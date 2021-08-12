Colorado COVID-19 Outbreaks Increase, Three Tragic Deaths Revealed

Prior to June, the state health department designated outbreaks based on two or more COVID-19 cases among residents, staffers and other people connected to a specific location confirmed within a fourteen-day period. Now, that standard is only applied to residential health-care and correctional facilities; outbreaks at other sites require at least five confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in a fourteen-day period. But even with this higher standard, the outbreaks count is climbing.
The counts for the previous two weeks averaged 25 new or amended outbreaks, but the list made public on August 11 included 33. A few are older items that have been readjusted, such as the outbreak at steel manufacturer Evraz Pueblo, which has generated an incredible 177 staff cases since last year. But the majority are new outbreaks, and unexpectedly large.
Fifteen new outbreaks at health-care centers are on the roster, fourteen of which cater to seniors. Several have five or more infections, led by Gardens at Columbine in Arapahoe County (five resident cases, ten staff cases), and Sunrise Assisted Living at University Park in El Paso County recently registered a resident death. Additional outbreaks have been identified at three child-care centers and three overnight camps, raising concerns about what could happen once schools across the state reopen for in-person instruction. And there's also a new outbreak in the corporate offices of JBS, the Greeley meatpacking plant that made national headlines for the deadly spread at its operation early in the pandemic.
At present, 145 outbreaks are under active investigation by the CDPHE: 55 involve health-care facilities (51 catering to seniors), thirteen child-care centers, eleven restaurants, eight overnight camps, seven office/indoor workspaces and four retailers, including three Walmarts. Collectively, these sites are associated with at least sixteen deaths.
If there's one piece of good news in the report, it's the absence of new outbreaks at large outdoor events. Outdoor gatherings already on the CDPHE's radar have generated well over 100 combined infections, including Country Jam (four staff cases, nineteen attendee cases), the Major League Baseball All-Star Game festivities (32 attendee cases), the Meeker Range Call (seventeen attendee cases), the Greeley Stampede (25 attendee cases), and the String Cheese Incidents' July concerts at Red Rocks (sixteen attendee cases).
Here are the 33 new or tweaked active outbreaks identified by the CDPHE in its latest report, including the date when the outbreak became official and the type of people impacted.
1. Amazon DEN4, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, El Paso County, 8/6/2021, 14 staff cases
2. Barcelona Wine Bar, Restaurant, Sit Down, Denver County, 8/5/2021, 10 staff cases
3. Bear Creek Center (020435): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 8/9/2021, 7 resident cases, 1 staff case
4. Bling Girl Empowerment Summer Camp at YMCA of the Rockies — Estes Park, Overnight Camp, Larimer County, 8/9/2021, 6 attendee cases
5. Brookdale Greenwood Village (0204W6): July 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Arapahoe County, 8/5/2021, 3 resident cases, 3 staff cases
6. Brookdale Greenwood Village Assisted Living (2304MV), Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 8/5/2021, 2 resident cases
7. Camp Alexander, Overnight Camp, Park County, 7/17/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
8. Camp Como, Overnight Camp, Park County, 7/29/2021, 3 staff cases, 8 attendee cases
9. Conifer Community Church, Religious Facility, Jefferson County, 8/10/2021, 6 attendee cases
10. Devonshire Acres (020193): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Logan County, 8/6/2021, 2 resident cases, 1 staff case
11. Evraz Pueblo, Construction Company/Contractor, Steel Manufacturers, Pueblo County, 9/21/2020, 177 staff cases
12. First Bank — 12345 W Colfax Lakewood: August 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Jefferson County, 8/10/2021, 6 staff cases
13. Gardens at Columbine (2304QP): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Arapahoe County, 8/4/2021, 5 resident cases, 10 staff cases
14. Hildebrand Care Center (020666): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 8/4/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
15. JBS Corporate: July 2021, Office/Indoor Workspace, Weld County, 8/5/2021, 7 staff cases
16. Keystone Place at Legacy Ridge Assisted Living (23H523): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Adams County, 8/4/2021, 2 resident cases, 2 staff cases
17. La Petite Academy Louisville (McCaslin Blvd), Child Care Center, Boulder County, 8/5/2021, 2 staff cases, 4 attendee cases
18. Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina: August 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Summit County, 8/10/2021, 5 staff cases
19. Nissan Durango, Car Dealership, La Plata County, 7/6/2021, 12 staff cases, 3 staff deaths
20. Pueblo Regional Center — House D: August 2021, Healthcare, Facility for Developmentally Disabled (Inpatient), Pueblo County, 7/27/2021, 2 staff cases
21. R&H Mechanical, Construction Company/Contractor, Eagle County, 8/10/2021, 9 staff cases
22. Silverton Lakes RV Resort, Hotel/Lodge/Resort, San Juan County, 8/5/2021, 4 staff cases
23. St Paul Health Center (020448): July 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Denver County, 8/2/2021, 10 resident cases, 2 staff cases
24. Sunrise Assisted Living at University Park (23R508): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 8/9/2021, 3 resident cases, 4 staff cases, 1 resident death
25. Sunrise at Flatirons (23R708): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Broomfield County, 8/9/2021, 2 staff cases
26. Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies: July 2021, Non-Food Manufacturer/Warehouse, Jefferson County, 8/10/2021, 6 staff cases
27. Texas Roadhouse Pueblo: July 2021, Restaurant, Sit Down, Pueblo County, 7/28/2021, 11 staff cases
28. The Rehabilitation Center at Sandalwood (020465): July 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Jefferson County, 7/30/2021, 2 staff cases
29. The Retreat at Sunny Vista (23Q180): July 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, El Paso County, 8/9/2021, 3 resident cases, 1 staff case
30. The Vail Child Development Center, Child Care Center, Eagle County, 8/7/2021, 4 staff cases, 2 attendee cases
31. The Willows (231128): August 2021, Healthcare, Assisted Living, Mesa County, 8/10/2021, 1 resident case, 2 staff cases
32. Timberline Elementary School — Child Care Program, Child Care Center, Arapahoe County, 8/6/2021, 1 staff case, 5 attendee cases
33. Valley View Health Care Center (020643): August 2021, Healthcare, Skilled Nursing, Fremont County, 8/4/2021, 2 staff cases