Jefferson County, 1/7/2022, 2 staff cases218. Zebulon Pike Youth Services Center: December 2021, Correctional, El Paso County, 12/30/2021, 6 resident cases, 9 staff cases