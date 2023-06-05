All DMVs in Colorado to Now Offer "Standard Licenses" to Undocumented Residents

"It's a big step for the state of Colorado," the governor said at a press conference held at the History Colorado Center. "Our state is stronger when we make sure that everyone who calls Colorado home can get to and from work safely."



click to enlarge Nancy Margarita Díaz Esápite says that expanding the number of offices offering licenses to undocumented drivers is a huge benefit to her community in Lamar. Bennito L. Kelty

Colorado driver Evelyn Rodriguez of Pueblo says that the standard license program helped her "drive safe on our highways, feel safe and help my family feel safe."



"I'm safely able to bring my kids to school, to the doctor, to go to the store, and it's also an ID for me now," Rodriguez explains in Spanish. "It's helped so many people just like me to go register their vehicle and get insurance."



Rodriguez was part of the I Drive Coalition advocacy group, which will continue to advise state lawmakers on ways to improve the non-citizen driver's license law. She's also part of Grupo Mayas Pueblo, which supports the immigrant community in Pueblo.



The I Drive Coalition also includes Nancy Margarita Díaz Escápite, founder of Lamar Unidas — a group that advocates for immigrants living in the city of Lamar, in the southeastern part of the state. She says that because Lamar is so far from the metro area, most residents rely on driving to get to work.



"There were so few offices...and the demand was huge," Díaz remembers, noting that Lamar has a population that's more than a third Hispanic.



She expects that the new change by the Department of Motor Vehicles will help the "influx of immigrants seeking asylum, as well."

