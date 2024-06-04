Here's the Scoop on the Ten Best Ice Cream Shops in Denver

Summer doesn't officially begin until June 20, but Denver gets plenty of sunshine all year long. So it's pretty much always ice cream season — and there are plenty of places to choose from when you're looking to chill.
We're partial to the locally owned spots that put extra care into their creations, from decades-old staples to newer upstarts that push traditional ice cream boundaries with experimental flavors and surprising twists. Whether you're craving a cone, need to stock up on pints for your freezer or want to try something new (how about Cheez-It streusel toffee?), there's a spot scooping up a truly satisfying sweet treat for you.
Here are our favorite places to get an ice cream fix in Denver:
Bonnie Brae Ice Cream
799 South University Boulevard
303-777-0808
bonniebraeicecream.com
In 2022, the Bonnie Brae neighborhood suffered two big losses when the Saucy Noodle, a nearly sixty-year-old Italian joint, shuttered along with the Bonnie Brae Tavern, the longest continually operating restaurant in town. But one old-school favorite still anchors the corner of South University Boulevard and East Ohio Avenue. Bonnie Brae Ice Cream has been scooping since 1986 and still regularly has a long line snaking out the door under its classic red-and-white-striped awning — especially on sunny days. It was also our 2024 Best of Denver Readers' Choice pick for Best Ice Cream/Gelato Shop, further proof that a classic ice cream parlor is timeless.
Heaven Creamery
Multiple locations
heavencreamery.com
Fresh ingredients are the key to Heaven Creamery's appeal. Founded by Martha Trillo, an immigrant from Chihuahua, Mexico, who trained in pastry and gelato in Italy, Heaven Creamery now has locations in Cherry Creek North, Streets at SouthGlenn, RiNo, Belmar and Boulder; soon, it will add a sixth in Arvada. At each, you'll find rows and rows of colorful paletas, gelato and ice cream in hundreds of rotating flavors such as grasshopper (yes, like the bug) vanilla, roasted peach and sangria sorbet. Along with vegan and gluten-free options, it also serves desserts such as mango sticky rice inside of a halved coconut husk and its piña colada, a pineapple smoothie base topped with pineapple coconut milk gelato and whipped cream, all presented inside a fresh pineapple.
High Point Creamery
Multiple locations
highpointcreamery.com
Erika Thomas and her husband and business partner, Chad Stutz, debuted the first High Point Creamery in the Hilltop neighborhood a decade ago. It immediately stood out, thanks to the use of unexpected gourmet ingredients in creative seasonal offerings. Since then, it's added outposts in RiNo, Berkeley and its newest in Central Park. It also debuted a coffee-centric offshoot, Eiskaffee, inside the 11th Avenue Hostel. Over the years, High Point has racked up several Best of Denver awards, including one for Best Ice Cream Flavor in 2019 for its Salty Dog Chocolate, which is now its most popular flavor alongside other signature favorites like Earl Grey & Shortbread, Basil with Blackberry Swirl, and Tin Cup Whiskey & Pistachio Brittle.
Liks Ice Cream Parlor
2039 East 13th Avenue
303-321-2370
liksicecream.com
This family-owned Capitol Hill mainstay has been open since 1976. Despite being located in the heart of the city, it still feels like a small-town shop, ideal for families and small groups enjoying treats on its patio when the weather is nice. Liks typically has a large selection of around thirty flavors, many of which pay homage to childhood favorites like cotton candy, green Nerds and s'mores; there are sherbets, sorbets and yogurt versions, too. If you're traveling to the high country, Liks also has an outpost in Conifer for an ice cream pit stop.
Little Man
Multiple locations
littlemanicecream.com
Paul Tamburello opened the first Little Man ice cream shop in LoHi in 2008; since then, its iconic 28-foot-tall milk can has become a Denver landmark, and the company has grown in big ways. It now has nine locations, including the Little Man Factory at 4411 West Colfax Avenue, nostalgic scoop shop Sweet Cooie's in Congress Park and one of the metro area's few options for soft serve, Dang in Park Hill; a tenth outpost will open this summer in Littleton. Its most famous flavor is salted Oreo, but it's impossible to go wrong with any of Little Man's handcrafted concoctions.
Magill's World of Ice Cream
8016 West Jewell Avenue, Lakewood
303-986-9968
magillsicecream.com
This shop, which has been open since 1981, serves pure nostalgia — at prices that make the ice cream even sweeter. A whimsical step back in time, Magill's offers 48 flavors daily along with housemade ice cream sandwiches, cakes, pints to go and other treats. You can enjoy your sweet fix while sitting inside in one of the multi-colored booths, where a variety of games up the fun factor even more. Or grab a bench out front and soak up the sun while you enjoy a taste of simpler times.
Nuggs Ice Cream Parlor
5135 East Colfax Avenue
720-465-9473
nuggsicecream.com
Nuggs was founded in 2014 by Chris and Nick O'Sullivan (the siblings behind Brothers BBQ), and it's since become a favorite with locals. Although it sits only a sidewalk away from busy East Colfax Avenue, it has managed to hold fast to the friendly vibe of a Midwestern ice cream parlor. The menu is full of crowd-friendly flavors with cute names such as Rocky Mountain Road; there's also the Golden Oreo-packed Strawberry Blonde as well as floats, malts, splits and one of our favorite items, ice cream waffle tacos.
Pint's Peak
Food truck
pintspeakicecream.com
Caitlin Howington is a former pastry chef who took the leap into ice cream after losing her job on the sales team of a high-end catering company when the pandemic hit. Now she serves her frozen creations from a food truck that operates pop-ups as well as stands at the City Park and South Pearl Street farmers' markets in the summer. While the flavors rotate often, some have become crowd favorites, including the Honeycomb Vanilla, which is perfumed with Madagascar vanilla and intermingled with bits of honeycomb candy; Ube Cookies and Cream; and Mango Sticky Rice, made with coconut rice milk ice cream and mango jam.
Right Cream
2423 South Downing Street
rightcream.com
Another pandemic startup, Right Cream has grown from a delivery-only pop-up to a stand-alone shop on South Downing Street, where David Right and his business partner, Josh Siegel, continually dish out new, one-of-a-kind flavors loaded with homemade add-ins that have names like He's My Sweet Cheez (sweet cream ice cream with Cheez-It streusel toffee and swirls of almost-too-salty caramel) and Barney Rubble (strawberry vanilla bean ice cream with Fruity Pebbles streusel and sweet strawberry jam). This summer, it's also popping up at Uncle's Wash Park location on Mondays and Tuesdays during the restaurant's regular hours. Bonus: Right Cream also makes one of the best smashburgers in town, available only on Thursdays while supplies last.
Sweet Action
Multiple locations
sweetaction.com
Among the dive bars and music venues in the Baker neighborhood, Sweet Action has been a sweet escape since Samantha Kopicko and Chia Basinger opened the shop in 2009. In 2020, the brand was purchased by Gerry Kim and Josh Gertzen, owners of a pair of Frozen Matter ice cream shops in Uptown and Washington Park. Those have since been rebranded as Sweet Action, too, and a fourth outpost was recently added in Jefferson Park. Using locally sourced dairy and fruit plus housemade mix-ins, these scoops always taste fresh — and all of its shops are 100 percent wind-powered. Sweet!